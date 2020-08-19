2021 Porsche Taycan faster and smarter

THANKS TO some very clever software upgrades, the 2021 Porsche Taycan should be even easier to live with. And because of subtle modifications to battery management, the range topping Taycan Turbo S will now hustle to 124mph in just 9.6 seconds (should you feel the need to lose your license in spectacular style).

Another significant upgrade comes courtesy of the Functions on Demand (FoD) system. This allows owners to update electronic elements of their car without ever visiting a dealership, thanks to over-the-air technology. The Porsche Intelligent Range Manager (does what it says on the tin) is already available on the FoD system. But new for 2021, Power Steering Plus, Active Lane Keep Assist and Porsche InnoDrive are added as further FoD functions.

Power Steering Plus provides more steering assistance at low speeds, Active Lane Keep Assist is a camera-based system that spots lane dividers and helps the driver keep the car in its lane. InnoDrive, in addition to Adaptive Cruise Control, reads the road ahead via info supplied by the navigation system as well as radar and video sensors, to optimise your speed for the upcoming terrain, corners, inclines, etc. According to the information it receives, it can alter gearshift points as well as speed.

Another upgraded function that will make charging a less fraught experience is the Plug&Charge function, which enables more convenient charging without the need for cards or an app. The charging process starts automatically and payments are also processed automatically.

And another really neat function, especially for those sick of grinding front spoilers on steep driveways or speed bumps, is the new Smartlift function, installed as standard with adaptive air suspension. The idea is that on a routine drive made frequently, the Taycan can be programmed so that it is automatically raised when it encounters, for instance, those speed bumps or steep driveways. Smartlift can also actively change the Taycan’s driving height on motorways by adjusting the car’s level for the best possible compromise between efficiency and a comfortable ride.

Also available for the 2021 model is a head-up display in colour. As per the usual head up display function, this projects relevant information directly into the driver’s field of vision. The display has been divided into the main display section, status section and a section to show temporary content, such as calls or voice control commands. A navigation display, power meter and a user-defined view can also be selected as pre-sets. And it should all look pretty groovy in colour.

Prices haven’t been confirmed as yet. The current range costs between £115,858 for the entry-level Taycan and £138,826 for the top range model. Expect an uptick on those prices.