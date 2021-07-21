CLARKSON’S Farm has been commissioned for a second series by Amazon Prime Video. The show has been a massive hit with fans who have been visiting the farm shop in their droves.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Clarkson said: “Following the success of the first series, I’m delighted to say there will be a second series of Clarkson’s Farm. All the team are back, Cheerful Charlie, Lisa, Gerald and the fetus [Kaleb] in the tractor.”

In a written announcement, Dan Grabiner, head of UK Originals at Amazon Studios, said: “Clarkson’s Farm is Jeremy’s unfiltered love letter to farming. It is that authenticity, charm and humour, combined with the farm’s fantastic characters, which have made the series such a remarkable hit with audiences.

“We are delighted to be joining the team for another year-in-the-life of Diddly Squat, and wish Kaleb and farmers across the country luck as Mother Nature continues to take revenge on Jeremy.”

The show premiered last month and was an instant success and fans tuned in to watch Jeremy grapple with farming life.

Despite his admitted limited knowledge of agriculture, Clarkson began farming his land when the previous farmer retired. His efforts have been praised by many in the farming community for highlighting how much work the job entails.

Countryfile’s Adam Henson, who is also a farmer, said: “I quite enjoyed Clarkson’s Farm. It’s hysterical. But I also think he sheds a light on how complicated and difficult farming is — although he does it in a funny way.”

It hasn’t been an easy ride for Jeremy, recently writing in his column for The Sunday Times: “Wasabi? This was by far my biggest disaster. I noted the fact that only one chap in all of Britain was growing it and saw this as an opportunity rather than a warning that it might be impossible.”

There had been some doubt as to whether the surprise hit show would get a second series, with Clarkson telling fans of the show to write to Amazon; and that’s exactly what they did. Clarkson also called on Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to commit to the second series following the billionaire’s successful trip into space yesterday.

Well done @JeffBezos really well done. Can I do my farming show now? — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) July 20, 2021

Reviews have also been overwhelmingly positive for the show, with it recording an unusually high 9.2/10 on the IMDb website.

Filming of the second series is already underway but fans of the show will have to wait a while before it airs. After Clarkson’s other Amazon show The Grand Tour tweeted that series two of Clarkson’s Farm would be “coming soon, Clarkson replied: “Not soon. It’ll take a year to film it. That’s how farming works.”

The good news is that in the meantime, The Grand Tour’s latest adventure will see Clarkson, Hammond and May head north to Scotland. Called “Lochdown”, the trio will tour scenic Scotland in a brace of vintage Americana.

In the trailer for the new show, Clarkson drives a bright blue Continental Mk V, Richard Hammond pilots a green Buick Riviera and James May gets behind the wheel of a Cadillac Coupe de Ville, that May says “driving this, I feel like Elvis Presley,” prompting Clarkson to quip “what, dead on a lavatory?”

The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video from July 30, 2021.

Tweet to @LordHumphreys Follow @LordHumphreys