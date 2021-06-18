Guide to the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021

WE’RE JUST a few weeks away from what is seen as one of the biggest events on the British motoring calendar: the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Like many events, last year’s “FoS” fell by the wayside due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic (replaced, along with the Goodwood Revival, by the live-streamed Goodwood Speedweek).

This year’s event isn’t immune from disruption either, due to the delay on the lifting of restrictions announced by Boris Johnson in mid-June. Organisers are reportedly in talks with the government regarding its “pilot events”, which will include the Silverstone Grand Prix on July 18, but no announcements have yet been made regarding this.

Whatever happens on the spectator front, the show is expected to go on, so here are some answers to the most frequently asked questions about the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

When is the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021?

This year’s festival will take place on the weekend of July 8 – July 11. An exact timetable of events is expected to be released in due course.

How much are the tickets?

There were a number of ticket types made available, although most have now sold out due to restricted numbers, a rollover of attendees who were supposed to attend last year’s festival and Goodwood’s general popularity. There are still some hospitality tickets available for day entry, which start from £294 per person.

What are the highlights of FoS in 2021?

As usual, this year is set to include a plethora of exciting stars and cars, all as part of this iteration of the festival’s theme — “Maestros — Motorsport’s Great All-Rounders”. It’s a celebration of teams, drivers and marques that have succeeded across several disciplines.

People already confirmed to attend include Mario Andretti, who competed in F1, IndyCar and Nascar throughout his very successful career. More contemporary racers making appearances include McLaren racing duo Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris, who (despite a fierce on-track rivalry) will be sure to light up Goodwood’s track. You’ll also be able to see F1 cars from Mercedes, Red Bull, Ferrari and Renault.

Other motorsport events that the Festival is famed for include its hillclimb (which was completed in record time by the all-electric Volkswagen ID.R in 2019) and the Forest Rally Stage, which will host current WRC drivers as well as four-wheeled icons such as the Lancia Delta Integrale and Audi Quattro.

Which car brand features on the central display?

As in every year it has been held, Goodwood will celebrate one marque with its “central display”, which is designed by British artist Gary Judah. This year Lotus takes the prestigious spot, duirng a a big year for the sports car brand: it’s waved farewell to its time-hallowed trio of sports cars, the Elise, Evora and Exige; ramping up to deliveries of its electric hypercar, the Evija; and it is preparing to fully unveil its final petrol-powered car, the Emira — which will also make its debut at the 2021 Festival of Speed.

Which is the day to go to the Goodwood Festival of Speed?

It’s hard to say which day is best to visit the Festival of Speed. Sunday has the Shootout — the culmination of the hillclimb action — making it extremely popular, and Saturday and Sunday tend to see the biggest number of celebrity appearances. However, Saturday also has a full schedule of hillclimb action as well as a number of other motorsport events, while Friday sees Formula One cars take to the hill as well as new car debuts.

Where is the Festival of Speed?

The Festival of Speed takes place at the picturesque and quintessentially British Goodwood Estate in West Sussex, which is owned by the Duke of Richmond, who founded FoS in June 1993. The grounds are located just outside Chichester — 60 miles from London and 30 miles from Brighton and Southampton.

There are regular trains from London Victoria to Chichester that take between 40 minutes and an hour. If you’re driving, you’ll park in a large field before walking to the event. Parking is free, and you cannot leave your car on any of Goodwood’s car parks overnight.

How many people attend the Festival of Speed?

In normal times (remember those?), Goodwood welcomes around 200,000 people to the Festival of Speed over the weekend. However, due to the social distancing restrictions to which we’re all now so accustomed, Goodwood has cut the number of tickets it makes available. This is one of the biggest contributors to the fact that the festival is already pretty much sold out this year.

Goodwood FoS opening times

For the most enthusiastic petrolheads, the Festival of Speed throws open its gates at 7am before events begin around 8:30am. A day full of motoring delights then proceeds, wrapping up around 6pm. Be prepared for long queues getting in and out of the venue.

When did the Festival of Speed start?

The first Festival of Speed took place in 1993 (reviewed here by Jeremy Clarkson), and although the setup was a bit more primitive, it started with a bang: highlights included a then-new McLaren F1 competing against a Surtees TS20 Formula One car on the hillclimb and The Beatles’ George Harrison driving the Gordon Murray-designed Light Car Company Rocket up the hill.

Attendees included the aforementioned Murray, McLaren legend Ron Dennis and F1 driver Damon Hill, who would go on to win the World Championship three years afterwards. However, the weekend was marred by a tragedy, when Chas Guy was fatally injured after a fall from his 1948 Vincent motorcycle.

The Duke of Richmond wrote of the first FoS: “It was such a special weekend, the dream of bringing motorsport back to Goodwood now a reality, and the first step on a journey that would take us to the revival of the circuit and a Festival that would later become the biggest gathering of historic cars and bikes on Earth.”

How can you watch Festival of Speed online and on TV?

If you didn’t manage to get tickets, don’t despair: the Festival of Speed has been broadcast on ITV since it began in 1993, and this year looks to be no different, with some of the most popular segments to be broadcast on television. You can also watch on the Goodwood website.

Tweet to @ST_Driving Follow @ST_Driving