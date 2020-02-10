All the major car reveals at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show (updated)

THE 2020 Geneva motor show is just around the corner (March 5-15), the world’s car makers are busy preparing all the big reveals at the first major international auto expo of the year.

Many car companies have already announced what they’ll be unveiling under the shadow of the Swiss Alps, and even these early signs suggest this year’s models will be incredibly diverse, ranging from family hatchbacks and SUVs to all-new performance models and the latest and greatest high-performance supercars.

We’ll also be updating this guide as more models are announced in the build-up to the event. In the meantime, here are all the major new cars we know are being unveiled at this year’s Geneva Motor Show.

Audi A3 Sportback

An all-new Audi A3 will go on sale in the UK later this year, and we’ll get out first look at the premium hatchback under the spotlights of this year’s Geneva Motor Show. Though it won’t look drastically different to the car it replaces, it’s highly likely the new Audi A3 will feature the impressive new tech we’ve already seen on its Seat Leon and VW Golf sister cars — such as a stripped back digital dashboard, a suite of safety assists, advanced connectivity features and an Alexa-style AI voice assistant.

BAC Mono Mk 2

Jeremy Clarkson was a big fan of the original BAC Mono single-seater supercar (pictured), so the Grand Tour host will likely be pleased to know an all-new version will be unveiled at Geneva this year. That’s literally all we know about the car so far, other than the fact Clarkson will need to wait a little longer before he gets to try the brand new Mono for himself, as the car won’t enter production until summer 2021.

Hyundai i20

Car buyers have plenty of options available if they’re after a new supermini, and they’ll soon have another alternative to consider in the form of the all-new Hyundai i20. If the preview sketch is anything to go by, the new i20 will be a big departure from its predecessor design-wise, and Hyundai has hinted the interior will be just as striking thanks to new features like the two 10.25in dashboard display units.

Kia Sorento

While Hyundai is bringing the new version of one of its smallest cars to Geneva, sister brand Kia will unveil the successor to its largest: the Sorento seven-seater SUV. As the teaser image shows, the new Sorento will be far more striking to look at than the current car, and Kia is claiming its new flagship SUV will be more spacious and come with more advanced technologies than the model it replaces.

Morgan’s new sports car

Officially, Morgan hasn’t confirmed it’s unveiling a new car at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. However, as the company often launches its latest and greatest at the Swiss expo, we strongly expect to see on the Morgan stand this year at least one of the new cars it’s working on.

While the British niche marque is keeping many of the finer details under wraps, it has confirmed the new vehicles will replace the current Plus 4, 4/4 and V6 Roadster sports cars.

They also won’t be built on a variation of Morgan’s steel chassis design that can trace its roots back to the 1930s: instead, they’ll be based on the all-aluminium platform that underpins Morgan’s flagship Plus Six roadster.

Rimac C_Two

Technically, the Rimac C_Two isn’t debuting at the Geneva Motor Show this year, as the company has been showcasing prototypes of its pure-electric hypercar at the expo since 2018. However, Rimac has confirmed it will be bringing the production-ready car to Geneva in 2020, complete with “improvements in design, ergonomics, and performance” and an all-new name to replace the “C_Two” moniker.

Skoda Octavia vRS iV

The Skoda Octavia family car range will soon be complete, as the Czech car maker has said it will unveil the sporty vRS iV model at this year’s Geneva Motor Show. As the car has a 241bhp plug-in hybrid powertrain under the bonnet, Skoda claims the new Octavia range topper “combines family-friendly versatility and sports car-like performance with sustainability and efficiency” — and, if the saloon version isn’t spacious enough for you, Skoda will also sell the new Octavia vRS iv as an estate car.

Tweet to @ST_Driving Follow @ST_Driving