Shock as Which? magazine names UK's most unreliable car

IN MOST people’s lists of the most unreliable car brands, Volvo wouldn’t be considered near the top, but in a survey of 47,000 drivers by Which? magazine the Swedish car maker’s XC90 SUV has been named as the UK’s ‘most error-prone car’.

While Volvo’s ambition is that nobody should be seriously injured or killed in any of its new cars, and it has claimed that there is no “gender crash gap” in Volvo cars, the consumer publication’s editorial pointed out that “safety and reliability are not related”.

The survey’s findings showed that while the first three years of an XC90’s life are likely to be trouble-free, issues commonly arise after year three as the main warranty expires, with a fault rate of 74% in XC90s between three and eight years old. Almost three quarters of owners reporting problems, giving the XC90 the ‘highest fault rate of any car, in any age group’ and the vehicle’s breakdown rate of 15.85% was described as “sky high”.

The most common problems were exhaust and emission control problems, issues with the engine’s cooling system, faulty exterior door handles or locks, problematic interior handles or locks, suspension issues, fuel system problems, a problem with the interior trim separate to that of handles or locks, and the engine’s turbo.

Volvo told Which?: “We never compromise on safety and always take any action required to ensure the safety of our customers. In addition to safety recalls, we constantly monitor the reliability of our products and carry out free in-service campaigns to update certain items where a systematic concern is identified.

“While sample sizes may be small, surveys such as this complement our own extensive data and help our understanding of what our customers are experiencing.”

When it came to single issue problems experienced by a high volume of owners, Which? calls for seven cars to be recalled, including the popular Nissan Qashqai (2014-onward) due to a 21.1% fault rate with batteries in 0-3 year old cars. This problem made the Qashqai the car with the highest breakdown rate in the survey.

The other six cars with “faults so prolific” that Which? wants customers to have them fixed free of charge included two more Nissans — the Pulsar (2014-2018, batteries) and Juke (2010-2019, diesel fuel system) — as well as the BMW 5 Series Touring (2010-2017, suspension), Tesla Model S (2013-onward, exterior door handles/locks) and two models from Land Rover — the Range Rover Velar (2017-onward, software) and Range Rover Sport (2013-onward, software).

Nissan said it is aware of some battery failure on older Nissan models and has taken steps including replacing its battery supplier. It is in the process of contacting 35,000 potentially affected Qashqai owners for a free update to their vehicle, and that 80% have already been fixed. It added that it is committed to the highest standards of quality and reliability.

BMW said it has analysed warranty claims and found nothing unusual about suspension claims across the 33,000 vehicles sold. It encouraged any dissatisfied customers to contact BMW UK on 0370 505 0160, making reference to the Which? investigation.

Land Rover said it takes product quality seriously, “listening to customers and continuously striving to improve”, and is introducing software over-the-air to new products that allows remote updates. It added that it understands from the Which? results that 0.12% of Range Rover Velar customers and 0.22% of Rang Rover Sport customers had been surveyed, and said it doesn’t believe that is representative of the vast majority of satisfied customers.

Other noteworthy findings included the reliability of hybrid cars, something Which? puts down to most popular hybrids being manufactured by Toyota and its luxury arm, Lexus, which are the most highly-rated brands for reliability. It also pointed out that hybrids are mechanically simpler than generally perceived, with fewer and less-stressed moving parts.

Tesla appeared on this list for the second time in two years and supplied the same comment, saying it reviews every vehicle before it leaves the factory and warranties cover any repairs and replacements necessary for door handles for up to four years, and that it can perform repair work via mobile service at a customer’s home or office. The price for repair outside of warranty is £250-270 including parts, labour and tax.

Tesla’s overall reliability was described as “shocking”, with the Model S saloon and Model X SUV both receiving the poorest mark possible for 0-3 year reliability. Owners of the more affordable Model 3, launched in 2019, reported an “incredibly high” number of faults, though these were mostly minor issues with paintwork and exterior trim. This follows a similar survey in America from J.D. Power, which ranked Tesla worst for reliability over the first three months of ownership.

When approached by Driving.co.uk, a spokesperson had no comment on the JD Power survey but pointed out that Tesla came fourth in the What Car? Reliability Survey 2019, with a score of 96.9%, behind only Lexus, Toyota and Suzuki. Either way, reliability doesn’t appear to be affecting brand loyalty: in June Which? reported that Tesla owners were the among the happiest customers and more likely to recommend their chosen brand than drivers of Porsches or Lexuses, which rank highly for reliability.

Overall, Japanese manufacturers did extremely well in the reliability stakes, numbering seven out of 10 of the most reliable brands. The Lexus CT200H was described as “superbly reliable” with no breakdowns at all recorded among cars less than three years old.

Which? magazine’s top 10 most reliable car brands

1. Lexus (0-3 years: ★★★★★ | 3-8 years: ★★★★★)

2. Toyota (0-3 years: ★★★★★ | 3-8 years: ★★★★★)

3. Suzuki (0-3 years: ★★★★★ | 3-8 years: ★★★★★)

4. Honda (0-3 years: ★★★★★ | 3-8 years: ★★★★)

5. Mini (0-3 years: ★★★★★ | 3-8 years: ★★★★)

6. Mazda (0-3 years: ★★★★★ | 3-8 years: ★★★★)

7. Hyundai (0-3 years: ★★★★★ | 3-8 years: ★★★)

8. Subaru (0-3 years: ★★★★ | 3-8 years: ★★★★)

9. Mitsubishi (0-3 years: ★★★★ | 3-8 years: ★★★★)

10. Peugeot (0-3 years: ★★★★ | 3-8 years: ★★★)

