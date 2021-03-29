Mercedes' Tesla Model S-rivalling luxury electric car gets triple-screen digital dashboard

MERCEDES-BENZ has released interior images of its upcoming Tesla Model S-rivalling EQS electric saloon.

The EQS is due to be unveiled in full on April 15, before a full European launch in August, but the new pictures give us the first look at the eye-catching cabin of Mercedes’ electric EQ sub-brand flagship vehicle.

It will pack the same levels of sophistication offered by the S-Class limo. In terms of its interior features, this translates to a trio of high resolution screens that span the entire dashboard and fascia of the car. Whatever isn’t made from glass seems to be made from leather.

As standard, the EQS will receive the same 12.8in touchscreen and 12.3in driver display as the S-Class, though the images released by Mercedes show the optional MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) Hyperscreen. This comprises three digital displays all set behind the same concave panel of glass, spanning the entire space between the two A-pillars.

Mercedes says the touchscreen has haptic feedback that creates the sensory impression of flicking a mechanical switch, while pressing a button with a different amount of pressure can change its purpose, in a similar manner to the “3D Touch” function that Apple introduced with the iPhone 6S in 2015 but discontinued for the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro.

EQS is most aerodynamic production car ever, Mercedes claims

Mercedes has also boasted that the EQS will have a drag coefficient of just 0.201, making it the most aerodynamic production car ever.

Electric car designers place special focus on this figure, because a low drag coefficient increases how far it car travel between charges: American car maker Lucid claims a 0.21cd figure for its Air saloon, which has a range of up to 517 miles in Grand Tourer trim, while Tesla’s updated Model S’ is reportedly even lower, at 0.208cd. BMW has said that the impressive 373-mile range of its new iX SUV is partially attributable to a drag coefficient of 0.25.

Mercedes has paid close attention to this figure in recent years: it previously claimed that the A-Class saloon had the least drag of any production car in the world, defending a title set previously by the CLA Coupe.

The EQS will be produced in a carbon-neutral manner at the green “Factory 56” plant in Sindelfingen, Germany, alongside the S-Class and the Maybach S-Class.

What do we already know about the EQS?

Based on the Vision EQS concept shown at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, Mercedes says its range-topping electric saloon heralds a new design ethos for the company, although it still remains to be seen how far the production model will deviate from the concept. In terms of the interior, the company has carried over a number of styling cues to the production model, including an abundance of screens and quilted white upholstery.

Thanks in no small part to its slipperiness through the air, and, no doubt, a pretty hefty battery pack, the EQS has a claimed range of 435 miles on the WLTP cycle. That means it should be able to travel further on a single charge than the Long Range and Plaid versions of the Tesla Model S, but not as far as the Plaid+, which Tesla claims can manage 520 miles between top-ups.

The new EQS will also be compatible with ultra-rapid 350kW charging points, the number of which is slowly creeping up in the UK. Using these chargers, the EQS’ battery will be able to charge from 0-80% in under 20 minutes.

