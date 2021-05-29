Subscribe to The Times
Land Rover Outspiration digital treasure hunt UK
Published 29 May 2021
By Will Dron

Land Rover UK launches digital treasure hunt to reconnect us with nature

Visit real areas of natural beauty and use AR to find the pins for chance to win prizes

LAND ROVER is encouraging people to head outdoors on a digital treasure hunt in an effort to reconnect us with nature.

The “Outspiration” challenge is open nationwide from today (May 29, 2021) until June 6 and involves visiting the outspirationhunt.com website to find the nearest treasure hunt locations on a map.

By visiting one of the 200 locations across England, Wales, Scotland, the Isle of Man and the Channel islands, and opening the page on a mobile phone, treasure hunters will be shown a pop up with information about the area and why it has been selected.

They will also get an augmented reality experience, using their phone camera to find the Outspiration ‘pin’ at the real-world location. Five types of pin are available to find, depending on the type of terrain, labelled Peak, Water, Scenic, Landmark and Cultural.

Land Rover believes the treasure hunt will not only encourage the British public to explore the great outdoors but also help improve mental health and wellbeing, following the recent nature-themed mental health awareness week.

Going for walks outdoors has proved to be one of the major coping strategies during the Covid-19 pandemic. Research by the Mental Health Foundation reported 50% of people found spending time in green spaces has been vital for their mental health.

There’s an added incentive for taking part in the Land Rover Outspiration treasure hunt, though: prizes. Finding a pin and receiving the badge enters players into a prize draw to win up to £30,000 worth of goodies, including one of 50 half-day Land Rover off-roading experiences, one of ten weekend Land Rover road trips through the brand’s affiliate rental service ‘The Out’, or the top prize, a week-long luxury adventure holiday in Scotland with the use of a Land Rover.

“After spending over a year in and out of lockdown, and the current uncertainty around foreign travel, Land Rover hopes that this campaign will encourage people to get out and explore the great outdoors,” said Anthony Bradbury, Jaguar Land Rover UK marketing director.

“Land Rover has always stood for capability and adventure: go wherever, whenever, whatever the weather and with some inspiration from Outspiration, the British public can explore near or far like never before; and while there are plenty of prizes to be won in this competition – the real prize will be the feeling of reconnecting with nature.”

