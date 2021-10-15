Volvo collaborates with fashion label 3.1 Phillip Lim on eco-friendly weekend bag

VOLVO HAS teamed up with New York-based fashion brand 3.1 Phillip Lim to produce a limited-edition weekend bag created from sustainable Volvo interior materials.

The bag, which features a double strap and discreet storage pouches, is finished in a choice of pale grey or white and is made from Nordico, a leather-like material that Volvo uses as upholstery for the seats in its cars.

Nordico is made from recycled plastics, “bio-attributed material” from sustainably-farmed Nordic forests and old corks recycled from the wine industry.

Volvo’s use of Nordico forms part of its commitment to completely stop using real leather in its interiors starting with the new electric C40 Recharge – the fastback version of the company’s XC40 crossover.

According to Robin Page, Volvo’s head of design: “We have a vision of where we need to go in the future, with the first step to ensure we harness sustainable, natural and recycled materials.

“The collaboration with 3.1 Phillip Lim to create a bag inspired by tomorrow’s materials solidifies both our ambitions to challenge the wider design industry to reconsider the materials we use. From creating runway collections to the interiors of cars, we have a shared responsibility to find sustainable material alternatives.”

The 3.1 Phillip Lim company has been working in the area of sustainable fashion for some time producing items made from recycled materials and even a dress created from algae-based bioplastics and biodegradable plant-derived fibres.

Phillip Lim, the company’s CEO and co-founder said: “Connecting with Volvo Cars on this sustainability project was an instant alignment of values. I strongly feel that in our collective current state of mind, we have the freedom to find sustainable solutions with new materials, while still being able to achieve high design, which is the ultimate luxury.”

Those looking to get hold of one of the bags, however, may be disappointed. Due to the extremely limited number produced, the bag won’t be sold openly, but “people may have opportunities to get hold of a limited number of bags through local market initiatives such as competitions, charity auctions and giveaways,” according to Volvo.

Volvo shoes

This isn’t the first time that Volvo has worked with a fashion or clothing company to create a sustainability-inspired crossover product. The company recently teamed-up with Canadian shoe brand Casca on the eco-friendly Volvo x Casca trainer, the look of which is partly inspired by the “Thor’s Hammer” design of the Volvo XC40’s headlights.

Some 10% of the rubber in the Volvo x Casca’s soles is made from recycled car tyres while the uppers are made from recycled plastic bottles.

In addition to bolstering its premium, eco-chic brand image with these collaborations, they allow Volvo to highlight its ongoing sustainability drive, particularly in terms of manufacturing and interior materials.

Volvo plans to include 25% recycled or “bio-based” materials in its cars by 2025, the same year by which it plans to make all its manufacturing processes carbon-neutral.

The shoes are available to purchase through Casca’s website and cost around £122.

N.b. may earn revenue if you click the link above and buy the products

Tweet to @ST_Driving Follow @ST_Driving