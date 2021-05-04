Genesis Motor confirms first cars set for UK in European launch

KOREAN premium brand Genesis has confirmed it will begin car sales in the UK, Switzerland and Germany this summer, with a launch line-up of two saloons and two SUVs, and three electric cars to follow within the first 12 months after launch.

The first models to arrive, in June, will be the G80 saloon — a rival to the likes of the Mercedes E-Class, Jaguar XF, BMW 5 Series and Audi A6 — as well as the GV80, an SUV based on the same underpinnings (which was in the news recently after golfer Tiger Woods crashed a promotional model).

Trademark design elements include double-lined “Quad Lamp” LED headlights and imposing crest grille, while the overall design ethos is inspired by the ‘Beauty of White Space’ concept used in traditional Korean architecture. According to the brand, “the Genesis G80 and GV80 balance elegant premium design with spaciousness and state-of-the-art technology.”

These will be followed “soon after” by the more compact Genesis G70 and GV70, which go up against the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Jaguar XE and Mercedes C-Class saloons, and their SUV equivalents.

Semi-active suspension systems allow drivers to tune between comfort and sporty handling characteristics, depending on driving conditions. The GV80 also includes electrically-controlled suspension with road preview, which uses cameras to predict and adjust the suspension based on the road ahead.

There will be a choice of four- and six-cylinder petrol engines across the range, with four-wheel drive as standard and rear-wheel drive optionally available on the saloons.

The plug-in line-up will commence with a pure-electric version of the G80. Details on the second and third battery-powered models, due within the brand’s first year in Europe, are still to be announced, though it has revealed that one will be built on a dedicated electric platform, rather than based on a combustion engine model. The company recently revealed the Genesis X concept, a handsome pure-electric grand tourer that takes aim at the likes of the Audi e-tron GT.

Genesis Motor was established by Hyundai Motor Group in November 2015, launching initially in South Korea and then the U.S., Canada, Russia, the Middle East and Australia.

The brand says its cars sold in the UK will feel quite different to drive than the ones already on sale elsewhere, as they have been tuned for European tastes at the brand’s European development facility. The G80 and GV80 have covered “tens of thousands of kilometres” across 15 countries, it is claimed, on some of the continent’s “toughest and most challenging roads.” As required by the unwritten law of modern car launches, the two models have also been tested at the challenging Nürburgring circuit in Germany.

Further details of the exact specification and pricing haven’t been released but we can expect them over the course of this month, prior to launch.

Genesis will cut out dealers and sell to customers directly, both online and through its retail “studios” based initially in London, Munich and Zurich. An online configurator and all-new e-commerce platform have been developed, with a range of vehicle subscription options also available from launch.

The company has a “we come to you” promise and will arrange home pick-up and delivery of customer cars via a personal assistant, who will manage every aspect of the buying and ownership experience “to respect the greatest luxury of all – time.”

Genesis also boasts of transparent pricing, with no haggling or discounting, and a five-year care plan that includes the warranty, servicing, roadside assistance, courtesy car, mapping and over-the-air software updates.

“Over the past five years, our customers around the world have come to recognise our commitment to exceptional design, product quality and an authentic and mindful brand experience throughout the entire ownership journey,” said Jaehoon (Jay) Chang, global head of Genesis brand. “We believe now is the right time for the next chapter in our brand history. We are excited to bring our brand identity and distinct luxury vehicles to Europe.”

Dominique Boesch, managing director for Genesis Motor Europe, said: “We are excited to bring such a strong range of globally recognised products to the region. Genesis is already well-known for its impeccably high standards in design, technology, safety and reliability.

“However, it is our mission to offer so much more than just great products. We know that customers today crave experiences, and the onus is on us as a premium luxury brand to deliver a service which provides both convenience and exceptional hospitality to our customers. That is how we will stand apart.”

