Car makers' electric vehicle plans — a brand-by-brand guide (updated)

PURE-ELECTRIC cars make up only a small portion of new car sales in the UK, though rapid change in the car industry suggests that could all change very soon — whether you like it or not.

By the end of 2020, at least 50 battery-powered cars will be available to buy from British showrooms, and that number is set to grow considerably in the coming years.

The upcoming array of pure-electric vehicles will be diverse, too, ranging from superminis and compact SUVs to sports saloons and even high-end supercars.

Here are all the pure-electric cars on sale in the UK right now, as well as all of the models we know will be gracing a dealership forecourt near you soon.

Alfa Romeo

On sale now None

Coming soon Pure-electric compact SUV (by 2022)

Look away now, Jeremy Clarkson: Alfa Romeo is hard at work on its first pure-electric production car. It’ll be a while before it debuts on dealership forecourts (the as-yet-unnamed car won’t go on sale until 2022), but Alfa Romeo has confirmed the vehicle will be a variant of an all-new compact SUV.

Aston Martin

On sale now None

Coming soon Rapide E (date TBC)

Aston Martin’s been proving it’s a forward-thinking company of late, with a slew of state-of-the-art supercars on the way, so it’s no surprise it also wants to put a pure-electric model into production.

Its first effort is the Rapide E; a four-seater luxury car derived from the company’s current, petrol-powered Rapide grand tourer model. However, while Aston Martin’s purpose-built electric car factory in St Athan, Wales is now up and running, it’s unclear when the Rapide E will enter production, as Aston has paused development work on the car until further notice.

Audi

On sale now e-tron

Coming soon e-tron Sportback (early 2019); e-tron GT and Q4 e-tron (late 2020); 20 pure-electric models on sale by 2025

Few car makers come close to matching Audi’s planned pure-electric product onslaught. Including the now-available e-tron SUV, four zero emission models will be in Audi showrooms by the end of 2020 and another 15 will have been launched by 2025.

Such a scope means Audi will soon end up having a very diverse electric car range, covering everything from compact SUVs to performance saloons and even a rumoured pure-electric successor to the Audi TT sports car.

Bentley

On sale now None

Coming soon Unspecified pure-electric model due by 2025

According to the Bentley boss Adrian Hallmark, the prestigious car maker’s clients are “desperate for a luxury electric product“. With so much apparent demand from extremely affluent customers, Bentley is promising an “electrified” version (at least hybrid) of all its models by 2025, starting with the Bentayga plug-in hybrid SUV (pictured) that’s now on sale.

However, customers waiting for a pure-electric Bentley will need to be even more patient as the brand’s first effort isn’t set to arrive until 2025. It makes things easier that the Crewe-based car maker can lean on sister-brands Audi and VW for electric drivetrain tech, though as ever, Bentley will want its own electric products to have a distinct character and there’s zero chance it will rush out a model.

BMW

On sale now i3

Coming soon iX3 (2020); i4 (2021), iNEXT (2021)

BMW was pretty quick onto the electric car scene, with its Project i cars: the pure-electric i3 supermini (2013) and i8 plug-in hybrid sports car (2014). Though the German car company hasn’t pushed pure-electric too hard in the intervening years, new battery-powered “i” models are now planned, with the iX3 SUV due later this year, and its i4 sports saloon and a mid-size “iNEXT” SUV model arriving in 2021.

BMW also announced in June 2019 that it has teamed up with Jaguar Land Rover to develop its next generation of electric drive systems.

Citroën

On sale now Berlingo Electric

Coming soon Pure-electric mid-size hatchvback (late 2020); three new pure-electric vans by 2021

While Citroën has a fairly extensive EV range in mainland Europe, its zero emission line-up in Britain is currently limited to the Berlingo Electric van (pictured). That is set to change very soon, however: its upmarket sister brand DS already sells a pure-electric car, in the form of the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense compact SUV (see below), and Citroën will launch a new C4 Cactus-sized pure-electric hatchback model by the end of 2020.

Citroën has particularly ambitious electric plans for its commercial vehicles. Battery-powered versions of its Ford Transit-rivalling Dispatch and Relay vans will go on sale in 2020, and an all-new Berlingo Electric is due the following year.

