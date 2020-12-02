Car makers' electric vehicle plans — a brand-by-brand guide (updated)

ALMOST every major car maker has electric vehicles available to buy or planned for the next few years, so we’ve created a brand-by-brand guide to the upcoming battery-powered cars.

By the end of 2020, at least 50 pure-electric cars will be available to buy from British showrooms and that number is set to grow considerably in the coming years, with sales of new petrol and diesel cars banned from 2030.

The upcoming slew of pure-electric vehicles will be diverse, too, ranging from superminis to SUVs, sports saloons to supercars.

Here are all the pure-electric cars on sale in the UK right now, as well as all the models we know will be gracing a dealership forecourt near you soon.

Alfa Romeo electric car plans

On sale now None

Coming soon Pure-electric compact SUV (by 2022)

Look away now, Jeremy Clarkson: Alfa Romeo is hard at work on its first pure-electric production car. It’ll be a while before it debuts on dealership forecourts (the as-yet-unnamed car won’t go on sale until 2022), but Alfa Romeo has confirmed the vehicle will be a variant of an all-new compact SUV. Parent company FCA’s pending merger with PSA, which offers a number of EVs through its myriad marques, will improve Alfa’s access to electric tech.

Another, bigger, SUV called the Tonale will be introduced next year as a plug-in hybrid.

Aston Martin electric car plans

On sale now None

Coming soon TBC

Aston Martin has got a lot on its plate at the moment. The DBX SUV has just released (to mixed reactions, as Jeremy Clarkson’s Aston DBX review shows), there’s been a recent change in leadership, and deliveries of the new Valkyrie hypercar have been pushed back to next year.

Building an electric car, then, may have been a task too much for Aston, with the development of the Rapide-E, an all electric supercar, now dead in the water. It’s also been reported that the reported reboot of Lagonda as an luxury electric sub-brand is on hold or, more likely, cancelled.

Therefore it will have come as a relief to many that it no longer has to worry about developing its own electric powertrains, now that Mercedes-Benz has agreed to lend its considerable expertise, as well as its electric chassis underpinnings, in return for a larger slice of Aston Martin shares. That deal applies until 2027, buying Aston a healthy dose of time to regain its footing.

Audi electric car plans

On sale now e-tron, e-tron sportback

Coming soon Q4 e-tron, Q4 e-tron sportback, e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT, at least 14 other pure-electric models by 2025

Few car makers come close to matching Audi’s planned pure-electric product onslaught. The e-tron SUV and its sportback counterpart are already available, while the electric Q4 and that car’s sportback counterpart are set to be released in the coming months. There’s also rumours of an electric A2, as well as battery-powered reinventions of the TT and the R8.

Such a scope means Audi will soon end up having a very diverse electric car range, covering everything from compact SUVs to performance saloons and supercars.

Bentley electric car plans

On sale now None

Coming soon Unspecified pure-electric model due by 2025

Bentley boss Adrian Hallmark has made it clear that the company’s well-to-do clientele are “desperate for a luxury electric product”. For a short while, Bentley customers could scratch that itch with the Bentayga plug-in hybrid, but that powertrain has been pulled from sale in the UK.

However, amid the news last week that the government will ban all petrol and diesel cars by 2030 (with hybrids granted a five year extension), Bentley confidently assured the press that it would be ready for the deadline, with Hallmark confirming that by 2030, the marque’s entire lineup will be electric. It’ll no doubt be a sad day when we say goodbye to the famous W12 engine.

It’ll be a quick turnaround, though with the car maker previously saying that its first electric effort isn’t set to arrive until 2025. It makes things easier that the Crewe-based car maker can lean on sister-brands Audi and VW for electric drivetrain tech, though as ever, Bentley will want its own electric products to have a distinct character and there’s zero chance it will rush out a model.

BMW electric car plans

On sale now i3, iX3

Coming soon i4 (2021), iX (2021)

The motoring world collectively lost its mind a couple of weeks ago when BMW released pictures of the new iX. The complaints about its styling are nothing that BMW’s current design team won’t have heard before, and the brand’s social media sentinels stood firm, saying: “When it comes to innovative design, it’s very common for some to find it unusual and odd. Be open to the new look and let’s embrace the future together.”

