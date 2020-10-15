This is the schedule for Goodwood Speedweek
It may be virtual, but it's set to be exciting
AS WITH ALMOST everything scheduled to take place this year, Goodwood was forced to cancel its main events in 2020 — the Festival of Speed and the Goodwood Revival — due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
However, it is rolling the best elements of both events into an online experience, the Goodwood Speedweek, due to take place from tomorrow (Friday). There’ll be no crowds, for obvious reasons, but Goodwood is instead taking the whole thing online, with all the races and entertainment set to be streamed over its website (on two separate streams), as well as on ITV.
Even though you’ll only be able to watch cars — from classic Ferrari 250 GTs to Jaguar Formula E single seater racing cars — power round the famous track on a screen, the lineup for the weekend is looking like a very exciting one. The Duke of Richmond, owner of the Goodwood Estate, said: “Ironically, because we have to stage the event behind closed doors, we are able to create a spectacle that we would normally never dream of doing.”
Here is the schedule for the 2020 Goodwood Speedweek
Friday — track stream
9:15: SF Edge Trophy Official Practice
9:45: Goodwood Trophy (presented by the GSA) Official Practice
10:15: Gerry Marshall Trophy (presented by Sure) Official Practice
10:55: St. Mary’s Trophy Part One Official Practice
11:25: The Shootout (presented by Mastercard) Free Practice
12:40: Race One: SF Edge Trophy Part One — this is for Edwardian Racing Cars that raced up until 1923 (the oldest is from 1903).
13:05: Presenter Rally Challenge
13:10: SpeedWeek Super Special Part One
13:49: Billy Fiske Bentley
14:00: Porsche Motorsport Pyramid
14:20: Race Two: Goodwood Trophy — this is for Grand Prix and Voiturette cars that raced between 1930 and 1951, so get ready to drool over some Bugattis.
14:55: Michelin Supercar Run
15:10: First Glance
15:30: Glover Trophy Official Practice
16:00: Porsche at Le Mans Demonstration
16:20: Formula One’s 70th Anniversary Demonstration
16:45: SpeedWeek Super Special Part Two
17.25: Race 3: Gerry Marshall Trophy (presented by Sure)
18.20: SpeedWeek Super Special Part Three
Friday — Speedweek stream
12.00: An Introduction to SpeedWeek — hosts include Dermot O’Leary, Sian Welby and Rory Reid.
12:15: Cacklefest – all the cars will start their engines at the same time.
12.18: The Story of Speed
12.26: The History of Lotus
12.40: Race 1: SF Edge Trophy
12.51: Women in Motorsport
12.59: Audi’s Quattros
13.03: The Art of Rallying
13.10: SpeedWeek Super Special Part One
13.31: Fashion in the 1940s
13.48: The Billy Fiske story
13.59: The Battle of Britain — this will include planes taking off at the circuit, with host Dermot O’Leary going airborne.
14.18: Race 2: Goodwood Trophy (presented by the GSA)
14.40: The Birth of Nascar (hosted by former F1 driver Mark Webber
14.46: Michelin Supercar Run (including new cars from McLaren, Jaguar, Porsche and Ford)
15.10: First Glance
15.25: State of the Nation: Jim Farley
15.36: SpeedWeek Stories: Jay Leno
15.40 Under the Hammer (an auction of more than 100 cars)
15.48: 50 Years of the Range Rover
16.00: PG Tips Tea Break
16.05: Porsche at Le Mans Demonstration
16.20: Formula 1’s 70th Anniversary Demonstration
16.30: Formula 1’s ‘Nearly’ Champions
16.51: The Art of Design
16.58: SpeedWeek Stories: Keanu Reeves
17.03: Super Special Catch Up
17.25: Race 3: Gerry Marshall Trophy (presented by Sure) — including saloons that raced between 1970 and 1982
Saturday — track stream
8.10: St Mary’s Trophy Part Two Official Practice
8.40: Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy Official Practice
9.20: Whitsun Trophy Official Practice
9.50: Richmond and Gordon Trophies Official Practice
10.20: Jaguar Head-to-Head: XK120 vs iPace vs Formula E car
10.35: BMW Motorsport Demonstration
10.55: RAC TT Celebration Official Practice
11.45: Race 4: Glover Trophy — including 1.5-litre Grand Prix cars that raced between 1961 and 1965
12.15: Formula 1’s 70th Anniversary Demonstration
12.35: Tom Walkinshaw Racing’s Jaguar Demonstration
12.55: Driftkhana Part 1
13.35: Race 5: Whitsun Trophy — including sports prototypes that raced up to 1966
14.10: The Shootout (presented by Mastercard) Qualifying
15.05: Race 6: St Mary’s Trophy Part One — including saloons that raced from 1960 until 1966
15.35: Driftkhana Part 2
16.05: Michelin Supercar Run
16.20: First Glance
16.35: Sir Stirling Moss Tribute
16.50: Race 7: Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy — for GT cars that raced until 1963. Eleven of them are Jaguar E-types.