Dacia

On sale now None

Coming soon Pure-electric city car (by 2022)

“Great news!”, as James May might say: Dacia will soon launch its very first pure-electric vehicle. Details on the Dacia are thin on the ground at the moment, though we do know the model will be an “urban city car” – suggesting it will be a rival to the Volkswagen e-up!, Skoda Citigo-e iV and Seat Mii Electric.

We should find out more about it fairly soon, too, as Dacia wants its all-electric city car to go on sale by 2022, and a concept car previewing the model will be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March.

DS

On sale now DS 3 Crossback E-Tense

Coming soon TBC

Citroën’s sister brand DS is already leading the charge (pun intended) when it comes to launching EVs: its first pure-electric model, the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense, is now on sale in the UK.

With WLTP estimates of up to 198 miles on a single charge, the DS 3 Crossback E Tense doesn’t have the best range out there but it is luxuriously appointed and loaded with kit. It also has the selling point of being one of only a handful of pure-electric compact SUVs on the market right now.

Fiat



On sale now None

Coming soon 500e (2020); 500e “Giardiniera” estate (by 2022); potential electric Panda (by 2022)

Motorists in the United States soon won’t have exclusive access to the Fiat 500e city car: an all-new version of the retro runabout (current, US market 500e pictured) will enter production in June 2020, and go on sale across Europe by the end of the year.

By 2022, a 500e “Giardiniera” mini-estate will join the range, and Fiat’s show-stealing Centoventi concept from the 2019 Geneva Motor Show suggests a pure-electric Panda could be on the way as well.

Ford

On sale now None

Coming soon Mustang Mach-E (late 2020); Transit van (2021); 16 pure-electric models worldwide by 2022; additional mass-market electric car (2023)

Ford hasn’t dabbled with zero emission cars much since it canned the limited-run Focus Electric (some called it a “compliance car“) in Europe in 2017, though that’s all set to change. The Blue Oval is planning to launch a whopping 16 pure-electric models worldwide by 2022, with the first one being the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV due in late 2020.

The vehicular assortment isn’t limited to passenger cars, either, as Ford says it will bring to market a pure-electric Transit van by 2021. and a zero emission F-150 pick-up truck will arrive “in a few years” from now. A new mass-market Ford built on Volkswagen’s electric car platform will go on sale in Europe in 2023, too.

Ford’s luxury sister brand Lincoln is also working with the American start-up car maker Rivian on a new pure-electric model, though it’s unclear if Ford has any plans to sell a car based on it in the UK.

Honda

On sale now None

Coming soon Honda e (summer 2020); unspecified additional pure-electric car (by 2022)

More than three decades after it began experimenting with electric car tech, Honda has launched its first pure-electric mass-market production model. With its funky styling and positioning as an urban commuter car, the retro Honda e will be a direct rival to the MINI Electric, and is due to go on sale in summer 2020.

It’s unclear what the Japanese company’s next pure-electric model will be, though it won’t be too long before we find out — Honda has confirmed its next all-electric car will go on sale in Europe by 2022.

Hyundai

On sale now Ioniq Electric, Kona Electric

Coming soon Pure-electric sports car (date TBC)

Hyundai is starting to establish itself as a serious player in electric cars. As well as selling pure-electric and plug-in hybrid versions of the Ioniq hatchback, it also produces a pure-electric Kona SUV with an impressive range of 279 miles-per-charge.

More models are due to go on sale in the coming years, though the only one we definitely know is on the way is a two-seater sports car that Hyundai is co-developing with the electric supercar maker Rimac.

Hyundai and its sister brand Kia have together also invested €100m (around £85m) into the UK tech firm Arrival, as part of plans to develop and launch a range of pure-electric small and medium-sized vans.

Jaguar

On sale now I-Pace

Coming soon XJ (date TBC)

The Jaguar I-Pace made quite the impact when it was launched last year — so impressed were we with it here at Driving, it was crowned Car of the Year at our inaugural Motor Awards.

A launch date for it hasn’t been announced yet, but Jaguar has said its next zero emission vehicle will be a pure-electric version of the next XJ limousine. Parent company Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has confirmed that from 2020 all its new vehicles will offer the option of electrification (at least hybrid), and that its future “portfolio of electrified products” will include pure-electric as well as plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles.

JLR announced in June 2019 that it has teamed up with BMW to develop its next generation of electric drive systems, with its own versions of the resulting developments being manufactured in the UK.