What that discussion did overshadow, though, is what looks to be a promising electric car. BMW claims a mammoth 373-mile range thanks to enhanced aerodynamics and a “lightweight design”, and the iX will be the first appearance of underpinnings that will find their way onto a number of other electric cars, including the i4 saloon.

Both the SUV and the saloon are due for release next year. Meanwhile, the company’s “power of choice” mantra will see a more subtle integration of electric powertrains into the company’s lineup.

Citroën electric car plans

On sale now e-C4, e-Spacetourer, e-Dispatch

Coming soon Ami could potentially come to UK

Citroën and PSA stablemate Peugeot were early adopters of modern electric cars, releasing the C-Zero and iOn electric city cars around the same time as Nissan launch the Leaf, in 2010. Citroen has also previously sold an electric version of the Berlingo van.

More recently, Citroën has committed to launching a full electric, or plug in hybrid version of every new model and by 2025 there will be an electrified version of every car and van in the entire range, it says.

The new wave of Citroën electric vehicles has started with the e-C4, which has broadly similar electric stats to the successful Peugeot e-208 and e-2008 — that’s a 50kWh battery pack enabling a claimed 217 miles of range. The Citroën ë-SpaceTourer MPV was also set for a late-2020 release, and the e-Dispatch van is also available for commercial vehicle drivers.

Adding to Citroën’s electric lineup is the Ami, which is technically a “quadricycle” rather than a car, which means it can be driven in Europe by anyone over the age of 16, with or without a driving licence — like the Twizy from rival Renault. Citroën is reportedly in the latter stages of deciding whether or not it will come to the UK, and the Managing Director of Citroën in the UK has said there is a “huge desire” to bring it here.

Cupra electric car plans

On sale now None

Coming soon el-Born (2021), Tavascan (after 2024)

It’s been a big year for Cupra, with the release of the Formentor, its first standalone car (rather than a rebadged Seat). Next year will see the arrival of the Cupra El-Born electric hot hatch, which is based on the Seat El-Born concept shown at Geneva last year but is effectively a VW ID.3 electric hot hatch, with the same underpinnings as its VW sister car.

The ID.3 squeezes more range out of a 77kWh battery — 336 miles in the ID.3 Pro S powertrain compared to 310 in the Cupra El-Born — which suggests the El-Born is focused on getting places quickly rather than efficiently.

Cupra boss Wayne Griffths is also aiming to put a car based on the Tavascan crossover concept into production, but that’s apparently unlikely to materialise until at least 2024.

Dacia electric car plans

On sale now None

Coming soon Spring SUV (spring 2021)

“Great news!”, as James May might say: Dacia will soon launch its very first pure-electric vehicle. It comes in the form of the Spring SUV, which is slated to be Europe’s cheapest electric car when it hits roads in Spring (coincidentally) next year.

Rivalling models including the Seat Mii Electric city car, it will be diminutive in size but also adopt SUV styling cues like a high stance and roof rails. A Napoleon complex in a car, if you will.

Hiding beneath all that is a 26.8kWh battery, which should allow the Spring to do 140 miles on a single charge — with an extra 43 added onto that if you’re only doing urban driving. The former is about 20 miles less than the £19,800 Mii Electric, while the latter is 40 less. How much cheaper than the Mii the Spring will be in order to make up for that remains to be seen.

DS Automobiles electric car plans

On sale now DS 3 Crossback E-Tense

Coming soon TBC

DS Automobiles has stepped out from the shadow of Citroen and has several of its own models currently on sale, one of which is pure-electric: the DS 3 Crossback E-tense, the car maker’s contribution to the burgeoning market for electric compact SUVs. With a maximum 201 miles between charges, it’s got an average range for the money but is luxuriously appointed and loaded with kit.

There’s not much to say in terms of what its electric lineup could look like in the future, although it did debut the Aero Sport Lounge concept at the end of February. Thanks to drivetrain technology based on that used by the championship-winning DS Techeetah Formula E team, the concept has a range of 400 miles, coming from a 110kWh battery.

While DS has told us that “many of the features of the ASL will translate into future cars”, how quickly we can expect to see a DS car with 400 miles of range hitting the roads of the UK is anyone’s guess.

Ferrari electric car plans

On sale now None

Coming soon TBC

With characteristic superiority, Ferrari will not be pushed into making an electric car until it deems the technology is sufficiently sophisticated to be used in a car bearing the Prancing Horse emblem.

