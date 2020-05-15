Poll: What car would you HAVE to own if you were a Sunday Times Rich List billionaire?

THE SUNDAY Times Rich List 2020 lands this weekend. We already know Lewis Hamilton is now the richest British sportsman of all time, though there will be a number of other surprises from this year’s ranking of the wealthiest Brits. We’ve been told people’s fortunes were calculated prior to the major effects of Covid-19, so the true fallout of the pandemic won’t be known until Rich List 2021, though Driving.co.uk has got wind of some big car-related news ahead of time — be sure to check back here on Sunday.

There will still be billionaires in Rich List 2020 (which will be available in full at thesundaytimes.co.uk/richlist), that much is a given. And that got us thinking: it’s only a matter of time before we make the list (right?), so what road car would we absolutely, positively have to have in our dream garage? We’re billionaires, don’t forget, so money is no object.

And what would you choose? Let us know in the poll below. It includes a list of cars that popped into our heads immediately, though of course, the longer we look at it, the more vehicles we want to add. For that reason, we’ve included an option at the bottom for those who can’t see the car they’d choose, and you can let us know your actual choice in the comments.

As voting mounts it should give us a good idea of the perfect dream garage… say if we had space for 10 vehicles under our mansion, Tony Stark-style. Which has just made us realise there’s no Tesla Roadster on the list. Damn.

Get voting, anyway, and we’ll see you in Monaco.

Can’t see the poll? Click here.

Tweet to @ST_Driving Follow @ST_Driving