Jeep

On sale now None

Coming soon Four pure-electric models including updated Renegade (by 2022)

Worried about the off-road credentials of electric cars? Jeep isn’t, as the 4×4 maker will have four pure-electric models on sale by 2022 — including a battery-powered version of the next Renegade compact crossover. It makes sense, as the instant torque available from zero revs makes electric power ideal for scrabbling over boulders and over loose terrain at low speed. It’s not yet known what the other models will be, though it would be interesting to see how die-hard Jeep fans would react to a zero emission Wrangler.

Kia

On sale now e-Niro, Soul EV

Coming soon All-new pure-electric SUV (2021); 11 new pure-electric models worldwide by 2025

Like sister brand Hyundai, Kia is starting to cement itself as a key player in the electric car market. It already has two battery-powered models on sale in the UK, the e-Niro and Soul EV electric SUVs, and that line-up is set to rapidly increase in size over the coming years.

By 2025, the Korean car maker expects to have 11 pure-electric models on sale worldwide; the first being an all-new SUV due in 2021 with a claimed range in excess of 310 miles per charge.

Kia and its sister brand Hyundai have together also invested €100m (around £85m) into the UK tech firm Arrival, as part of plans to develop and launch a range of pure-electric small and medium-sized vans.

Lagonda

On sale now None

Coming soon Pure-electric SUV (2025)

Aston Martin’s electric car plans go beyond making its own battery-powered models: it also plans to bring back to life the luxury car maker Lagonda as “the world’s first zero emission luxury brand”.

Though it’ll be a while yet before the first all-electric Lagondas go on sale (the company won’t be relaunched until 2025 at the earliest), Aston Martin has strongly suggested the first car from the reborn firm will be an SUV akin to the All-Terrain Concept (above) revealed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Land Rover

On sale now None

Coming soon Expected pure-electric Range Rover variant (date TBC)

While Jaguar is already making electric cars, sister brand Land Rover has yet to launch its own battery-powered model. They’re undoubtedly on the way, though: parent company JLR’s new car platform (which is expected to underpin the successor to the current Range Rover) has been designed with pure-electric vehicles in mind, and it’s confirmed the battery and electric drive tech it’s co-developing with BMW will power “the next generation of Jaguar and Land Rover models”.

Lexus

On sale now None

Coming soon EX 300e (early 2021)

Lexus has extensive experience with hybrids, of course, and now Toyota’s luxury division has decided to make its first pure-electric car: the UX 300e. Buyers in Britain will have to wait a while before they get to try the new compact SUV out, as Lexus says the UX 300e isn’t set to go on sale in the UK until January 2021.

As Toyota is pledging to launch a range of pure-electric models worldwide over the next few years, the UX 300e likely won’t be Lexus’ only battery-powered offering for long.

Lotus

On sale now Evija

Coming soon TBC

Fifteen years after production of the legendary Esprit ended, Lotus is returning to supercars. The extraordinary Lotus Evija (pronounced “e-vi-ya”) is the firm’s first pure-electric production car and its most extreme car ever. Lotus says its 1,973bhp and 1,254 lb ft of torque are good enough for a 0-62mph time of under three seconds, a staggering sub-nine-seconds time for 0-186mph and a top speed of 200mph+.

The mid-mounted battery pack, developed by the Williams Formula 1 team’s Advanced Engineering division is good for 250 miles per charge, under the WLTP test cycle, and is capable of charging speeds of up to 800kW – more than twice the power of even the newest generation of ultra-fast (350kW) public chargers being rolled out in the UK. If you can find one (perhaps at race tracks, one day), at that speed Evija would recharge fully from flat in just nine minutes, Lotus claims.

Maserati

On sale now None

Coming soon MC20 supercar (2020); pure-electric versions of next generation GranTurismo, GranCabrio, Quattroporte, Levante and unspecified all-new large SUV (by 2023)

Maserati has never built an electric car before, but that hasn’t tempered the Italian firm’s zero emission ambitions. The ultimate aim is to have pure-electric powertrains available for all of its new models, starting with the MC20 supercar (development car pictured) that’s due later this year.

By 2021, Maserati’s electric car range will include an MC20 convertible, a new GranTurismo grand tourer and an all-new large SUV model. The following year will see pure-electric versions of the Quattroporte limousine and an electric-only GranCabrio convertible go on sale, with a battery-powered Levante SUV variant joining the line-up in 2023.

