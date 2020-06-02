Subscribe to The Times
Home > News

Research shows extent of lockdown speeding
Published 02 June 2020
By Kieran Ahuja

Driver caught speeding at 151mph on M62 during lockdown

RAC research reveals worst offenders

Published 02 June 2020
By Kieran Ahuja

NEW DATA obtained by the RAC shows the extent to which dangerous drivers have used empty roads during lockdown for extreme speeding.

The data, obtained through a freedom of information request, shows that 20 police forces across the UK caught their worst offenders doing more than 100mph.

The worst offender of the first three weeks of lockdown was caught doing 151mph on the M62 in West Yorkshire, more than double the 70mph speed limit.

Thirty police forces responded to the RAC’s FOI request, which gathered data from March 23 to April 13, 2020.

Five police forces — Northamptonshire, Gwent, Staffordshire, Kent and Humberside — caught motorists doing more than 130mph, while a further three — Police Scotland, The Met and Lancashire — recorded drivers at speeds over 120mph.

A particularly worrying incident in Derbyshire saw one motorist doing 108mph in a 40mph zone, 68mph above the speed limit. A similar incident involved a driver doing 104mph on Airport Way in Luton, which also has a 40mph speed limit.

The normally packed roads of London have evidently tempted dangerous drivers to put their foot down, with enforcement of speeding offences rising 416% in the city during the week beginning May 18, compared with the same week last year.

Andy Cox, Detective Superintendent lead for Vision Zero, which investigates fatal collisions and transport crime across London, said that this shows the success of the newly launched road crimes team — the same number of officers that enforced 1,024 speeding offences in May 2019 enforced 5,689 in May 2020, a 500% increase.

The research comes a week after a video surfaced online of a driver filming themselves hitting 201mph in what is suspected to be a modified Audi RS6. Police believe the incident took place in Sussex.

RAC road safety spokesman Simon Williams said that some of the speeds would not allow enough time for drivers to respond to occurrences on the road: “Some of the speeds police forces have caught drivers doing are truly shocking. At such high speeds there is virtually no time to react should anything unexpected happen in front such as a car changing lanes at the last second or a vehicle having to brake suddenly.”

He continued: “Clearly, some drivers have taken advantage of quieter roads to speed excessively putting the lives of others at risk at the worst possible time, but at the same time it’s encouraging that so many police forces have taken firm action even during the lockdown, which sends a strong message to other would-be offenders.”

He finished by noting that some children (namely students from Reception, Year One and Year Six) are returning to school this week, and subsequently there would be a larger number of children on the roads.

Can you go for a drive during the Coronavirus lockdown? (updated)

UK government seeking site for Tesla factory

Trending on Social

Related Articles

Driver films himself speeding at 201mph

Driver films himself speeding at 201mph

Police have confirmed an investigation has been launched into a video of a man filming himself speeding at over 200mph.
Published 22 May 2020
Average of 30 new drivers per day banned last year

Thirty new drivers per day were banned last year

Over 11,000 drivers per day were banned from driving last year, within two years of passing their driving test.
Published 12 May 2020
Quarter of men admit they are more likely to speed on lockdown roads

One in seven risk non-essential journey

A new study has revealed that 14% of people have risked making a non-essential journey since the coronavirus lockdown was enforced.
Published 06 May 2020