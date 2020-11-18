2030 petrol and diesel car ban: 12 things you need to know

THE BAN on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars has been brought forward to 2030, the UK government is to confirm today, with new hybrid car sales outlawed from 2035.

Boris Johnson is to announce the measures as part of a “green industrial revolution” that he believes will create new jobs in a low carbon economy.

The government has been tightening the timeframe for a ban on petrol and diesel cars since it first announced the idea in July 2017, when it proposed 2040 as the start date. In October 2018, the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee described that plan as “vague and unambitious”.

In February this year the prime minister said he would bring forward a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2040 to 2035, or even sooner if a “faster transition is feasible”, and confirmed it would include hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Today’s announcement will see traditional petrol and diesel cars removed from new car showrooms even earlier.

1. Why are petrol and diesel vehicles being banned?

The ban is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve local air quality. Petrol cars emit CO2 and Britain has a legal target to cut greenhouse gases to net zero by 2050. while diesels vehicles produce nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, which have been linked to increased risk of respiratory illnesses, lung cancer, heart disease and many other conditions.

These emissions can be reduced via modern exhaust systems and additives, such as AdBlue, but electric cars are still cleaner as zero emissions are produced at point of use, except particles from tyres and brakes, and they can be powered by energy from renewable sources.

2. What are the rules on hybrid cars?

Hybrids will be banned from sale in new car showrooms from 2035 – five years after pure-petrol and diesel. Hybrids come in a number of forms but basically they combine an electric motor with a petrol or diesel engine for greater efficiency. Plug-in hybrids can be charged up for up to around 50 miles of electric motoring before the engine kicks in. All of these will be affected.

3. Are trucks and other commercial vehicles included in the petrol and diesel ban?

Yes, the sale of new diesel vans will be banned from 2030 and diesel lorries will be phased out.

4. Will I be able to buy a second-hand petrol or diesel car after 2030?

The ban only affects sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles, so yes, you’ll still be able to buy and sell used cars that are powered by combustion engines after 2030, and you’ll also be able to buy and sell hybrids after 2035.

5. What will happen to the value of my petrol or diesel car?

Resale values of traditional combustion engine cars is expected to be hit as demand falls and cities outside London follow the capital in introducing ultra-low emissions zones. As 2030 approaches, use car values are expected to plummet as any manufacturers still offering new models for sale are likely to discount heavily.

6. Will I be forced to scrap my car in 2030?

No, the ban is only on the sale of new combustion engine cars – those already on the road will still be legal to own and drive. As the average life of a car is 14 years, new petrol and diesel cars bought in late 2029 could remain on the roads until 2044 at least.

7. Will classic cars still be allowed after 2030?

At the moment there is no suggestion that classic cars powered by traditional petrol or diesel engines will be forced off the road. There are more than half a million “historic” vehicles — those over 40 years old — on British roads and it is unlikely that will change.

8. Is it possible to convert my petrol or diesel car to pure-electric?

Yes, but it’s expensive. An engineer can remove the engine, transmission and fuel tank, and replace them with an electric motor, battery and other related component, but electric conversion company Electric Classic Cars charges £20,000 for a small car and as much as £60,000 for a large one. Insurers tend to charge more for modified cars, too. If you do it, it would be heart over head.

9. How does the 2030 ban affect my current car finance deal?

For the 90% of new cars bought on finance, the agreement remains valid for the duration, including any guaranteed minimum future value (GMFV), which estimates how much a car will be worth at the end of the contract. It is likely that there will be incentives for drivers to enter deals for electric and hybrid models when existing leases end.

10. Are pure-electric cars expensive?

At the moment there is a premium on pure-electric cars as they are more expensive to make. A Peugeot e-208 is roughly £6,000 dearer than an equivalent diesel version of the 208.

However, as sales increase, economies of scale will mean the cost of production decreases, and prices will reduce. Price parity with petrol and diesel cars is expected by the 2030s, with some experts predicting it to happen as soon as 2024.

11. Are there financial incentives to buy an electric car?

The government currently offers motorists £3,000 off the upfront cost of new pure-electric cars but Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, has admitted that the grant “will go eventually” as more drivers move over to electric. The plug-in car grant has been extended until March 2023, though, at a cost of £403m. Pure-electric car drivers also pay zero VED (commonly known as road tax), are exempt from the London Congestion Charge, pay less for servicing and maintenance, and electricity is cheaper per mile then petrol and diesel, due to there being significant tax on petrol and diesel. Company car drivers save a packet on Benefit in Kind, too.

12. Will electric car running costs increase?

The government is looking to plug a £40bn gap in taxation as a result of people switching to electric vehicles, which pay no fuel duty or vehicle excise duty. The Times reported that the Chancellor of the Exchequer is very interested in a pay-as-you-drive scheme that would charge drivers by the mile. Road groups are concerned that those living in rural areas, who are forced to drive further than those living in urban areas, will be negatively impacted, with The AA’s Edmund King suggesting “Road Miles” credits could be given to those living in more remote parts of the country.

