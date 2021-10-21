Subscribe to The Times
Published 21 October 2021
By Shane O' Donoghue

Hot Wheels reveals radio controlled Batmobile from forthcoming movie The Batman

Batman is still the good guy, right?

HOT WHEELS has revealed its latest radio-controlled car, a 1/10 scale replica of the all-new Batmobile. The real version will appear in The Batman, a new film in the franchise starring Robert Pattinson as Gotham City’s Caped Crusader, scheduled to hit cinemas in March 2022.

The film is a reboot of the Batman franchise, and the Batmobile has been given a major revamp compared with its predecessors.

Gone are the massive fins and excess bodywork of the 1960s and 1990s vehicles, while the military-style Tumbler from the last series of films has been ditched, too. Instead, producers have turned the Batmobile into a machine that’s reminiscent of a 1970s muscle car.

The Batman's Batmobile in RC format - by Hot Wheels

The two-door body looks like a stylised Dodge Charger but with bat-style curves to the bodywork and a raised ride height to make space for oversized balloon tyres and substantial wheels.

Up front is a thick bumper for battering through roadblocks with slender LED headlights above that, while the rear end features open bodywork like an off-road stadium truck.

This leaves the mid-mounted engine exposed, and the film car looks like it’s powered by a substantial twin-turbocharged V8, but there’s also a nod to tradition, with a jet engine exhaust poking out the rear.

The Batman's Batmobile in RC format - by Hot Wheels

Hot Wheels’ version of the Batmobile, which measures around 50cm long, doesn’t have internal combustion and instead relies on an electric motor and a battery to drive the rear wheels.

The top speed is claimed to be 13-15mph, while a three-hour charge delivers 25 minutes of crime-fighting vigilante action. The car is controlled with a full function pistol-grip handset with a wheel handling steering.

There are flame and smoke effects from the central exhaust, full suspension to soak up bumps from Gotham’s crime-ridden streets and lots of details from the film car have been replicated.

A 6in tall Batman figure is included, too, and when you sit him at the wheel — behind the illuminated dashboard  The Dark Knight steers and shifts gears in sync with the car’s movements.

The Batman's Batmobile in RC format - by Hot Wheels

When finished with cleaning up the streets of Gotham, Hot Wheels RC’s Batmobile comes with a special diorama where the model can be parked. While not a complete Bat Cave, the stand features a bank of computer screens and keyboards that are illuminated, while a Bat Signal projector light is also included.

Hot Wheels has launched pre-orders for the RC Batmobile now, but it won’t be delivered until July 2022 at the earliest. It’s more of a scale model than a toy, and is being branded as such, because it’s ‘for the adult collector and fan’. As a result, if you order the Batmobile direct from the Mattel Creations store, it’ll  cost you $500, or about £360 before taxes.

Can’t get hold of the Hot Wheels R/C Batmobile? Try this one for £60 at Argos or this one for £20 at Hamleys. Driving.co.uk may earn a small fee if you make a purchase after following the links.

