Classics for Carers stay-at-home motor show to raise money for NHS with driveway exhibits

WITH ALL public gatherings postponed or cancelled in the UK during to the coronavirus epidemic, an innovative way for classic car owners to exhibit their cars has been conceived, with funds raised going to the NHS and frontline carers.

Open to all classic car and bike enthusiasts, Classics for Carers is a “stay-at-home motoring event” that could see prized vehicles taking pride of place on driveways across the UK on Sunday, May 3. They can then be enjoyed by local communities, as residents head out for their permitted daily exercise, and exhibitors are being encouraged to share their motors on social media, using the hashtag #classicsforcarers, for people to enjoy further afield.

“The first weekend in May is an opportunity to throw open the garage doors, pull off the covers and join like-minded enthusiasts in supporting the incredible NHS heroes”

Event organiser Nick Chivers, a classic car owner, automotive photographer and writer, aims to use the event to raise money for frontline carers. Participants are asked to purchase an event rally plate or sticker for their vehicles, and enthusiasts encouraged to make a donation via the Classics for Carers JustGiving page.

All profits will go to NHS Charities Together, the membership organisation representing, supporting and championing National Health Service (NHS) charities across the UK.

Announcing the event, Chivers said: “Springtime typically sees the classic motoring calendar in full swing, with enthusiasts, fans and the industry itself coming together to celebrate and socialise at a variety of shows, races and meetings.

“While the government advice to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives is being widely supported, social distancing measures have meant that motoring enthusiasts have swapped time spent at displays and events, for time spent tinkering and polishing at home.

“The first weekend in May is an opportunity to throw open the garage doors, pull off the covers and join like-minded enthusiasts in supporting the incredible NHS heroes, working selflessly in exceptional circumstances.”

Classics for Carers takes place across the UK on Sunday, May 3. For event details, donations and purchases, visit classicsforcarers.com.

You can follow the event on:

– Instagram @classicsforcarers

– Facebook facebook.com/groups/classicsforcarers

– Twitter twitter.com/Classics4Carers

Tweet to @wdron Follow @wdron