While it’s dabbled with hybrid tech in the LaFerrari — and the new Ferrari SF90 plug-in hybrid has an electric range, albeit of only 16 miles — it’s first pure-EV isn’t expected until at least 2025. Leaked patent documents from earlier this year appear to suggest that the first fully electric Ferrari could be a GT in the vein of the current 812 superfast.

Fiat electric car plans

On sale now 500

Coming soon 500 “Giardiniera” estate (by 2022); electric Panda (by 2022)

One of the criticisms of some electric cars is that they lack character. The phrase “laptop on wheels” is often thrown around, while Jeremy Clarkson has referred to them as “husks”. However, with the new pure-electric 500 city car, Fiat seems to have done a fairly stellar job when it comes to retaining the cuteness that has made the modern Fiat 500 such a popular model, adorning it with a number of characterful features such as a melodic acoustic alert and a key fob that looks like a pebble.

When the late and great Sergio Marchionne announced the new generation of the 500 in 2018, he revealed that it would be joined by an electric Giardiniera estate version. Since that announcement, though, there has been little-to-no news about the progress of the Giardiniera, although rumours say that it could be revealed in late 2021 for a 2022 release.

Meanwhile, an electric Panda is on the way, and will be based on the show-stealing Centoventi concept that Fiat showed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. It’s expected to cost a decent amount less than the £27,000 Fiat 500, and to be revealed next year for a 2022 release. By the end of 2021, says Fiat, three fifths of its lineup will be electrified (either hybrid, or full electric).

Ford electric car plans

On sale now None

Coming soon Mustang Mach E (early 2021, available for pre-order), Transit (2021), Volkswagen MEB-based vehicle (2023), 20 electric models on the market by 2023

If it weren’t for the catastrophic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, we’d most likely already have an electric presence from Ford on Europe’s roads. However, due to pandemic-related delays, the release of the Mustang Mach-E SUV has been delayed until early 2021.

The release of the plug-in Pony Car will mark the first time Ford has made a European foray into pure-electrics since the limited-run (some would say “compliance car”) Ford Focus Electric in 2017. It most certainly won’t be the last, though, with 20 electric models set to come to market bearing a blue oval by 2023.

At least one of these will make use of the electric MEB platform that VW uses for the ID.3 and upcoming ID.4 EVs. Reports over the last few days claim that Ford has chosen a site in Cologne to manufacture the car. Meanwhile, an all-electric version of the Transit van will arrive in 2022 with a 217-mile range.

Honda electric car plans

On sale now Honda e

Coming soon Unnamed second EV (2022), Three other electrified cars — either pure-electric or hybrid — between 2021 and 2022

The Honda e was released earlier this year, and despite its diminutive 136-mile range, its cute looks and mad amounts of tech meant that it became a darling of the motoring press — it was voted City/Small Car of the Year at the Sunday Times Motoring Awards 2020.

Honda is keeping details of its sophomore electric effort close to its chest, but Honda’s European boss Tom Gardner has said that it will be released in 2022. It’ll be one of four electrified models (which could mean either pure electric or hybrid) that the Japanese company will launch in the next two years. That’s all part of Honda’s ambition for 100% of its European sales to be electrified by 2022.

Hyundai electric car plans

On sale now Kona Electric, Ioniq Electric, Nexo (hydrogen fuel cell electric)

Coming soon Ioniq 5 crossover (early 2021) Ioniq 6 saloon (2022), Ioniq 7 SUV (2024)

Hyundai has already shown itself to be an accomplished maker of electric cars through its three current offerings. The Kona Electric SUV has one of the best ranges in its segment, with nearly 300 miles on a single charge when fitted with the 64kWh battery pack. The Ioniq Electric has been praised as a great electric family car. Meanwhile the Nexo, which converts hydrogen to electricity in a fuel cell stack, rather than storing it in a battery, shows Hyundai’s looking down several avenues towards a zero-emission future.

Hyundai’s future electric offerings, while bearing a Hyundai badge, will be marketed under the newly revealed Ioniq sub-brand. Releases will alternate between SUV and saloon shapes: the Ioniq 5, based on the Hyundai Concept 45 from the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, will come first, in early 2021.

