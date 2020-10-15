This is the schedule for Goodwood Speedweek

AS WITH ALMOST everything scheduled to take place this year, Goodwood was forced to cancel its main events in 2020 — the Festival of Speed and the Goodwood Revival — due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, it is rolling the best elements of both events into an online experience, the Goodwood Speedweek, due to take place from tomorrow (Friday). There’ll be no crowds, for obvious reasons, but Goodwood is instead taking the whole thing online, with all the races and entertainment set to be streamed over its website (on two separate streams), as well as on ITV.

Even though you’ll only be able to watch cars — from classic Ferrari 250 GTs to Jaguar Formula E single seater racing cars — power round the famous track on a screen, the lineup for the weekend is looking like a very exciting one. The Duke of Richmond, owner of the Goodwood Estate, said: “Ironically, because we have to stage the event behind closed doors, we are able to create a spectacle that we would normally never dream of doing.”

Here is the schedule for the 2020 Goodwood Speedweek

Friday — track stream

9:15: SF Edge Trophy Official Practice

9:45: Goodwood Trophy (presented by the GSA) Official Practice

10:15: Gerry Marshall Trophy (presented by Sure) Official Practice

10:55: St. Mary’s Trophy Part One Official Practice

11:25: The Shootout (presented by Mastercard) Free Practice

12:40: Race One: SF Edge Trophy Part One — this is for Edwardian Racing Cars that raced up until 1923 (the oldest is from 1903).

13:05: Presenter Rally Challenge

13:10: SpeedWeek Super Special Part One

13:49: Billy Fiske Bentley

14:00: Porsche Motorsport Pyramid

14:20: Race Two: Goodwood Trophy — this is for Grand Prix and Voiturette cars that raced between 1930 and 1951, so get ready to drool over some Bugattis.

14:55: Michelin Supercar Run

15:10: First Glance

15:30: Glover Trophy Official Practice

16:00: Porsche at Le Mans Demonstration

16:20: Formula One’s 70th Anniversary Demonstration

16:45: SpeedWeek Super Special Part Two

17.25: Race 3: Gerry Marshall Trophy (presented by Sure)

18.20: SpeedWeek Super Special Part Three

Friday — Speedweek stream

12.00: An Introduction to SpeedWeek — hosts include Dermot O’Leary, Sian Welby and Rory Reid.

12:15: Cacklefest – all the cars will start their engines at the same time.

12.18: The Story of Speed

12.26: The History of Lotus

12.40: Race 1: SF Edge Trophy

12.51: Women in Motorsport

12.59: Audi’s Quattros

13.03: The Art of Rallying

13.10: SpeedWeek Super Special Part One

13.31: Fashion in the 1940s

13.48: The Billy Fiske story

13.59: The Battle of Britain — this will include planes taking off at the circuit, with host Dermot O’Leary going airborne.

14.18: Race 2: Goodwood Trophy (presented by the GSA)

14.40: The Birth of Nascar (hosted by former F1 driver Mark Webber

14.46: Michelin Supercar Run (including new cars from McLaren, Jaguar, Porsche and Ford)

15.10: First Glance

15.25: State of the Nation: Jim Farley

15.36: SpeedWeek Stories: Jay Leno

15.40 Under the Hammer (an auction of more than 100 cars)

15.48: 50 Years of the Range Rover

16.00: PG Tips Tea Break

16.05: Porsche at Le Mans Demonstration

16.20: Formula 1’s 70th Anniversary Demonstration

16.30: Formula 1’s ‘Nearly’ Champions

16.51: The Art of Design

16.58: SpeedWeek Stories: Keanu Reeves

17.03: Super Special Catch Up

17.25: Race 3: Gerry Marshall Trophy (presented by Sure) — including saloons that raced between 1970 and 1982

Saturday — track stream

8.10: St Mary’s Trophy Part Two Official Practice

8.40: Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy Official Practice

9.20: Whitsun Trophy Official Practice

9.50: Richmond and Gordon Trophies Official Practice

10.20: Jaguar Head-to-Head: XK120 vs iPace vs Formula E car

10.35: BMW Motorsport Demonstration

10.55: RAC TT Celebration Official Practice

11.45: Race 4: Glover Trophy — including 1.5-litre Grand Prix cars that raced between 1961 and 1965

12.15: Formula 1’s 70th Anniversary Demonstration

12.35: Tom Walkinshaw Racing’s Jaguar Demonstration

12.55: Driftkhana Part 1

13.35: Race 5: Whitsun Trophy — including sports prototypes that raced up to 1966

14.10: The Shootout (presented by Mastercard) Qualifying

15.05: Race 6: St Mary’s Trophy Part One — including saloons that raced from 1960 until 1966

15.35: Driftkhana Part 2

16.05: Michelin Supercar Run

16.20: First Glance

16.35: Sir Stirling Moss Tribute

16.50: Race 7: Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy — for GT cars that raced until 1963. Eleven of them are Jaguar E-types.

