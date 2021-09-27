Petrol crisis latest: Motorists asked for calm as panic-buying of fuel exacerbates shortages

THE AA has urged motorists not to panic-buy amid reports and images over the weekend of tanks running dry and long queues at filling stations, prompted by news that some BP, Esso and Tesco stations had run out of fuel — a problem caused by the wider HGV driver shortage.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Edmund King, the association’s president said that the problem had been greatly exacerbated by “people going out and filling up when they really don’t need to.”

He said that the issue should resolve itself if drivers stick to filling up when required. There is “plenty of fuel at source,” he said and prior to widespread panic buying, the shortage had been a “localised problem”.

He added: “The good news is you can only really fill up once – you’ve got to use the fuel, so this should be a short-term thing. It’s not like the fuel crises in the past when the supplier was hit by strikes, etc. So, once people have filled up, they won’t travel more than they normally travel, so this strain on the system should ease up in the next few days.”

The AA’s call came as the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), a body representing 5,500 filling stations across the UK said that between 50% and 90% of its stations had run dry. Demand in one station, according to the PRA, had risen by 500% compared to the previous week. This is despite BP reporting last week that shortages were affecting just “a handful” of its stations.

Although the PRA does not represent motorway filling stations and those stations are being prioritised for fuel deliveries, there have still been reports of motorway locations running out of fuel.

Government measures to ease fuel crisis

Government ministers including the Home Secretary Priti Patel, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, reportedly met on Sunday (September 26) to discuss “Operation Escalin”, a plan developed during preparations for a no-deal Brexit that would see the army deployed to drive a reserve fleet of 80 fuel tankers.

It is thought ministers will put the proposals to the prime minister, Boris Johnson, this afternoon, though the government has “no plans at the moment” to deploy army drivers for the purposes of transporting fuel to filling stations, according to the Environment Secretary George Eustace.

Speaking on the Today programme on BBC Radio 4, PRA chairman Brian Madderson said: “There has been training going on in the background for military personnel. But that’s perhaps just confined to moving the tanker by articulated truck from point A to point B.

“One of the difficulties is loading, and the tanker drivers currently load their own tanks at the gantry at the terminals, and then most are providing the delivery to the forecourt.”

Madderson was unsure if army drivers would be able to complete the whole refilling process. While PRA members might be able to assist on their own sites, that may not always be the case.

“It’s not an absolute panacea,” Madderson said. “So, there is no one single lever that is going to be pulled by government and industry together which is going to sort this situation. It’s a matter of small levers, each contributing a little going forward.”

Eustace said there is not a shortage of fuel and joined the AA in urging motorists to stop panic-buying, and return to their normal pattern of petrol and diesel refilling, according to the Press Association.

Kwarteng also announced a relaxation of competition laws with fuel companies temporarily excluded from the Competition Act 1998, allowing them to share information and optimise supply.

In a further effort to ease the fuel and wider supply chain crisis, the government also announced this weekend that 5,000 foreign HGV drivers would be eligible for UK work visas for the period until Christmas Eve.

The announcement was largely greeted without enthusiasm, with the British Chamber of Commerce saying that the measures were the equivalent of “throwing a thimble of water on a bonfire”.

The Road Hauliers Association said that the move “barely scratches the surface”.

The announcement is likely to do little to attract a sufficient number of drivers to significantly ease the crisis considering that a general shortage of lorry drivers is a Europe-wide issue.

Hauliers report that the problem is caused by poor working conditions, long periods spent away from home and a return to the continent of some 14,000 drivers in the wake of Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic.