After that will be the Ioniq 6, a saloon based on the well-received Prophecy concept that takes design cues from 1930’s sports cars (and also bears a bit of a rear resemblance to a Porsche 911). The last model confirmed by Hyundai is the logically-named Ioniq 7, a large SUV releasing in 2024. The brand hopes that these releases can make it the world’s third-largest electric car maker by 2025.

Jaguar electric car plans

On sale now I-Pace

Coming soon XJ (2021)

The Jaguar I-Pace made quite the impact when it was launched last year — so impressed were we with it here at The Sunday Times, it was crowned Car of the Year at our inaugural Motor Awards.

Jaguar’s second offering, an electric version of the XJ limousine, was reportedly due to be revealed at some point in 2020, but like nearly every other carmaker, Jaguar Land Rover was hit hard by the coronavirus crisis, and spending cuts have pushed the release of the car into next year. Although, according to The Times, that is now in doubt, too.

Jeep electric car plans

On sale now None

Coming soon All models “electrified” (hybrid or fully-electric) by 2022

Jeep is mostly putting its eggs in the plug-in hybrid basket for now, with confirmation that by this time next year, there’ll be PHEV versions of the Compass and the Renegade to join the electrified version of the Wrangler.

The car maker’s boss, Christian Meunier, has confirmed that pure-electric Jeeps will follow over the course of the decade. That’s all we really know for now but he’s also said they’ll be the “best Jeeps ever built”. That makes sense, as the instant torque available from zero revs makes electric power ideal for scrabbling over boulders and over loose terrain at low speed.

Kia electric car plans

On sale now e-Niro, Soul EV

Coming soon All-new pure-electric SUV and e-GT version (2021); 11 new pure-electric models worldwide by 2025

Like sister brand Hyundai, Kia has firmly cemented itself as a key player in the electric car market. It already has two battery-powered models on sale in the UK, the e-Niro and Soul EV electric SUVs, and that line-up is set to increase in size over the coming years.

By 2025, the Korean car maker expects to have 11 pure-electric models on sale worldwide; the first being an all-new SUV due in 2021 with a claimed range in excess of 310 miles per charge. It’s being pitched as a brand flagship and is reportedly referred to inside the brand as the CV. There’ll also be a hot, “e-GT” version of the CV that takes aim at the Porsche Taycan, with a 0-60mph time of under three seconds.

There’s also rumours of an electric Sportage joining the powertrain lineup for the SUV’s fifth generation next year, but as of yet these are unsubstantiated.

Kia and its sister brand Hyundai have together also invested €100m (around £85m) into the UK tech firm Arrival, as part of plans to develop and launch a range of pure-electric small and medium-sized vans.

Land Rover electric car plans

On sale now None

Coming soon Pure-electric Range Rover variant (2021)

While Land Rover hasn’t admitted anything officially, an electric version of the Range Rover is expected soon. Like the electric XJ that was due from the Jaguar end of JLR in 2020, its reveal has also been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Autocar.

It will reportedly be revealed as the most road-biased Range Rover yet — so much so that it was apparently going to be called the Road Rover at one point in its conception (some reports claim that the first electric offering from Land Rover will still take that name). Beneath the skin it will reportedly be identical to the XJ, using new underpinnings optimised by JLR for electric powertrains.

Lexus electric car plans

On sale now None

Coming soon EX 300e (March 2021; available for pre-order)

Lexus has extensive experience with hybrids, of course, and now Toyota’s luxury division has decided to make its first pure-electric car: the UX 300e. It’ll hit roads from March, and if you’ve got £43,900 lying around, you can pre-order it now.

It packs 201bhp, can manage 196 miles on a single charge and recharges to 80% in 50 minutes using a 50kW charging station. That means it’s not the cheapest or longest-range EV, but it comes with Toyota’s reputation for reliability attached, and will be more luxurious than some of its competitors.

As Toyota is pledging to launch a range of pure-electric models worldwide over the next few years, the UX 300e likely won’t be Lexus’ only battery-powered offering for long.

