Limited edition Type S signals the end of the Honda NSX

PRODUCTION of Honda’s hybrid NSX supercar is about to come to an end and its swansong will be a limited-edition Type S model that features increased power, unique styling and other performance upgrades.

The NSX Type S adopts a more aggressive look, featuring an angular new front bumper that and allows for more air to reach the radiators. A carbon fibre splitter joins new side skirts and a new rear diffuser replicates that of the NSX GT3 Evo race car. This new shape channels air through the centre section to create more downforce.

Performance upgrades to the 3.5-litre V6 hybrid powertrain include larger fuel injectors, new turbochargers and more efficient intercoolers. That results in a 27bhp power hike bringing the total output to 592bhp.

Other changes include a new controller for the car’s three electric motors, resulting in faster acceleration and a slight increase to the car’s electric-only driving range.

Updates to the nine-speed, automatic transmission increase upshift response times by a claimed 50%, while a new rapid downshift mode lets drivers skip several gears by holding down the paddle instead of pulling it for each gear.

An optional lightweight package adds carbon ceramic brakes, a carbon fibre engine cover and interior trim pieces to reduce the weight by 26.2kg.

New forged alloy wheels come in either a matte grey or gloss black and increase front and rear track widths by 10mm and 20mm, respectively. These wheels come wrapped in a bespoke P-Zero tyre from Pirelli that is said to bring a 6% increase in lateral grip over the standard tyre.

On the interior there is a Type S logo embroidered on the lid of the glovebox and NSX badging on the head rests. Along with an Alcantara headliner there is leather upholstery available in ebony, orchid or red.

A special grey paint scheme will be available, using a clear matte metallic finish instead of the usual clear coat to give the car a more sinister appearance. Only 70 Type S cars will be painted this way.

During the recent Monterey Car Week, the first NSX Type S, bearing chassis number 001 sold at the Mecum Daytime Auction for $1.1 million (£795,000) with all proceeds going to charitable causes. The winning bidder was Rick Hendrick, owners of Hendrick Motorsports.

The downside for fans of the NSX in the UK is that none of the 350 examples of the Type S scheduled for production will be available to buy here. Some 300 of that run have been reserved for the US market where the car is produced and sold under the Acura brand. The remaining 50 will be distributed between central America and Japan.