Saturday — Speedweek stream
10.00: Welcome to SpeedWeek
10.13: The Story of Mobility
10.36: McLaren Magic
10.49: SpeedWeek Design Forum Architect
11.00: PG Tips Tea Break
11.16: State of the Nation: Akio Toyoda
11.18: The Story of Gazoo
11.34: Fashion in the 1950s
11.39: Race 4: Glover Trophy
12.07: The Racing Mind
12.15: Formula 1’s 70th Anniversary Demonstration
12.19: The Great Rivalries
12.38: The Racing Mind
12.43: The History of Porsche
12.49: Driftkhana
13.24: Under the Hammer
13.31: Race 5: Whitsun Trophy
13.57: E Sports Competition
14.05: Track Guide
14.14: The Shootout (presented by Mastercard) Qualifying
14.53: State of the Nation: Oliver Zipse
15.30: Oliver Zipse Part Two
15.39: BMW Past, Present and Future
15.46: The Gang of Four (a feature about Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, Nigel Mansell and Nelson Piquet)
16.00: PG Tips Tea Break
16.05: Michelin Supercar Run
16.16: First Glance
16.34 :Sir Stirling Moss — a tribute to the iconic racer, who died earlier this year.
16.48: Race 7: Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy
Sunday – track stream
8.10: Lavant Cup Official Practice
8.40: Race 8: Richmond and Gordon Trophies — featuring 2.5-litre Grand Prix cars that raced between 1954 and 1960.
9.10: Formula 1’s 70th Anniversary Demonstration
9.50: Race 9: St Mary’s Trophy Part Two
10.25: Race 10: SF Edge Trophy Part Two
10.47: Car vs Motorcycle vs Drone
11.05: The Shootout presented by Mastercard Final Practice
12.00: Race 11: Gerry Marshall Sprint presented by Sure — featuring saloons that raced between 1970 and 1982.
12.30: Michelin Supercar Run
12.45: First Glance
13.00: Ford Mustang Reveal
13.08: Driftkhana
13.45: Tom Walkinshaw Racing’s Jaguar Demonstration
14.20: Race 12: Lavant Cup — including sports cars that raced between 1952 and 1960, including beauties such as the Jaguar C-type, Jaguar D-type and Maserati Tipo 61 “Birdcage”.
15.00: Lap Record Demonstration
15.05: The Shootout presented by Mastercard Finale
16.05: Einride Self Driving
16.20: BMW Motorsport Demonstration
16.45: Race 14: RAC TT Celebration — including GT cars similar to those raced in RAC TT races in the sixties.
17.55: Porsche at Le Mans Demonstration
Sunday — Speedweek stream
10.00: Welcome to SpeedWeek
10.12: The Future of Broadcasting
10.22: Race 10: SF Edge Trophy Part Two
10.37: Bentley – Past, Present and Future
10.40: The Future of Mobility
10.53: E Sports Competition
11.00: PG Tips Tea Break
11.05: Shootout Final Practice
11.47: Fashion in the 1960s
12.17: Defender Challenge
12.28: Michelin Supercar Run
12.45: First Glance
12.59: Catch my Drift
13.07: Driftkhana
13.20: Binaural Audio
13.38: The Technology in Racing
13.42: Jaguar’s Electric Roar
13.51: Tom Walkinshaw Racing’s Jaguar Demonstration
13.56: When Racers Race
14.06: The Story of Speed
14.14: Race 12: Lavant Cup
14.46: Design Revolution
14.56: Thrill of the Race
15.00: Formula 1’s Technology
15.15: Jet Pack Training
15.20: McLaren Configurator
15.27: The Shootout (presented by Mastercard) Finale
16.00: PG Tips Tea Break
16.05: Airspeeder and Einride
16.15: State of the Nation: Oliver Blume
16.23: The Future of Mobility
>16.36: Race 14: RAC TT Celebration