Lotus electric car plans

On sale now Evija

Coming soon Unnamed electric sports car (2022)

Fifteen years after production of the legendary Esprit ended, Lotus is returning to supercars. The extraordinary Lotus Evija (pronounced “eh-vai-ya”) is the firm’s first pure-electric production car and its most extreme car ever. Lotus says its 1,973bhp and 1,254 lb ft of torque are good enough for a 0-62mph time of under three seconds, a staggering sub-nine-seconds time for 0-186mph and a top speed of 200mph+.

The mid-mounted battery pack, developed by the Williams Formula 1 team’s Advanced Engineering division is good for 250 miles per charge, under the WLTP test cycle, and is capable of charging speeds of up to 800kW – more than twice the power of even the newest generation of ultra-fast (350kW) public chargers being rolled out in the UK. If you can find one (perhaps at race tracks, one day), at that speed Evija would recharge fully from flat in just nine minutes, Lotus claims.

Lotus itself is gearing up for the end of its petrol-powered era, with a final internal combustion car due next year in the form of an affordable daily sports car. An electric sports car bearing a predictably higher price tag will then be revealed towards the end of 2022.

Maserati electric car plans

On sale now None

Coming soon MC20 supercar (2021), Grecale SUV (2021), GranTurismo grand tourer (2021), electrified versions of Levante and Quattroporte by 2023

Maserati relaunched its entire brand with the unveiling of the MC20 supercar in September, and it’s given it a boost of productivity, with three electric models due from the brand in the next year. There’s an electric version of the MC20, which will, in swapping the twin-turbo V6 for a tri-motor set up, add around 100kg to the ICE model’s 1500kg, as well as around 80bhp.

Around the same time as that car we should expect to hear the hum of the electric Grecale, an all new model out of Modena that will take the form of a small SUV. If electric isn’t for you, it’s also going to be available with a V6, as well as a hybrid setup.

And 2021 will also see the beginning of electric relaunches of Maserati’s existing lineup, beginning with the GranTurismo. That process should be finished by 2023.

Mazda electric car plans

On sale now None

Coming soon MX-30 (2021)

Like many of its fellow carmakers, Mazda is making the mass-production foray into the world of electric motoring with a compact crossover — unsurprising, given the modern appetite for them.

Potential buyers may be put off by the small 124-mile range of the Mazda MX-30 — smaller even than the Honda e — but Mazda says it has done its research, and thinks that its clientele aren’t looking for anything more than that. Plus, a smaller battery (35.5kWh, in the MX-30’s case) is also better for the environment, and means less weight.

It’s definitely competitive price wise, with costs starting at £25,545. What’s more, Mazda claims that it costs just 4p a mile to run.

Mercedes-Benz electric car plans

On sale now EQC

Coming soon EQA (2021), EQS (2021), EQB (2021), EQE (2022)

Mercedes is another car maker going on the offensive when it comes to electric car releases, with three models releasing in 2021 under its EQ sub-brand to join the EQC SUV and EQV MPV.

The EQA compact SUV (which will closely resemble the GLA currently on sale) was originally supposed to arrive this year, but faced delays for various reasons including — you guessed it — the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, it’s the Mercedes EQS that is arguably of special interest, due to the fact that it’s due to be the first Merc to use a platform constructed especially by the car maker for electric cars. It’s also based on the eye-catching Vision EQS concept that it released in 2019, and a massive 435-mile range has been claimed.

The EQA and EQS will be joined by the EQB compact SUV next year, too, before the EQE executive saloon (which, from spy shots, bears more resemblance to the EQS than it does the current E-class) arrives in 2022.

MG electric car plans

On sale now ZS EV, MG 5 EV

Coming soon E-Motion (2021)

MG has emerged as a bit of a dark horse in the electric motoring world, thanks to the success of its well-priced ZS SUV, which has been recently complemented by the similarly priced MG5 electric family estate.

Both hit a sweet spot both financially and in terms of range: the MG5 costs £24,495 and has a 214 mile range, while the ZS EV is £25,495 and has a 163-mile range. Add in MG’s mammoth seven-year warranty, and they make attractive and practical propositions.

What’s lined up next for MG next hits a slightly different tone. It will reportedly be a coupé based on the beautiful E-motion concept from 2017, and will have a range of 310+ miles, four-wheel drive, a 0-60mph of under four seconds and apparently cost less than £30,000. Exciting stuff.

