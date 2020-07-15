New Nissan Ariya is a pure-electric SUV with up to 310 miles per charge

NISSAN has revealed the Ariya, a new pure-electric crossover SUV with a range of up to 310 miles (estimated) between charges.

Launched early this morning via livestream from Yokohama, Japan, the Ariya “marks a new chapter for Nissan electric vehicles”, according to the company.

It will no doubt be wanting to make a fresh break after the highly charged departure of former boss Carlos Ghosn, who was the man behind the company’s first electric vehicle — the Leaf — a decade ago. Ghosn fled house arrest in Japan at the end of last year, while facing charges of financial irregularities.

The new Ariya is built on a platform designed specifically for electric vehicles, rather than adapting an existing chassis, which allowed the designers to take a fresh approach to the layout. For example, the climate control system is positioned under the bonnet, where a petrol or diesel engine would normally be, and there’s no transmission tunnel running through the cabin, creating more space inside.

Like a Tesla, the battery is in a flat pack mounted beneath the floor, which allows for extra legroom, as do slim profile “Zero Gravity” seats, according to Nissan. Most of the controls are touch sensitive, with haptic feedback, and only appear when the car is turned on. The infotainment system and driver display are both 12.3in screens “along a single horizon”, and a colour head-up display also projects information onto the windscreen.















An Alexa-style voice-controlled personal assistant allows passengers to select a playlist or adjust the cabin temperature without having to lift a finger, and as with Teslas, the car’s operating system can be updated over the air via embedded 4G. Everything from the multimedia system to the electric drivetrain, chassis, climate control and settings can be improved over time via download.

Tucked under the centre of the instrument panel is a centre storage box and foldout tray, which Nissan says transforms the cabin space into a mobile office workspace.

The Ariya is available in two-wheel drive with either 215bhp or 239bhp, or dual motor four-wheel drive with 275bhp, 302bhp or 389bhp. Both versions will have a choice of two battery sizes: 63kWh or 87kWh, and depending on specification the Ariya will be able to travel up to between 211 and 310 miles before needing to be plugged in (see table below). Top speed is 99mph for front-drive models or 124mph for the all-wheel drive ones.

The 2WD versions will feel pretty nippy, with a 0-62mph time of 7.5secs and 7.6secs respectively, though the dual motor Ariyas will feel decidedly more eager, with sub-6sec 0-62mph times. A top spec Performance model will manage it in 5.1sec, the company claims. The Ariya will also be rated to tow up to 1,500k (we’re assuming with the AWD model).

Nissan says it can be rapid charged at up to 130kW and European versions will come with a CCS connector, which is the most common DC rapid charge standard in the UK, though . Nissan says 63kWh versions have a 7.4kW onboard charger for domestic use, while the 87kWh models have a 22kW 3 phase system for home charging.

Pricing and release date are to be announced in the coming months, Nissan says.

Nissan Ariya specifications

Europe-market specifications Ariya (2WD) Ariya (AWD – e-4ORCE) # 63kWh 87kWh 63kWh 87kWh 87kWh Performance Battery Capacity

*Battery capacity estimated, subject to homologation 65 kWh

(nominal)

63 kWh (usable) 90 kWh

(nominal)

87 kWh (usable) 65 kWh

(nominal)

63 kWh (usable) 90 kWh

(nominal)

87 kWh (usable) 90 kWh

(nominal)

87 kWh (usable) Output 160 kW

(217 PS) 178 kW

(242 PS) 205 kW

(278 PS) 225 kW

(306 PS) 290 kW

(394 PS) Torque 300 Nm 300 Nm 560 Nm 600 Nm 600 Nm Acceleration (0-62mph) 7.5 sec. 7.6 sec. 5.9 sec. 5.7 sec. 5.1 sec. Top speed 160 km/h

(99mph) 160 km/h

(99mph) 200 km/h

(124mph) 200 km/h

(124mph) 200 km/h

(124mph) Estimated range

*Estimation based on WLTP Up to 223 miles Up to 310 miles Up to 211 miles Up to 285 miles Up to 248 miles Length 4595 mm Width 1850 mm Height 1660 mm Weight

(depending on version and equipment) 1.8t – 2.3t Wheelbase 2775 mm Luggage Capacity 2WD: LHD 468L, RHD 466L

4WD: LHD 415L, RHD 408L Charging type CCS (For Europe) Tire size

(front and rear) 235/55R19

255/45R20 (available as an option)

