AT THE time of the original Nissan Leaf’s launch 10 years ago, the car makers dabbling with pure-electric models were trying to convince us that its official range of 109 miles between charges (less than that in the real world) was more than enough for most drivers.

In a way, it was true — research from 2008, published in the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders’ 2011 Electric Car Guide, showed that the average individual journey length in the UK was 8.6 miles and the average total daily distance travelled was 25 miles, while more than 80% of motorists across Europe drove less than 63 miles in a typical day.

And yet “range anxiety” (the fear of running out of charge) was still a major talking point, with many commentators asking, “But what happens if I want to drive from London to Scotland”. Although journeys of that distance aren’t common, a long road trip — say for a family holiday — once or twice a year isn’t out of the question for many families.

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, was one of the few pure-electric car advocates arguing that drivers shouldn’t just put up with a range of 100 miles or less. He knew that if the tech was going to take off, drivers would need electric cars capable of travelling at least three times as far as the Leaf. He had introduced the Roadster in 2008, which could travel 244 miles according to the American test cycle, and then the Model S (more than 300 miles) in 2012.

Now it seems, the rest of the car industry is catching up. Cars that can go at least 200 miles per charge are becoming the norm rather than the exception, and they’re becoming more affordable, too.

Here are 10 of longest-range electric cars available to buy in 2019/2020.

1 Tesla Model S

Range 367-379 miles (WLTP estimate), depending on variant

Price From £77,700 (including Government’s £3,500 Plug-in Car Grant (PiCG))

On sale Now

Six years after the first examples arrived in the UK, the Tesla Model S remains the standard bearer when it comes to how far you can go on a single charge. Very few cars come close to the Long Range model’s maximum 379 miles, and even the Performance model’s range of 367 miles puts it among the top long-distance cars in the pure-electric pecking order.

2 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Range 260-370 miles (WLTP estimate), depending on variant

Price From £40,270 (not including PiCG)

On sale Late 2020 (available to order now)

Ford isn’t just relying on the attachment of its muscle car name to entice potential buyers to the Mustang Mach-E; it is also making sure its first pure-electric SUV has muscles when it comes to range. According to official estimates (WLTP), even the standard version can travel up to 260 miles between charges, which can be increased up to 370 miles on models fitted with the larger battery pack.

3 Tesla Model 3

Range 258-348 miles (WLTP estimate), depending on variant

Price From £38,500 (including PiCG)

On sale Now

Despite being smaller than the Model S saloon, the Tesla Model 3’s ranges aren’t that far off those its bigger brother can manage. The Performance and Long Range versions of the Model 3 are some of only a handful of electric cars on sale right now that can cover 300+ miles between charges, and the base ‘Standard Range’ model is still able to manage around 250 miles before its batteries run out of juice.

4 Rimac C_Two

Range Up to 341 miles (WLTP estimate)

Price From £1.9m (not including PiCG)

On sale Now

As well as being one of the most powerful production cars ever conceived, the 1,887bhp Rimac C_Two hypercar is also claimed to have one of the best ranges of any pure-electric car. Rimac predicts the C_Two is capable of going around 340 miles before the battery pack depletes fully, with a more definitive figure expected to be revealed when the production-ready C_Two debuts at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2020.

5 Volkswagen ID.3

Range 205-341 miles (WLTP estimate), depending on variant

Price From £25,000 (estimated; not including PiCG)

On sale Summer 2020 (available to order now)

Volkswagen’s made a very big statement of intent with its upcoming ID.3 hatchback. As well as being fairly affordable by electric car standards (prices are expected to start at around £25,000 when it goes on sale), the range of the top-spec version is very impressive for a car of this size. You’ll need to be patient if you want to go 300 miles+ in one go in your ID.3, however, as the launch edition model that’s available to order now only comes with the mid-range battery pack, which is good for 260 miles per charge.

6 Tesla Model X

Range 230-315 miles (WLTP estimate), depending on variant

Price From £72,200 (including PiCG)

On sale Now

Even Tesla’s Model X SUV, the largest and heaviest car it currently makes, has enough battery capacity to go long distances between charges. This is especially the case with the Long Range model, which is one of a handful of pure-electric cars on the market right now that can go over 300 miles on a single charge.

7 Tesla Model Y

Range 298-314 miles (WLTP estimate), depending on varant

Price (From £45,000 (expected; not including PiCG)

On sale Late 2020 (expected; available to order now)

Tesla hasn’t revealed when the Model Y will arrive in the UK, though it has said the car will launch with competitive ranges. The current figures being quoted put the Model Y on par with the Jaguar I-Pace and Ford Mustang Mach-E, and are greater than the expected ranges of upcoming rivals such as the BMW iX3 (around 273 miles) and Audi Q4 e-tron (around 279 miles).

8 Pininfarina Battista

Range Up to 310 miles (manufacturer estimate)

Price From £1.6m (not including PiCG)

On sale Now

The Battista supercar may be Pininfarina’s first own-brand model, but the coachbuilder-turned-car-maker isn’t playing it safe with its debut offering. Pininfarina claims the 1,874bhp Battista can go from 0-62mph in under two seconds, and it says bodywork redesigns during wind tunnel testing have raised the range targets from an already impressive 279 miles to around 310 miles between charges.

9= Jaguar I-Pace

Range Up to 292 miles (WLTP estimate)

Price From £60,995 (including PiCG)

On sale Now

Two years after its launch in the UK, the Jaguar I-Pace still has one of the best single charge ranges you’ll find in any pure-electric car on sale right now – which, in conjunction with its compatibility with 100kW rapid chargers, means owners shouldn’t struggle doing longer journeys in the car. Factor in the Jaguar’s engaging ride and high quality interior, and the I-Pace becomes a compelling all-round package.

9= Polestar 2

Range Up to 292 miles (WLTP estimate)

Price From £49,900 (including PiCG)

On sale June 2020 (available to order now)

The Tesla Model 3 soon won’t be the only pure-electric compact saloon on the market, as Volvo’s sporty electric spin-off brand Polestar will be launching its ‘2’ later this year. And the early signs suggest it will be a worthy rival: the Polestar 2 is smartly styled inside and out, comes with lots of tech (including the first fully Google Android-based infotainment system) and is estimated to have one of the best ranges of any upcoming electric car.

