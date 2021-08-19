Genesis GV60 revealed as first electric-only model for the luxury brand

GENESIS HAS taken the covers off the GV60, a new crossover built on the same all-electric platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 – it’s expected to go on sale in the UK in 2022.

The GV60 name represents ‘Genesis Versatility’ while the 60 defines the car’s positioning in the line-up, sitting below the likes of the forthcoming G70 Shooting Brake estate, GV80 SUV and G80 saloon.

Though Genesis has already confirmed that an electrified version of the G80 will be launched in the UK, the GV60 is being touted as the first dedicated electric car from the Korean brand.

The GV60 is built on the Electric-Global Modular Platform, shared with Hyundai and Kia. It already underpins the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 crossovers.

At the heart of this EV platform is an underfloor battery pack that defines the proportions of the car. Genesis stops short of pigeonholing the GV60, but its roof rails, contrasting wheelarch covers and proportions suggest it’s more crossover than hatchback.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 share a wheelbase of about three metres in length, resulting in generous levels of interior space – the GV60 will benefit from this layout.

A unique cabin finish has been applied to the GV60, with luxurious materials and high-end technology. The initial photographs, for example, reveal that cameras instead of door mirrors will be available, while the dashboard is dominated by a pair of high-resolution digital screens.

Genesis has yet to detail which battery packs will be offered to UK buyers, but as the Hyundai and Kia equivalents can accommodate 58- and 72.6kWh batteries, those may be available in the GV60 – with a range of nearly 300 miles on a full charge in some models.

Recharging of some models will be possible at a rate of 350kW thanks to the high-voltage electrical architecture.

Both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive models are also expected, the latter using an extra motor to turn the front wheels. Power outputs could vary from 167- to 310bhp, though it’s possible that Genesis will opt to offer the more powerful motors only, to set the brand apart.

Dominique Boesch, managing director for Genesis Motor Europe, said: “When we launched in Europe, we committed to bringing three electric cars to the region within our first year; we are proud to confirm the GV60 will be our second electric car for Europe, following soon after the launch of the electrified G80.

“The GV60, Genesis’ first on a dedicated electric platform, will provide a totally new experience as a luxury electric vehicle based on our unique brand identity and will also benefit from our unique customer focused offering where service come before sales.”

UK pricing and an on-sale date for the GV60 have yet to be confirmed, though it’s expected to go on sale early in 2022.

Tweet to @Shane_O_D Follow @Shane_O_D