Mazda

On sale now None

Coming soon MX-30 (2021)

Mazda has become one of the latest companies to enter the electric car market, with this: the MX-30 compact crossover. While the provisional 125 miles range isn’t much to write home about in a market where 200 miles+ on a charge is becoming the norm, Mazda says this won’t be an issue for buyers; claiming it’s developed the MX-30 from the outset to be a second car that’s optimised for shorter journeys.

Mercedes-Benz

On sale now EQC

Coming soon EQA (2020); EQB (2021); EQS (date TBC); EQV (date TBC); 10 pure-electric models on sale by 2025; no petrol or diesel-powered models by 2039

Like its arch nemeses Audi and BMW, Mercedes-Benz plans to bring an array of electric models to market in the coming years. It already has one on sale, in the form of the EQC large SUV, and the car maker has confirmed it will soon launch a pair of EQA and EQB compact SUVs, a flagship EQS luxury saloon and an EQV pure-electric people carrier.

Mercedes-Benz has also become one of the first car companies to commit to an engine-less future. From 2039, you won’t be able to buy a new Mercedes that’s powered by petrol or diesel.

MG

On sale now ZS EV

Coming soon All-new electric model (2020)

MG has become one of the latest car companies to have a go at building a pure-electric production model. Its first effort is the MG ZS EV, a compact SUV launched in 2019 with a not-too-shabby claimed range of 163 miles per charge.

The ZS EV won’t be MG’s only battery-powered model for long, as it plans to launch an all-new electric car by the end of the year.

MINI

On sale now None

Coming soon Mini Electric (March 2020)

MINI will soon launch one of the most important models in its 61-year history: a pure-electric version of the regular three-door hatchback. While it doesn’t have the best range for an electric supermini, the MINI Cooper SE can still go up to 145 miles on a single charge, and the car maker claims a 50kW DC rapid charging point can take the battery from empty to 80% in 35 minutes.

As a BMW-owned brand, MINI will benefit from its German parent’s collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover, as they jointly develop their next generation of electric drivetrains.

Nissan

On sale now Leaf, e-NV200 Combi

Coming soon Eight new pure-electric models worldwide by 2022; expected all-new pure-electric SUV (date TBC)

Despite being one of the early pioneers of modern mass-market electric cars, Nissan’s electric vehicle range isn’t that extensive: it currently only comprises the Leaf hatchback and van-derived e-NV200 people carrier.

But Nissan’s battery-powered range is set to quadruple in size by 2022, as eight pure-electric cars have been confirmed to be in the pipeline. Though it’s yet to specify how many of them will be sold in Britain, Nissan has hinted one of them could be based on the “near-production” Ariya electric SUV concept car (pictured) that was unveiled at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show.

Peugeot

On sale now e-208

Coming soon e-2008 (April 2020)

Peugeot has dabbled with pure-electric cars before but the e-208 supermini (reviewed here) is the first one it’s made with genuine mainstream appeal.

The e-208 can go a handy 217 miles (WLTP) on a single charge, and it takes 30 minutes to top up 80% of the battery’s capacity using a 100kW rapid charger. It costs from £25,050 on the road, including the £3,500 government grant — around £6,000 more than the diesel equivalent.

The e-208 sits alongside petrol and diesel versions of the 208 in a new “Choose your Peugeot, choose your powertrain” marketing strategy, in which all models by 2023 will have a plug-in variant. Peugeot told us that means a pure-electric option for the smaller models and a plug-in hybrid for larger models, like the 508 and 5008 SUV.

When asked if mild hybrids with no pure-electric running would be an option, a spokesperson told us, “No, as we’re in it for the environmental benefits, not as a tax dodge.”

Polestar

On sale now None

Coming soon Polestar 2 (June 2020), Polestar 3 (date TBC)

Volvo’s performance brand Polestar has been spun off as an electric car maker of its own, with Polestar 1 — its first offering — being a plug-in hybrid, but the follow-up Polestar 2 will run on battery power alone.

Orders are now being accepted for the Polestar 2, with deliveries set to begin this summer, and a Polestar 3 performance SUV is set to join the range “in the future.

Porsche

On sale now Taycan

Coming soon Taycan Cross Turismo (late 2020); Macan (date TBC); expected electric Cayman and Boxster (2023)

Sports car maker Porsche has no qualms about embracing the potential of electric power. Its first pure-electric model, the Taycan (pronounced tie-kann, apparently) sports saloon, is now on sale, and will be followed up with an off-roader-style Cross Turismo version before the end of the year.

