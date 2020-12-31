The 7 most exciting new cars scheduled for launch in 2021

AFTER WHAT has undeniably been an historic year for the car industry (for the wrong reasons, mostly), there are a number of exciting new cars scheduled for 2021. Although manufacturers will carry on capitalising on the increasing popularity of electric powertrains, the sales of which more than doubled in 2020, there’s still a good number of petrol-powered gems on the way. In other words, there should be something for everyone.

In 2021 we will also see the release of many cars we assumed would arrive this year, but whose debuts were delayed due to the ever-disruptive coronavirus pandemic. That means it should be an excellent year for new car fans.

So, in alphabetical order, here are the most exciting new cars scheduled for 2021 (that we know of at time of publication).

1. Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA/GTAm

As a 110th birthday present to itself, Alfa Romeo has decided to produce, in a very limited run, an even more powerful version of the Giulia Quadrifolgio. The GTA (Grand Turismo Alleggerita — you can sort of hear the rumble of engine in that final word, can’t you?) is named after the Giulia Sprint GTA that raced in the 1960s, and uses a version of the much-adored 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 found in the standard Giulia QV, tuned to produce a startling 533bhp.

Just to make sure you feel those extra 30 horsies, its been made 100kg lighter — alleggerita means “lightened” — while the even-skinnier and meaner track-focused GTAm adds a distinctive rear wing, strips out the back seats and adds a rollcage.

2. BMW iX

The furore that occurred when BMW showed the first pictures of its upcoming iX electric SUV was so loud that it deafened many to some of the car’s more enticing features: that includes a range of 373 miles, which is better than any of its competitors and achieved by measures including a drag coefficient of just 0.25 — the same as an Alfa Romeo Giulia. It can also recharge its battery from 10% to 80% in just 40 minutes using 200kW rapid charging, with up to 75 miles added to the battery’s range every 10 minutes.

The iX also has sporty credentials including a 0-60mph sprint time of under five seconds, thanks to 493bhp of power and the instant torque available from its dual electric motors. Some people will still find it hard to look past the exterior design, though.

3. Cupra el-Born

When it launches, the Cupra el-Born will be the Spanish performance brand’s entry into the still nascent electric hot-hatch segment. Although it will feature nearly identical underpinnings to the Volkswagen ID.3, it will beat the rowdy version of that car, the ID.3 R, to production by around two years.

Named after a trendy area of Barcelona, the el-Born will come bearing Cupra’s aesthetic trademarks including an abundance of bronze, which is seen on the alloys and in accents on the grille. For now we only have snapshots of its performance: Cupra has neglected to reveal a 0-62mph time, as is traditional, but has revealed that the el-Born will be able to sprint to 31mph in under three seconds.

It’s also revealed that it’ll have a claimed range of more than 310 miles, thanks to a 77kWh battery, and the battery will be able to charge halfway in just half an hour, giving a range of 160 miles.

4. Ford Mustang Mach-E

The much-anticipated, pure-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E was meant to be released this year, and we’ve seen glimpses of it, including the off-the-rails, seven-motor 1,400bhp version hurtling round Goodwood’s famous track at the inaugural Speedweek in September. Some members of the press have even driven left-hand drive versions of it (Driving.co.uk has elected to get behind the wheel when the UK-spec models arrive), but a wider release has been delayed to the early stages of next year due to — surprise, surprise — the coronavirus pandemic.

When it does finally arrive, it will do so in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive guises, both of which will have the option of a 68kWh or 88kWh battery. The former has a claimed 273 miles of range in the RWD and 248 miles in the AWD, while the latter manages 379 miles of range in the RWD and 335 miles in the AWD (officially).

5. Lotus 131

It’s all happening at once for Lotus: after a number of years where it did not a lot apart from tinker with existing models (the Elise and Exige are both more than 20 years old, and the Evora is more than a decade old) it was purchased by Volvo owner Geely in 2017, and in 2019 unveiled the insane Evija electric hypercar, which packs 1,973bhp and 1,254 lb ft of torque — four times the stats of the previously most-powerful Lotus. This year, it’s gone as far as to say that its next model will be its last internal combustion-powered car.

Whether or not it’ll be the same 3.5-litre Toyota V6 that powers the Exige and Evora remains to be seen, but we do know that it will sit between those two cars in Lotus’ line-up, and that it’ll be a daily driver, addressing some of the shortcomings of Lotus’ current models — interior space and practicality being one area for improvement. It’s reportedly being referred to as the “131” around Lotus’ Norfolk HQ, but we’d bet a decent amount of money that its eventual name will begin with an E.

6. Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes will launch a veritable onslaught of electric models over the next couple of years, with six expected by 2022 in various SUV and saloon guises. Of those, the EQA, EQB and EQS will all arrive next year, following on from the Mercedes EQC, but the EQS is likely to be the most exciting — as Mercedes’ electric flagship, it will have the most tech and luxury, and with a claimed 435 miles of range, it’ll be able to go further on a single charge than most other electric cars on the market.

It’s also based on the exciting and sleek EQS Vision concept that Mercedes unveiled at Frankfurt Motor Show in 2019, which is recognisable by its short bonnet and distinctive “light belt” on the fake grille. Spy shots show that the production version will adopt the concept’s stubby snout, but we’ll have to wait and see whether or not it takes on its interesting light signature.

The EQS should provide further excitement in 2022, with a sporty AMG version set for release.

7. New Range Rover

Jeremy Clarkson has a habit of comparing every single SUV he drives to a Range Rover — recent examples include his reviews of the Mercedes-AMG GLE and the Land Rover Defender. However, next year he’s going to have to re-evaluate that yardstick, as Land Rover prepares to release the newest version of the ever-popular luxury SUV, nine years after the launch of the incumbent model.

The change-averse may be glad to know that early reports suggest the exterior of the new car will change only slightly, with alterations made to the headlights and rear lights, while features like the SUV’s trademark grille are expected to remain broadly the same. Mechanical and technical updates will have been made, of course, including the introduction of a rear-wheel steering system that should help handling dynamics on and off road, and a variety of new powertrains are thought to be on the way, including a plug-in hybrid variant bearing a BMW-sourced 4.4-litre V8 and an electric motor with more than 50 miles of emissions-free range. That’s all to be confirmed officially, though.

