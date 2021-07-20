Lamborghini achieves record sales and Urus production milestone

ITALIAN supercar maker Lamborghini has reached two significant milestones in 2021: the production of 15,000 Urus super-SUVs and record overall sales in the first half of the year.

The Lamborghini Urus has played a significant part in this sales success because the SUV is the firm’s best-selling model, well ahead of the Huracan and Aventador supercars.

The 15,000th Urus to roll off the production line is actually heading to the UK. It’s finished in matt grey with bright green detailing, while the interior is finished in the same colours.

Lamborghini’s SUV master stroke mirrors that of fellow Volkswagen Group brand Porsche. The German sports car maker caused controversy when it launched the Cayenne SUV in 2002, but the car went on to achieve record sales successes for the company, cementing Porsche’s finances enough so that it could continue to offer its sports cars.

While it’s a smaller outfit, Lamborghini will be hoping for a similar boom on the back of the Urus’ popularity.

Waiting list for a new Lamborghini continues to grow

Overall, Lamborghini sales in the first half of 2021 rose by 37% compared with 2020, with 4,852 cars sold. While the big jump can be attributed in part to the global automotive shutdown due to the Covid pandemic last year, 2021 was also up by 6.6% compared with January to June in 2019.

Lamborghini says that existing orders will cover the manufacturer’s production schedule up until April 2022.

The Urus accounted for 2,796 units from January-June 2021 — up 35% — while 1,532 Huracans were sold (up 46%).

The more extreme Aventador supercar sold 524 units (up 21%) in its swansong year. Lamborghini has already revealed the Aventador Ultimae, a special final edition of the V12 supercar celebrating the last naturally-aspirated V12 Lamborghini.

The Aventador will be replaced by another supercar, but this will have an all-new V12 engine combined with hybrid assistance to help reduce emissions while maintaining the high performance we’ve come to expect from Lamborghini’s wildest creations.

Lamborghini’s ‘period of great transformation’

President and CEO Stephan Winkelmann said: “This exceptional result is a double confirmation for us. It is proof of the solidity and strength of this brand, which is enjoying growing appeal despite a period of continuous challenges and uncertainty.

“It also endorses the positive reception to our new industrial plan for future electrification of our product range, in which we will invest over 1.5 billion Euros by 2024.

“Lamborghini’s course is set for a period of great transformation, where technological innovation and sustainability will go hand in hand with a focus on maximum product performance and loyalty to the brand’s DNA.”

By region, the USA is the leading market for Lamborghini, selling more than 1,500 cars there, followed by China/ Hong Kong/ Macau (602 sales), while Germany (391), the UK (318), Japan (258), the Middle East (226) and Italy (197) take the bulk of sales. Lamborghini has 168 dealers across the globe in 51 markets.