Porsche’s pure-electric offerings won’t be limited to the Taycan range, either. The next generation of Macan SUV will be exclusively sold as a battery-powered model, and the Cayman and Boxster sports cars are also expected to go pure-electric in around 2023.

There are no plans to make the 911 pure-electric, though there will likely be a plug-in hybrid option of the 992 in the future.

Pininfarina

On sale now Battista

Coming soon TBC

Ninety years after it was founded as a coachbuilder, Pininfarina is set to launch its first home-grown car: the pure-electric Battista hypercar. The Battista comes with sensational performance claims (1,874bhp, a top speed in excess of 217mph and 0-60mph in less than 2sec), and an even more incredible starting price of £1.6m.

Pininfarina has also said it’s working on a new pure-electric car platform that will underpin its future models. It’s unclear when they’ll go on sale, though it’s expected the first will be a luxurious SUV that will be previewed by a new concept car later this year.

Renault

On sale now Twizy, Zoe

Coming soon Eight pure-electric models by 2022

Like sister company Nissan, Renault got into the electric car game very early, with the likes of the Fluence Z.E., Twizy and Zangoo Z.E, but its electric model range is currently quite limited: the only proper car it sells in Britain is the Zoe supermini.

That’s set to change soon, however, as Renault plans to have eight pure-electric models in its global portfolio by 2022. However, much like Nissan, Renault hasn’t indicated how many of them will come to the UK.

Rimac

On sale now C_Two

Coming soon TBC

The Rimac Concept_One electric hypercar that Richard Hammond infamously crashed on The Grand Tour now has a successor: the succinctly-named “C_Two”. Like the Concept_One, the C_Two aims to redefine what a pure-electric performance car is capable of: the electric motors are claimed to generate a combined output of 1,888bhp, and Rimac says the C_Two has a potential top speed in the region of 258mph.

The big question, though: will Hammond be brave enough to drive it in anger?

SEAT

On sale now Mii Electric

Coming soon el-Born (late 2020)

SEAT is literally starting out small with its electric vehicle programme: the Catalan car maker’s first battery-powered model is the Mii Electric city car, which is now available to buy in Britain.

By the end of 2020, the Mii Electric will be joined by the el-Born; a five-door hatchback that will be similarly in size to the SEAT Leon. More electric models are undoubtedly on the way, too, though SEAT has yet to say what they’ll be or when they’ll go on sale.

Skoda

On sale now Citigo-e iV

Coming soon Enyaq (2020); three additional pure-electric models by 2025

Though it can trace its roots back almost to the very dawn of the car industry, Skoda has only now started to build electric cars. Like sister brand SEAT, Skoda’s first EV offering is a zero-emissions city car, in the form of the Citigo-e iV.

Unlike SEAT, Skoda has spilled a few details on what it plans to follow-up the Citigo-e with. Its next pure-electric cars, the Enyaq mid-sized SUV and an unspecified additional model, are due to go on sale by the end of 2020, and two more pure-electric Skodas will join the range by 2025.

Smart

On sale now EQ fortwo; EQ fortwo cabrio; EQ forfour

Coming soon All-new pure-electric models (including a supermini-sized car) from 2022

Smart says it’s reached a very important milestone this year, claiming it’s become the world’s first car maker to completely switch from combustion engines to pure-electric powertrains. This hasn’t been facilitated by the launch of new models, however – the EQ fortwo and EQ forfour models have been on sale in the UK since 2017, though have been updated for 2020.

Those cars will soldier on until at least 2022, when Smart launches the first of its all-new pure-electric vehicles. Replacements for the current fortwo and forfour models are expected, and Smart has confirmed its new range will expand to include an all-new supermini-sized car.

SsangYong

On sale now None

Coming soon Pure-electric Korando variant (2021); pure-electric Tivoli (date TBC)

SsangYong will soon follow in the footsteps of fellow Korean car makers Hyundai and Kia with its own range of pure-electric vehicles. The first of these — a variant of the Korando family SUV (diesel-powered version pictured) — is due to go on sale in 2021, and SsangYong claims the smaller Tivoli will get the EV treatment at some point, too.

The car maker also says it’s developing a new, purpose-built electric vehicle platform. It’ll be a while before the tech underpins a new SssangYong, however, as the first production car that will use this platform won’t go on sale until 2024.

