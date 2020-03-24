Coronavirus: Can I still get my car MOT'd during lockdown?

THE UK is effectively in lockdown due to the continuing, rapid outbreak of Covid-19. People are now only permitted to leave their homes for a small list of reasons, including to get vital shopping or for medical reasons, exercise, or to get to work. It is the biggest shutdown in peacetime in living memory.

Although travel is now only permitted in certain circumstances, some people still need to use their cars and many will have MOTs due during what seems likely to be at least 12 weeks of lockdown. Other may not need to use their car but a valid MOT is still required for insurance purposes.

With people told to only leave their homes for vital reasons, however, some are confused about whether or not they can, or should, get their MOT done.

Are garages allowed to stay open?

Garages have been classed as an essential service by the government, alongside establishments such as supermarkets and petrol stations, and therefore are not included in the forced closures of ‘non-essential shops’ such as clothes and electronics stores.

However, MOTs for HGVs have already been suspended for three months from March 21, meaning that for a limited time, drivers of lorries and buses will be able to drive without an MOT. Most HGVs will be automatically exempt but if you are a HGV driver, it is worth checking the government guidance, as some drivers will need to apply for this status.

The equivalent tests for cars, motorbikes and light vans are still going ahead, although this is being kept under review, and the decision might still be made to suspend them as well.

For now, if your car is due an MOT, you should get it done at a test centre (though it’s worth calling ahead to make sure they’re expecting you).

If you in a high risk group and are self isolating because of the Covid-19 coronavirus, you can delay the test and get it done once your isolation is over. But be warned, if you’re spotted driving somewhere that isn’t a garage to get your MOT done, you could be in for a fine. And if involved in an accident, your insurer may not pay out.

Depending where you’re going, you could also be fined for being out for a reason not outlined in government allowances. Safe to say, it is not worth it.

You can be charged up to £1,000 for driving a car without a valid MOT. You can also be charged if you car hasn’t got an MOT and is parked on the road.

If you are due to get an MOT and you have not been able to due to current circumstances, you should get in contact with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA). Have your name, phone number, address and registration number at the ready.

Cars over three years old must get an MOT once a year. You can find out when you need to get another test on your current MOT certificate, or online.

The government has said: “The Department for Transport continues to keep MOT testing for cars, motorcycles and light vans under review. It will provide an update in due course.” Either way, drivers will be expected to keep their vehicles in roadworthy condition.

Driving tests have been cancelled for three months, but the DVSA put plans in place to provide tests for critical workers. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Those who have tests cancelled will have priority when testing resumes.”

It’s worth keeping an eye on the Prime Minister’s daily TV broadcasts, because if we know anything, it’s that things can change very quickly at the moment.