Mini electric car plans

On sale now Mini Electric

Coming soon Electric Countryman (2023-24), Unnamed small SUV (TBC)

Speaking to Driving.co.uk last month, Bernd Körber, head of Mini, said that he felt that driving the new Mini Electric (which Driving.co.uk editor Will Dron has experienced with an extended test throughout the second half of 2020) is even more fun than driving its internal-combustion compatriot, thanks to a “go-kart feel” that he said suits the ethos of the brand.

Körber is ending sales of plug-in hybrid Minis and pushing through two new pure-electric models: a new Countryman, which will release alongside the new generation of petrol and diesel SUVs in 2023 or 2024, and a new small SUV that will only be available in electric form.

Nissan electric car plans

On sale now Leaf, e-NV200 Combi

Coming soon Ariya SUV (2021), seven other electric models worldwide by 2022, possibly including large SUV

Despite being one of the early pioneers of modern mass-market electric cars, Nissan’s electric vehicle range isn’t that extensive: it currently only comprises the Leaf hatchback and van-derived e-NV200 people carrier.

That comparatively meagre line-up will soon be bolstered by the Ariya crossover SUV, which will arrive next year boasting up to 310-miles of range. It’ll come with a whole host of powertrain options: two-wheel drive with either 215bhp or 239bhp, or dual motor four-wheel drive with 275bhp, 302bhp or 389bhp. Both versions will have a choice of two battery sizes: 63kWh or 87kWh.

The Ariya is one of eight pure-electric models that Nissan said that it would introduce by 2022. However, it’s not clear if it’s still on to succeed in that goal (the statement was made in 2018 and the last year has been, to put it mildly, unpredictable). Either way, many of those, like the pure-electric Nissan Note, will not make it to British shores.

Peugeot electric car plans

On sale now e-208, e-2008

Coming soon e-308 (2021), e-3008 (2023)

Peugeot is attempting to electrify its entire lineup by 2023, meaning that all models will have some form of plug-in variant. With its smaller offerings, like the already-available (and well received) 208, it’s going full bore with pure-electric, while larger models like the 5008 will be plug-in hybrids.

The next pure-electric model will be the 308 hatchback and its 3008 SUV counterpart. The former is likely to be revealed at the back end of next year or the start of 2022, and will rival models like the VW ID.3, while the latter most likely won’t hit roads until 2023, but will reportedly bring with it a 404-mile range.

When asked if mild hybrids with no pure-electric running would be an option, a spokesperson told us, “No, as we’re in it for the environmental benefits, not as a tax dodge.”

Polestar electric car plans

On sale now Polestar 2

Coming soon Polestar 3 SUV (2022), Polestar Precept (2023-24)

Most brands are (understandably) continuing to flog their engine-based wares while they make the transition to electric motoring. Polestar, though, started as an electric car brand.

Its first offering, the stunningly-designed Polestar 1, was a plug-in hybrid, while the Polestar 2 arrived this year as the brand’s first pure-electric car, to stellar reviews. Next up, to no-one’s surprise, is the Polestar 3, which will be a performance SUV, while Polestar has also confirmed that the Precept e-GT will arrive in the next three years or so to rival the Tesla Model S.

Porsche electric car plans

On sale now Taycan

Coming soon Taycan Cross Turismo (2021), Macan Electric (2022), Cayman and Boxster Electric (expected 2022)

Sports car maker Porsche has no qualms about embracing the potential of electric power. Its first pure-electric model, the Taycan, came out earlier this year to rave reviews, and there’s now a little family of them including the 4S, the Turbo and the Turbo S (even though, yes, electric cars can’t technically be turbos).

A rugged estate version of the Taycan called the Cross Turismo was meant to release this year but has been pushed back to 2021 due to the pandemic.

An electrification of Porsche’s wider line-up is scheduled to take place after that, with the Macan SUV due to be made electric for its next generation in 2022, and pure-electric versions of the 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster models being developed for launch in the same year. It will come as welcome news to many that an electric version of the much-adored 911 is not expected this side of 2030.

Pininfarina electric car plans

On sale now Battista

Coming soon Three new models by 2024

More than 90 years after it was founded as a coachbuilder, Pininfarina will in 2021 begin deliveries of its first homegrown car: the pure-electric Battista hypercar, which rivals the similarly ludicrous Lotus Evija (see above). The Battista’s sensational performance claims include 1,874bhp, a top speed in excess of 217mph and 0-60mph in less than 2sec. The incredible starting price is £1.6m.