Subaru

On sale now None

Coming soon Electric mid-sized SUV (by 2025)

Subaru’s brand-synonymous “Boxer” combustion engines are on borrowed time, it seems, as the car maker has confirmed it’s working with Toyota on a new pure-electric car platform. The new architecture, Subaru says, will underpin a range of saloon and crossover cars, starting with a Forester-sized SUV (concept model pictured) that’s due in the next few years, though it’s unclear how many of them will arrive in UK showrooms.

Suzuki

On sale now None

Coming soon Compact electric car (date TBC)

Suzuki will soon enter the electric car fray, as it’s currently co-developing a new pure-electric model with the Japanese car making giant Toyota. We don’t yet know when it will go on sale or whether it will be offered in the UK, though it has been confirmed the car is being pitched as a compact vehicle — suggesting the pure-electric Suzuki will either be a small hatchback or a small SUV.

Tesla

On sale now Model 3; Model S; Model X

Coming soon Model Y (US in late 2020); new Roadster (from 2020); Cybertruck pick-up truck (2021)

Although it wasn’t the first or biggest name to produce electric cars, Tesla is considered the industry disruptor that proved long-range pure-electric models are not just possible but also fast and desirable.

With its headstart over the established car makers, Tesla now has one of the most comprehensive model ranges on the market: two saloons and a large SUV are on sale right now, with orders being accepted for a Model Y compact SUV, a new Roadster supercar and even a futuristic Cybertruck pick-up truck.

Toyota

On sale now None

Coming soon Electric mid-sized SUV (date TBC); “more than 10” pure-electric models worldwide by 2025

While Toyota saw the way the wind was blowing early on for hybrids, the Japanese car maker has taken its time to release a pure-electric production model (ignoring the limited-run, California-only RAV4 EV small SUV). That’s set to change quite soon, however: Toyota is currently co-developing new pure-electric cars with Subaru and Suzuki, and it wants to start selling electric cars in China by the end of 2020.

By 2025, Toyota says it expects to have “more than 10” pure-electric cars in its global portfolio. How many of those will be coming to the UK remains to be seen, though we do know Toyota’s plans include hatchback, saloon, SUV and people carrier models.

Vauxhall

On sale now Corsa-e

Coming soon Mokka X (2020); Combo Life and Vivaro Life (2021); four additional pure-electric models (by 2021)

With its sister brands Citroën, DS and Peugeot pursuing their own pure-electric projects, it’s no surprise that Vauxhall is also looking for a piece of the electric car pie. By 2024, every car it makes will have a hybrid or electric variant, and eight new pure-electric models will arrive in showrooms by 2021.

Vauxhall’s electric car range only consists of the new Corsa-e supermini at the moment, though this will include a pure-electric variant of the next Mokka X small SUV by the end of 2020. Electric versions of the Combo Life and Vivaro Life people carriers are due in 2021, with their van equivalents also set to get all-electric powertrain options.

Volkswagen

On sale now e-Golf, e-Up!

Coming soon ID.3 (summer 2020); pure-electric compact SUV (2020); pure-electric estate and Campervan-inspired people carrier (by 2022); 20 pure-electric models in total worldwide by 2025

Volkswagen’s no stranger to pure-electric cars, but the German giant is seemingly ramping things up as it powers away from the pain of the ‘dieselgate’ scandal. A whole range of “ID” electric cars will be launched over the next few years, starting with the Golf-sized ID.3 hatchback that will be launched in the UK this summer.

The car maker intends to find plenty of homes for its new battery-powered models, too, as VW is expecting to sell up to 1.5m pure-electric vehicles worldwide by 2025.

Volvo

On sale now None

Coming soon XC40 Recharge (early 2020); four additional new pure-electric models by 2024

Volvo has made big strides in ditching diesel and committing to hybrid tech, and it’s now begun making the switch to zero emission motoring. A pure-electric “P8 Recharge” version of its XC40 compact SUV will go on sale in early 2020, and Volvo wants to launch a new battery-powered model every year until 2024.

The Swedish car maker expects its pure-electric “Recharge” range of cars to be extremely popular, too, as Volvo wants half of its global sales to be split 50:50 between hybrids and fully electric vehicles by 2025.

And if you want a truly sporty electric Volvo before the XC40 P8 Recharge arrives, there’s always Polestar to consider (see above).

