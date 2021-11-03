Sleek Volkswagen ID.5 electric car will rival Tesla Model Y in 2022

VOLKSWAGEN has taken the covers off its new ID.5 electric SUV-coupé, which features sleeker styling, a 323-mile range and slightly upgraded tech compared to its ID.4 sibling. Both models could be considered rivals to the Tesla Model Y, which arrives in the UK from early 2022, as well as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and The Sunday Times Car of the Year 2021, the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

As the ID.5 is based on the same underpinnings as the recently-launched VW ID.4, the engineering and overall footprint is the same. It’s only in profile and from the rear that the ID.5’s visual differences become apparent; rather than a truncated hatchback rear end, the ID.5’s roofline slopes down towards a rear spoiler atop the boot-lid.

Thanks to that tapering roofline, the ID.5 is more slippery through the air, which improves efficiency and battery range. With a drag coefficient of 0.26, the new VW is as streamlined as a Toyota Prius.

Up front, LED matrix headlights are optional extras, except on the higher-spec GTX model where they come as standard. Wheel options from 19 to 21 inches in diameter can be chosen.

Inside, luggage space hasn’t suffered as much as had been expected when taking the new roofline into account. Boot space in the ID.5 is 549 litres, which is well down on the Tesla Model Y’s 854 litres though almost identical to the ID.4’s figure. With the rear seats folded the coupé version of the VW is 100 litres less capacious than its sibling.

For all but the most essential functions, the dashboard mostly does away with buttons as the majority of controls are operated through a centrally-mounted 12in screen. The interior, VW says, is completely vegan, not using any materials derived from animals.

Another interior feature (in common with the ID.3 and ID.4) is “ID. Light”, a strip of lighting below the windscreen conveying information to the driver such as which way the navigation system says to turn or whether the battery is currently being charged. It’s also capable of providing an extra flashing alert to the driver in case of a vehicle in the ID.5’s blind-spot or if the car detects rapid deceleration of a vehicle in front.

Assistance features to remove some of the driver workload include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a parking assistant to make it easier getting in and out of tight spots. Car-to-X technology also means that, taking information from other vehicles in the area, the ID.5’s on-board systems can alert the driver to any upcoming obstacles or heavy traffic.

One key difference between the ID.5 and ID.4 is that the former gets just a single (77kWh) battery option. The range is divided into three basic levels when it comes to powertrains — Pro, Pro Performance and GTX.

In Pro and Pro Performance models, a single electric motor drives the rear wheels delivering 172bhp and 201bhp, respectively. At the top of the tree, the GTX gets dual motors, one acting on the front axle and the second on the rear, making it all-wheel drive. Total power output of the GTX is 295bhp, which is enough to propel it from 0-62mph in 6.3 seconds — over a second slower than the Tesla Model Y Long Range and 2.6 seconds slower than the Model Y Performance.

With a range of 298 miles, the GTX can’t travel quite as far as its single-motor counterparts, which both come with an official range of 323 miles. That does compare well with the Tesla Model Y, though, which has an official range of up to 315 miles per charge.

The ID.5 is capable of 135kW fast charging meaning that drivers can add around 240 miles of range with a 30-minute charge. That’s quick, but not as quick as the Tesla’s 250kW charging capability.

At home, VW’s 11kW ID. Charger wallbox can top up the car during pre-set cheaper hours, for example after midnight for those on a night-time Economy 7 electricity tariff, and is compatible with photovoltaic solar panels if available. As the ID.5 features bi-directional charging, with the correct wallbox and home energy set-up, power can be fed from the car’s battery back into the energy grid or used to run household power should there be a local supply outage.

The ID.5 is set to go on sale in the UK in the first quarter of 2022 with pricing to be announced closer to that time.

Tweet to @ST_Driving Follow @ST_Driving