Pininfarina has also said it’s working on a new pure-electric car platform that will underpin three future models to be released in the three years after the Battista hits roads. Two of these will reportedly be SUVs, but that’s not been officially confirmed.

Renault electric car plans

On sale now Zoe, Twizy

Coming soon Electric Megane (2021), Seven other electric models globally by 2022

Like sister company Nissan, Renault got into the electric car game very early, with the likes of the Fluence Z.E., Twizy and Zangoo Z.E, but its electric model range is currently quite limited: the only proper car it sells in Britain is the Zoe supermini.

That’s set to change soon, however, as Renault plans to have eight pure-electric models in its global portfolio by 2022. That will include a reinvention of the Megane, which will morph into a small SUV in its next generation and be available with both electric and petrol powertrains. Renault hasn’t indicated how many of its eight electric models will come to the UK.

Rimac electric car plans

On sale now C_Two

Coming soon TBC

While working with other more established car makers on electric drivetrain technology, and amid rumours that Rimac is set to acquire Bugatti, the Croatian company is still working on its own wares — deliveries of the C_Two, the successor to the Concept One hypercar that Richard Hammond infamously crashed on the Grand Tour, are on set to begin in 2021.

Like the Concept_One, the C_Two aims to redefine what a pure-electric performance car is capable of: the electric motors are claimed to generate a combined output of 1,888bhp, and Rimac says the C_Two has a potential top speed in the region of 258mph.

Seat electric car plans

On sale now Mii Electric

Coming soon TBC

Seat’s next pure-electric model, after the plug-in version of the Mii Electric, was supposed to be the El-Born hot hatch but the marketing people at Volkswagen Group HQ have decided to stick a Cupra badge on that car instead, meaning that Seat will have to wait a bit longer for its own electric model.

We do know that electric Seat models are on the way, though. We’re just not sure when they’ll arrive. Or what they’ll be.

Skoda electric car plans

On sale now Enyaq iV

Coming soon Production version of Vision iV (2021), four more electric models by 2025

Since the Citigo e iV disappeared from sale, the new Enyaq EV is the only pure-electric car in Skoda’s lineup. However, that shouldn’t be the case for too long: a production version of the Vision iV concept, a “crossover coupe” that Skoda claims will have a range of over 300 miles, is due to be revealed at some point next year.

Both the Enyaq and the Vision iV go towards fulfilling the promise Skoda made to have ten new electric models on the road by 2025, including six pure-electrics.

Smart electric car plans

On sale now EQ fortwo, EQ fortwo cabrio, EQ forfour

Coming soon All-new pure electric models (including new supermini) from 2022

Smart says it reached a very important milestone earlier this year, claiming it’s become the world’s first car maker to completely switch from combustion engines to pure-electric powertrains. This hasn’t been facilitated by the launch of new models, however – the EQ fortwo and EQ forfour models have been on sale in the UK since 2017, though have been updated for 2020.

Those cars will soldier on until at least 2022, when Smart launches the first of its all-new pure-electric vehicles. Replacements for the current fortwo and forfour models are expected, and Smart has confirmed its new range will expand to include an all-new supermini-sized car.

SsangYong electric car plans

On sale now None

Coming soon Pure-electric Korando variant (2021); pure-electric Tivoli (date TBC)

SsangYong will soon follow in the footsteps of fellow Korean car makers Hyundai and Kia with its own range of pure-electric vehicles. The first of these — a variant of the Korando family SUV (diesel-powered version pictured) — is due to go on sale in 2021, and SsangYong claims the smaller Tivoli will get the EV treatment at some point, too.

The car maker also says it’s developing a new, purpose-built electric vehicle platform. It’ll be a while before the tech underpins a new SssangYong, however, as the first production car that will use this platform won’t go on sale until 2024.

Subaru electric car plans

On sale now None

Coming soon Evoltis mid-size SUV (2022)

Subaru’s brand-synonymous “Boxer” combustion engines are on borrowed time, it seems, as the car maker has confirmed it’s working with Toyota on a new pure-electric car platform.

The first use of that platform will be a mid-size SUV called the Evoltis, which no doubt will be dubbed “Revolting” by many English-speaking wags, will reportedly be unveiled next year with production slated for 2022 — three years before originally thought.

