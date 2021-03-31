Futuristic MG Cyberster sports car concept interior revealed ahead of global unveiling

TEASER images of the futuristic MG Cyberster sports car concept have been revealed ahead of the car’s full unveiling later today, showing the car will come with its own in-built video games console.

It is not known whether or not the Cyberster concept will be made into a production vehicle but it is a certainly a signal of intent from MG, which has, in its modern, Chinese-owned guise, made a name for itself by offering some of the UK’s most affordable electric cars: the £24,500 MG5 EV and the £25,500 MG ZS EV.

By far the biggest talking point of the new images, released by SAIC’s London-based design studio yesterday, is a games console that is built into the car’s infotainment system and controlled through a steering wheel. The car will also be equipped with 5G connectivity.







Such innovations are becoming progressively more common as car makers consider the time that must be spent charging batteries during long journeys — Tesla’s upgraded Model S and Model X are now equipped with 10 teraflops of processing power (two fewer than an Xbox Series X), and are compatible with games including Cyberpunk 2077 through the Tesla Arcade system.

Tesla owners can already play less sophisticated games in existing models, such as the Model 3, and control them via the steering wheel.

Other interior features of the Cyberster include so-called “zero-gravity” sports seats, while the design is informed by what has been labelled a “digital fibre” theme.

This is the second round of images to be released in recent days, after SAIC — MG’s Chinese parent company — last week revealed the car’s silhouette, which comprises a long bonnet and lines reportedly inspired by the classic MGB roadster.

It has been suggested that the new concept will be based on similar SAIC-developed underpinnings to the well-received e-motion coupé concept from 2017. That concept, which had a 310-mile range and a 0-62mph time of under four seconds, will reach the UK in production form, according to reports from 2019, although it is unclear whether or not this is still true.

Reports suggest that the pure-electric Cyberster will have a highly impressive range of up to 800km, (500 miles) which is only slightly less than the industry-leading Tesla Model S Plaid. Characteristic of an electric performance car, the 0-60mph sprint is said to take in the region of three seconds.

