Maserati Grecale — everything we know so far about the Italian super-SUV

MASERATI has announced the reveal date of its Porsche Macan-rivalling Grecale SUV, which will sit below the Levante in the Italian company’s range.

Although Maserati is remaining fairly tight-lipped about the Grecale ahead its November 16 official debut, a number of details can already be surmised.

Spy shots show that the Grecale, which is named, in line with Maserati tradition, after a strong north-easterly Mediterranean wind, to be around the same size as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, making it both a competitor for its Stellantis stablemate as well as German rivals like the Porsche Macan, BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC.

From those shots, the proportions and design language are very much of a scaled-down Levante, as one might expect, but we also know some of what goes underneath the svelte body.

Maserati has said that the Grecale will be built on the same production lines as the Stelvio at the Stellantis plant in Cassino in northern Italy, into which the company plans to invest £688 million.

Despite the Grecale using a number of Stelvio underpinnings, however, it is expected to be powered by Maserati rather than Alfa Romeo powertrains. These will likely include a 325bhp mild-hybrid system utilising a 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine — as seen in the Levante and Ghibli — as well as a detuned version of the 3.0-litre Nettuno V6 engine used in the new MC20 supercar.

Given that the Ferrari-derived V6 engine is capable of producing 622bhp, it’s not inconceivable that a high-powered Grecale Trofeo may eventually emerge.

The Grecale will likely be the first car to receive Maserati’s pure-electric powertrain in 2022 — though perhaps not from launch — which will employ 800-volt battery technology and 300kW rapid charging.

As part of the company’s new nomenclature, electric versions of the Grecale will be badged “Folgore”, Italian for “lightning”, as will electric versions of the next generations of Levante and Quattroporte expected in 2023/2024.

Not much can be deduced yet about the Grecale’s interior, though grainy, distant spy shots show a c. 10-inch centrally-mounted screen and chrome gearchange paddles behind the steering wheel like those seen in the Levante. Expect a relatively uncluttered set-up, with many of the Grecale’s functions being accessed through the touchscreen.

Maserati’s future model plan

The Grecale forms a key part of Maserati’s plan to rebuild and grow its product line-up following the launch of the MC20 supercar last year. It aims to launch 13 new cars over the next three years including the Grecale, a replacement for the Gran Turismo — possibly named Alfieri — and new models of Levante and Quattroporte. The rest of those 13 new models will likely consist of variants of the company’s core cars, for example, an open-topped MC20, Grecale Trofeo and the electric Folgore versions.

There’s no word on pricing for the Grecale yet but judging from competitors such as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Porsche Macan, expect a starting price from around the £50,000 mark.

