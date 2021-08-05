The UK's best-selling cars of 2021 (updated)

THE UK CAR market is still spasming after the damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, with semi-conductor chip shortages and self-isolation measures reducing staff numbers in factories and dealerships, which is throttling supply. But nevertheless, with lockdown restrictions across the UK eased considerably, the car industry is positive about prospects for the remainder of the year.

That’s despite a drop in new car registrations in July 2021, compared with the same month last year, of 29.5% — artificially heightened, in the words of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), due to the fact that registrations in July 2020 “rose dramatically as showrooms enjoyed a full month’s operation following the first 2020 lockdown”.

Overall for the year to date, new car sales are up, however: more than a million vehicles (1,033,269) have been registered in the first seven months of the year, compared with just 828,389 in 2020. The SMMT now expects total registrations to reach around 1.82 million units in 2021, which is lower than expected earlier in the year, due to the chip shortages, but up 11.7% on 2020.

The industry body also highlighted the continued success of the electric vehicle market, estimating that pure-electric vehicles will account for 9.5% of all registrations by year end, up from 6.6% in 2020, while PHEVs are forecast to comprise 6.5% of the market in 2021.

The best-selling car models of 2021 so far

1. Vauxhall Corsa

Number of registrations 26,215

Vauxhall’s supermini relaunched last year with handsome new looks and a range of powertrain options, including a pure-electric variant packing a competitive 208-mile range. The refresh seems to have done the trick, and the Corsa has stormed ahead in the first seven months of 2021, ahead of even the Ford Fiesta — the UK’s most popular car for the last few years.

The Corsa nearly usurped the Fiesta last year but a strong start to 2020 meant that Ford’s ever-popular supermini just pipped the Vauxhall to the post. Could this be the Griffin’s year? Sales have been good in the first half of the year but July was not the Corsa’s best month — the model didn’t even make the top 10 best sellers — no doubt as a result of supply issues rather than waning popularity.

2. Ford Fiesta

Number of registrations 23,521

It has been a subdued 2021 for the Ford Fiesta. Crowned the UK’s most popular car in 2020 and 2019, the Corsa rival had a slow start to the year in sales terms, and has been on the back foot ever since.

The Fiesta currently finds itself just a few thousand or so sales off the top spot, and the Corsa didn’t have a great July, so don’t discount the plucky Ford to reach the top again by the end of 2021. The Fiesta is repeatedly called one of the best in its segment thanks to its packaging, ride and handling.

3. Volkswagen Golf

Number of registrations 21,970

What would this list be without the presence of a VW Golf? In its nearly 50 years on sale, the Golf has become the hatchback against which every other is judged.

Last year saw VW’s family car enter its eighth generation, and the Golf 8 range recently added the estate, GTI and superhot Golf R. From the entry-level model to the range-topper, there are a huge number of trim levels and engine choices.

Having such a number of variants means that there’s something bearing the Golf name for nearly everyone, and with a large amount of tech and an elegant interior, the Golf doesn’t show any sign of losing its popularity any time soon — it’s given cheaper cars in the segment below a run for their money this year.

4. Mercedes-Benz A Class

Number of registrations 21,684

The Mercedes-Benz A Class might be from a premium car maker but the hatchback is now a mainstay of the top 10 best-selling cars list, and finished 2020 in fifth place overall — it was even the nation’s most popular car in October that year.

A runaway success for Mercedes, the A Class has earned its top four spot this year thanks to class-leading interior and refinement, as well an abundance of choice: on top of a couple of hot hatch versions in the Mercedes-AMG A35 and A45, there is also a saloon version of the car.

Helping sales, a range of tempting deals mean that the A Class can also put the “a” in “affordable”.

5. Ford Puma

Number of registrations 20,853

The motoring world let out a collective groan of exasperation when it was announced that Ford would be reviving the Puma name — associated with the beloved, sporty 1990s coupé — as a crossover SUV. However, the car maker has proved the naysayers wrong by delivering what is one of the best-handling and most practical cars in its class.

In his review of the car, Jeremy Clarkson, who loved the washable boot well (known as the “megabox”), said that it seemed to be designed by “an actual person who leads an actual life”. And for those who like to put a little spice in their SUV, there’s an ST version, too.

6. Kia Sportage

Number of registrations 18,941

The Kia Sportage didn’t even make the top 10 in 2020, so it was something of a surprise when it found itself as the UK’s second best-selling model at the beginning of this year.

It received something of a makeover in 2020 and can now be ordered in a range of variants: two or four-wheel drive, a manual or automatic gearbox, and petrol or diesel mild hybrid.

It faces some stiff competition, not least from the ubiquitous Nissan Qashqai, which has just been relaunched, though a new Sportage is also due to arrive this year and, as with any Kia, an unbeatable seven-year warranty makes it a sensible purchase.

7. Volkswagen Polo

Number of registrations 18,601

A new Polo is just a round the corner, which could be why Volkswagen dealers are shifting so many of the existing stock: 3,047 of them in July, making it the best-selling car of the month. A quick look at the VW website shows finance can be arrange with a £1,500 deposit contribution, which is a generous deal for a supermini.

It’s a good car, too, with excellent road manners and comfort, class-leading tech and good use of space. There’s also an upmarket Polo R-Line for those who want extra gadgets and refinement, plus a sparky Polo GTI for those who find the regular model doesn’t quite light their fire. Get them while stocks last.

8. Toyota Yaris

Number of registrations 18,125

The Toyota Yaris isn’t a regular top 10 best seller in the UK but it is a popular car, and an all-new version launched this year, with an efficient hybrid powertrain and sporty styling, has made it even more desirable. It’s not as spacious as some other models in its class, though, and CVT transmissions aren’t for everyone.

Meanwhile the new GR Yaris, based on rally car technology, is the new darling of the automotive press, and incredibly sought after by buyers.

9. Nissan Qashqai

Number of registrations 17,812

Nissan didn’t have the start to the year it wanted for its compact SUV, finding itself stuck behind South Korean rival the Kia Sportage, but it did well in the second quarter of the year as dealers looked to clear existing stock ahead of the arrival of an all-new model.

The new Qashqai comes with a hybrid variant, clever technology, an fresher design and more upmarket interior, so it’s likely the model will climb back up the charts before the year end.

10. BMW 3 Series

Number of registrations 17,188

In the same month that we tested the bigger, more powerful (and toothier) M3, BMW’s family saloon rocketed to the midfield of the best-seller list, joining the A Class as a rare premium model among the more affordable brands. It fell from fifth to ninth between March and April, and it’s now dropped to the bottom of the top 10, but that’s still impressive for a premium saloon car.

That’ll be thanks to the massive number of variants that make up the model range, including a host of entry-level plug-in hybrids (including Touring and xDrive versions) that joined the line-up earlier this year.

If you’re interested in buying a seventh-generation 3-Series, you might be interested in our extended test of the 330d Touring.

Tweet to @ST_Driving Follow @ST_Driving