Apart from that, Evoltis details are scant but it’ll likely take some design cues from the intensely angular concept shown by the collaborating companies at the beginning of this year (pictured).

Suzuki electric car plans

On sale now None

Coming soon Compact electric car (date TBC)

Suzuki will soon enter the electric car fray, as it’s currently co-developing a new pure-electric model with the Japanese car making giant Toyota. We don’t yet know when it will go on sale or whether it will be offered in the UK, though it has been confirmed the car is being pitched as a compact vehicle — suggesting the pure-electric Suzuki will either be a small hatchback or a small SUV.

Tesla electric car plans

On sale now Model 3, Model S, Model X

Coming soon Model S Plaid (UK release in 2021), Model Y (UK release in 2021), Cybertruck (end of 2021), Roadster (2022)

The world’s most valuable car maker already has one of the most impressive EV lineups in Europe, with the Model 3, Model S and Model X all already available to purchase in the UK. However, it’s not resting on its laurels, with several launches planned for the coming years.

European production of the Model Y SUV, which has already been rolled out in the US, is due to begin at some point during 2021 while the Lucid Air Dream-rivalling Model S Plaid should also arrive in the UK with a staggering 520 miles of range.

Meanwhile, Tesla will be ramping up for American production of the polarising Cybertruck at the end of next year, while the next-gen Roadster, which Tesla is claiming will be able to do 620 miles on a single charge and sprint from 0-60 in under two seconds, has been pushed back to 2022. Don’t expect to see versions of either car in the UK until a while after that, though.

Toyota electric car plans

On sale now None

Coming soon Mirai FCEV

Toyota has long been a world leader in hybrid cars, with the ubiquitous Prius hitting roads more than two decades ago. It’s taking the transition to electric cars at its own pace, though, and exploring all avenues, with the second-generation Mirai hydrogen fuel cell car unveiled recently.

It’s also partnered up with a number of other Japanese car makers, including Mazda, Subaru and Suzuki, to develop future battery-electric models, and expects to have 10 models in its global portfolio by 2025. How many of these will make their way to the UK remains uncertain.

Vauxhall electric car plans

On sale now Corsa-e

Coming soon Mokka-e (2021), Combo-e (2021), Possible Monza crossover (2024)

With its sister brands Citroën, DS and Peugeot pursuing their own pure-electric projects, it’s no surprise that Vauxhall is also adding plug-ins to its line-up. By 2024, every car it makes will have a hybrid or electric variant, and eight new pure-electric models will arrive in showrooms by 2021.

Vauxhall’s electric car range currently only consists of the new Corsa-e supermini, though a pure-electric variant of the next Mokka X small SUV will be added by the end of 2020.

Electric versions of the Combo Life and Vivaro Life people carriers are due in 2021, with their van equivalents also set to get pure-electric powertrain options.

There are also rumours that Vauxhall will reboot the Monza name as an electric crossover, but that won’t be revealed until at least 2024 if confirmed.

Volkswagen electric car plans

On sale now ID.3

Coming soon ID.4 (2021) ID.4 Coupe/ID.5 (2021) ID.6 (2021) ID.Buzz (2022)

Volkswagen placed great importance on the ID.3 at its launch test drives earlier this year, calling it a third chapter in the brand’s history — after the Beetle and the Golf. It’s put special emphasis on its environmental benefits: it’s produced in a carbon neutral manner, which is great PR for a brand still haunted by the spectre of the dieselgate emissions scandal.

There will be multiple additions to the electric line-up over the next few years, including the ID.4 SUV next year, with a coupé version of that car — either to be called the ID.4 Coupe or the ID.5 — and a larger SUV called the ID.6 set to release in 2021, too. A production version of the cute ID.Buzz microbus should follow in 2022.

Volvo electric car plans

On sale now XC40 Recharge P8

Coming soon Four pure-electric models by 2025

Volvo unveiled its first pure-electric model this year in the form of a battery-powered XC40 compact SUV. The Swedish company plans for its sales to comprise entirely either pure-electric or plug-in hybrid models, in a 50-50 split, by 2025, and in order to make that happen it plans to release a pure-electric model every year until then. What exactly they will be remains to be seen.

