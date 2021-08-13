Lamborghini Countach returns: new supercar gets V12 hybrid, 221mph top speed

THE LAMBORGHINI Countach was the car all junior petrolheads of the 1970s and 1980s had pictures of on their bedroom walls; now Generation Alpha has its own Countach to drool over, as the supercar is back to mark the 50th anniversary of the legendary model’s unveiling, in the form of a limited edition V12 hybrid.

Just 112 units of the Countach LPI 800-4 will be produced, with the Italian car maker calling it a novel interpretation of the original car’s classic design and engineering “pre-eminence”.

At its heart remains Lamborghini’s screaming V12, with the same driver-forward mid-engined layout as before, though the new Countach borrows mild-hybrid powertrain technology from the extraordinary Lamborghini Sián.

That means a 34bhp electric motor connected to the gearbox, providing extra torque under acceleration and helping fill in power gaps from the 769bhp combustion engine, for a combined output of 804bhp. As with the Sián, energy is stored in a supercacitor, rather than a battery, for more rapid power recovery (under braking) and delivery.

With a dry weight of 1,595kg and four-wheel drive, performance is extreme: 0-62mph takes just 2.8 seconds — the same as a Sián and 0.1sec quicker than the recently-announced plug-in hybrid Ferrari 296 GTB — and 0-124mph comes in as little as 8.6 seconds, on the way to a top speed of 221mph.

The design retains the characteristic wedge shape of the original LP 500 and LP 400 production car of 1974, though the nose takes design cues from the Gandini-ravamped versions, as exemplified by the 1985 Countach Quattrovalvole, with deeper front air intakes and broader wheelarches.

The LPI 800-4 is noticeably post-Huracan, though, following Lamborghini’s more modern trapezoidal and hexagonal design language. There is no fixed rear wing, as could be ordered as an option on earlier Countach models, though the instantly-recognisable slatted gills appear at the shoulders, while the large “Naca” air intakes on the flanks are unmissable.

The engine can be viewed through the tiered glazing running along the roof, with “Periscopio” lines running to the distinctive rear of the car, characterised by the three-unit rear light clusters, four-pipe exhaust and carbon fibre rear diffuser.

A number of heritage paints will be available (alongside modern colour choices), and the 20in (front) and 21in (rear) wheels feature the ‘telephone’ style of the Countach from the 1980s, though fitted with modern carbon ceramic brake discs and Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres.

Access to the cabin is via Lamborghini’s distinctive scissor doors, of course, and inside the design cues from the original Countach continue, with a square motif dashboard that references “the bold style and optimism of 1970s design and technology”, according to Lamborghini.

Modern touches include specially-designed comfort seats and a bespoke 8.4in touchscreen with Apple CarPlay. Press the ‘Stile’ (Design) button and the Countach design philosophy is explained in full for the vehicle’s occupants.

Just 112 examples of the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 will be produced, as a callback to the original car’s internal designation: LP 112. Due to the limited numbers (Lamborghini calls it a “few off” model), the sophisticated technology and, without doubt, the desirability of the Countach name, the LPI 800-4 doesn’t come cheap: Driving.co.uk was told prices are around EUR 2 million plus taxes, which puts it north of £2 million including VAT.

Even if you have that kind of money, if your name’s not down already then you’re too late: the entire production run is sold out. Deliveries worldwide will begin in early 2022.

