No Time To Die: The cars of the new James Bond film

NO TIME TO DIE, the 25th film in the James Bond franchise, and the final one starring Daniel Craig as 007, finally premieres on September 28 after long delays due to the cornavirus pandemic.

Here we profile the cars from Aston Martin, Land Rover, Maserati and Toyota that appear in the spotlight.

1. Aston Martin DB5

It’s arguably the most famous film car of all time, and Bond’s silver Aston Martin DB5 is back in a leading role in No Time To Die.

While the legendary Aston met a bullet-ridden end in Skyfall (2012), Bond was reunited with the restored machine at the end of Spectre (2015).

This time around the DB5 is in the thick of the action, with the pre-release trailers showing Bond being chased around the city of Matera in southern Italy, with Bond shooting his way out of trouble using front gatling guns and deploying a smoke screen to mask his escape.

Since it’s such a valuable car, the production team used replica DB5s for the film, featuring DB5 bodywork draped over a bespoke chassis with a full roll cage and harnesses for safety. Not that we’ll be able to see any of that on screen.

2. Aston Martin V8 Vantage

Another Aston returnee to the James Bond franchise is a mid-1980s V8 Vantage, previously seen in The Living Daylights (1987), when Bond was played by Timothy Dalton.

Information about its appearance is scarce, apart from a clip in one trailer where Craig exits the car in London, though it was spotted in Norway for filming.

3. Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

A newcomer to the franchise is Aston’s latest flagship, the DBS Superleggera. Little information is known about its use, aside from a brief clip of one performing a J-turn, while ‘new’ 007 Nomi (played by Lashana Lynch) is also seen driving a DBS.

4. Aston Martin Valhalla

Even less is known about the appearance of Aston Martin’s new mid-engined hypercar. It has been spotted during the film’s production but the 950hp AMG V8-powered two-seater’s role is still a secret, since its only appearance in any of the film trailers has been but a brief glimpse in a dark wind tunnel shot with Bond’s boss, M, standing in front of it.

5. Land Rover Defender

The new Land Rover Defender has been a key part of the promotion of No Time To Die, so much so that a special edition model has been released to tie in with the film.

The Defender V8 Bond Edition gets an all-black makeover outside, aside from bright blue brake calipers, special 007 badging and 22-inch black alloy wheels. It’s limited to 300 examples and comes in both 90 and 110 long wheelbase guises.

Trailers have shown Defenders leaping through the air in chase scenes, including one highlight where a car flips over Bond before landing on its roof.

6. Range Rover Sport SVR

As with the Defender, the supercharged Range Rover Sport flagship has been a star of the pre-release trailers leading up to No Time To Die’s release. Special behind-the-scenes clips have shown two SVRs in a chase along dirt roads, with both cars launching into the scenery to meet their demise.

7. Maserati Quattroporte

The bad guys in recent Bond films seem to be dished out with Italian wheels. Back in Casino Royale (2006), Daniel Craig’s first chase scene featured him in a DBS being chased by Alfa Romeo 159s. This time around, we’ve seen them driving fourth-generation Maserati Quattroportes in pursuit of the famous DB5 on Italian city streets.

8. Toyota Land Cruiser

Another curve ball here. The Range Rovers mentioned above are hot on the heels of a second-generation Land Cruiser Prado in one pre-release trailer. Bond’s MI6 driver training would definitely come in handy here to evade the Range Rovers, considering the SVRs are almost 25 years newer, with modern stability control, air suspension and four times the power of the humble Toyota 4×4.