Saturday — Speedweek stream

10.00: Welcome to SpeedWeek

10.13: The Story of Mobility

10.36: McLaren Magic

10.49: SpeedWeek Design Forum Architect

11.00: PG Tips Tea Break

11.16: State of the Nation: Akio Toyoda

11.18: The Story of Gazoo

11.34: Fashion in the 1950s

11.39: Race 4: Glover Trophy

12.07: The Racing Mind

12.15: Formula 1’s 70th Anniversary Demonstration

12.19: The Great Rivalries

12.38: The Racing Mind

12.43: The History of Porsche

12.49: Driftkhana

13.24: Under the Hammer

13.31: Race 5: Whitsun Trophy

13.57: E Sports Competition

14.05: Track Guide

14.14: The Shootout (presented by Mastercard) Qualifying

14.53: State of the Nation: Oliver Zipse

15.30: Oliver Zipse Part Two

15.39: BMW Past, Present and Future

15.46: The Gang of Four (a feature about Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, Nigel Mansell and Nelson Piquet)

16.00: PG Tips Tea Break

16.05: Michelin Supercar Run

16.16: First Glance

16.34 :Sir Stirling Moss — a tribute to the iconic racer, who died earlier this year.

16.48: Race 7: Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy

Sunday – track stream

8.10: Lavant Cup Official Practice

8.40: Race 8: Richmond and Gordon Trophies — featuring 2.5-litre Grand Prix cars that raced between 1954 and 1960.

9.10: Formula 1’s 70th Anniversary Demonstration

9.50: Race 9: St Mary’s Trophy Part Two

10.25: Race 10: SF Edge Trophy Part Two

10.47: Car vs Motorcycle vs Drone

11.05: The Shootout presented by Mastercard Final Practice

12.00: Race 11: Gerry Marshall Sprint presented by Sure — featuring saloons that raced between 1970 and 1982.

12.30: Michelin Supercar Run

12.45: First Glance

13.00: Ford Mustang Reveal

13.08: Driftkhana

13.45: Tom Walkinshaw Racing’s Jaguar Demonstration

14.20: Race 12: Lavant Cup — including sports cars that raced between 1952 and 1960, including beauties such as the Jaguar C-type, Jaguar D-type and Maserati Tipo 61 “Birdcage”.

15.00: Lap Record Demonstration

15.05: The Shootout presented by Mastercard Finale

16.05: Einride Self Driving

16.20: BMW Motorsport Demonstration

16.45: Race 14: RAC TT Celebration — including GT cars similar to those raced in RAC TT races in the sixties.

17.55: Porsche at Le Mans Demonstration

Sunday — Speedweek stream

10.00: Welcome to SpeedWeek

10.12: The Future of Broadcasting

10.22: Race 10: SF Edge Trophy Part Two

10.37: Bentley – Past, Present and Future

10.40: The Future of Mobility

10.53: E Sports Competition

11.00: PG Tips Tea Break

11.05: Shootout Final Practice

11.47: Fashion in the 1960s

12.17: Defender Challenge

12.28: Michelin Supercar Run

12.45: First Glance

12.59: Catch my Drift

13.07: Driftkhana

13.20: Binaural Audio

13.38: The Technology in Racing

13.42: Jaguar’s Electric Roar

13.51: Tom Walkinshaw Racing’s Jaguar Demonstration

13.56: When Racers Race

14.06: The Story of Speed

14.14: Race 12: Lavant Cup

14.46: Design Revolution

14.56: Thrill of the Race

15.00: Formula 1’s Technology

15.15: Jet Pack Training

15.20: McLaren Configurator

15.27: The Shootout (presented by Mastercard) Finale

16.00: PG Tips Tea Break

16.05: Airspeeder and Einride

16.15: State of the Nation: Oliver Blume

16.23: The Future of Mobility

>16.36: Race 14: RAC TT Celebration