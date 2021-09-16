Ford Fiesta updated with revised styling and engine upgrades

FORD has revealed changes to its popular Fiesta supermini line-up as part of a mid-life upgrade with revisions to the styling, enhanced technology, new hybrid powertrain options and a new version of its 197bhp Fiesta ST hot-hatch.

The most noticeable changes come at the front end with a redesigned bonnet giving a higher profile nose. Headlights are now slimmer with LED or matrix LED lights as standard. The blue oval badge has been moved from the bonnet lip to the grille to give, according to Ford, “greater road presence”.

The specific design of that grille will vary depending on the level of trim chosen — Trend, Titanium, ST-Line or the crossover-inspired Active.

Throughout the rest of the exterior, subtle differences in styling cues will also depend on the trim-level, with Titanium models, for example, featuring chrome window surrounds in addition to the chrome grille surround and frontal side vents it shares with Trend models.

Seven new alloy wheel designs will be available, including 17- and 18-inch wheels exclusive to cars specced with the Vignale pack which delivers more “luxury” styling touches inside and out like different seat materials and carbon-effect elements. The Vignale pack is available on Titanium, ST-Line and Active models.

48-volt mild-hybrid system comes to the Fiesta

Under the bonnet, the majority of new Fiestas will feature Ford’s 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain utilising a 1.0-litre three-cylinder Ecoboost engine in conjunction with a belt-driven integrated starter/generator (BISG) delivering additional torque under acceleration as well as powering ancillary electrics in place of an old-fashioned alternator.

Power output in non-ST models ranges from 123 to 153bhp, with all engines as standard being mated with a six-speed manual transmission, although the 123bhp hybrid can be coupled to a seven-speed automatic gearbox. Fuel economy should work out at around 48mpg.

Just one petrol-only model will be available, featuring the 99bhp Ecoboost engine on its own. Diesel options for the Fiesta were axed last year.

Mild upgrades continue inside with a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and the infotainment system, with its eight-inch centrally-mounted screen, is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Improved safety systems

Driver assistance features include Wrong Way Alert, to warn drivers when they’re entering a motorway ramp in the wrong direction. Active Park Assist more-or-less enables the Fiesta to park itself with only small driver inputs to the accelerator and brakes.

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go helps to reduce the load on the driver when driving on motorways, particularly in stop-start traffic, minimising the use of the pedals.

Ford also revealed the latest Fiesta ST hot-hatch model.

The ST features its own, more aggressive styling elements with “aero-optimised” features like the lower lip spoiler, side skirts, rear hatch spoiler and rear diffuser (all body-coloured) in addition to larger air vents.

Colour options include the eye-catching, love-it-or-hate-it Mean Green. Ford has also replaced the Recaro sport seats with new Performance Seats that have been specifically designed to add more support and comfort for drivers.

Engine fettling by Ford Performance now means that the ST’s 1.5-litre turbocharged engine delivers 197bhp which promises to deliver the 0-62mph sprint in 6.5 seconds and take the ST onward to a top speed of 143mph.

In place of the standard Fiesta’s “Eco” driving mode function, the ST gets a Track mode, disabling the traction control and setting the Electronic Stability Control system to wide-slip mode to make it more suitable for circuit driving.

Other features to firm up the ST allowing for more confidence and control in track and fast road use include, according to Ford, cold-formed force vectoring springs and Tenneco twin-tube front dampers. An optional Quaife mechanical limited-slip differential is also available for greater traction and cornering ability.

Deliveries of the new Fiesta will begin in early 2022 with prices for the base, Trend, model starting from £16,670, a slight increase over the outgoing version.

