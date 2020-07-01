Holiday towns ban cars in anticipation of socially-distanced tourism as lockdown eases

ENGLAND’S holiday towns are banning cars from their streets as they gear up to accommodate socially-distanced tourists.

St. Ives, the picturesque seaside town in Cornwall, is one of a number of British beauty spots either partially or entirely banning cars from their town centres in order to allow holidaymakers to amble freely, according to The Times.

While the town’s small, meandering streets are more than apt for a seaside holiday, they were evidently not designed with social distancing in mind. Its council said that in normal circumstances, pedestrians are “crushing on to pavements” in order to allow cars to pass.

A council statement said: “If we lift all safety measures we could be back to where we were in February. Many businesses in the town might not survive a second lockdown. That is why the best way to support the economy is by ensuring that the town is a safe place for local people and visitors.”

The government has said that from this Saturday (July 4), pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes, as well as hotels and B&Bs, will be able to re-open across England, provided proper social-distancing measures are in place. The change is intended to help reignite the economy after mor than three months of closures during the pandemic. To help more businesses re-open for more customers, the two metre distance has been reduced to “one metre plus”, meaning people should still try to keep two metres apart but where that is impossible, they will be allowed to come within one metre of each other.

St Ives Town Council added: “The streets in the town centre are narrow and, in the busy summer months, there are hundreds of people moving on foot. Even in a normal year pedestrians are in conflict with vehicles, crushing on to the pavements to allow them to pass. It is very difficult to maintain social distancing even to one metre plus.”

Other towns that have adopted similar strategies include Falmouth, also on the Cornish coast, and Truro, Cornwall’s county town. The former is closing a number of streets for a portion of the day, while the latter is expanding the area of its pedestrian zones.

The news comes as a survey of more than 2,000 Brits by used car site Cazoo found that three fifths (62%) of Brits are planning on holidaying in the UK this year as a direct result of Covid-19. A fifth said that they wanted to visit a destination they went to as a child — and Cornwall was the most popular location.

Separate research by the RAC found that a staggering one in three (31%) of drivers — equivalent to 10m people — will be heading somewhere for an overnight stay this weekend, with most, unsurprisingly, going to stay with family or friends that they have perhaps not seen for months. However, approximately 2m people are heading to the country’s campsites this weekend (despite the Met Office predicting showers), with a further million heading to a hotel, B&B, or self-catering accommodation.

Both the RAC and Cazoo noted that this could lead to higher levels of traffic on the country’s roads, and reminded drivers to make all the necessary checks to their cars (tyre pressures, oil levels and coolant levels, especially) before making a long journey.

