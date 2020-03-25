IF THE new generation of Defender has to do one thing, it’s stay true to the tradition of its go-anywhere ancestor by tackling tough terrain without grinding to a halt.

In an exclusive test for The Sunday Times Driving, vlogger Mr JWW dons his leather jacket, raises the suspension and heads off the beaten track, to see whether the new Defender is made of the right stuff.

Since the first Land Rover’s tyres rolled through mud, in 1948, the car has forged the British company a reputation for building what many regard as the best 4×4 in the world — a vehicle that’s as popular with farmers on a Welsh hillside as it is with rangers patrolling the vast plains of Botswana.

Of late, more modern cars have in the eyes of some critics knocked the ‘Landy’ from its long-held perch. The new Defender needs to reclaim that spot as king of the hill.

As before, there will be two bodystyles, one with five doors, the other with three, known as the 110 and 90 respectively. The smaller model costs from £40,290, the larger 110 starts at £45,240, and four accessory packs will be offered – Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban.

Can it conquer the off-road challenge The Sunday Times has devised, with Mr JWW at the wheel? Watch the video to find out. And look out for Mr JWW’s in-depth review and full-length video in a forthcoming edition of The Sunday Times Magazine, in print and online.

If you’re thinking of buying the new generation Defender, let us know in the comments below, and share your ideal spec.