Dacia Jogger
Published 01 September 2021
By David Mullen

Dacia teases new seven-seat Jogger family car ahead of 2022 launch

Not just for those that go running

DACIA has released a teaser image of its upcoming Jogger model, a five- or seven-seat family car set for a full unveiling at a live digital event on September 3.

The budget car maker says that the Jogger is “geared towards both daily use and outdoor activities in nature”, as well as connecting to the “outdoor feel of the brand’s new identity”.

The shadowy profile image of the car suggests Volvo-style rear lights as well as roof bars that appear to pivot to create additional storage space on the roof for luggage boxes, kayaks and other outdoorsy equipment.

Although reportedly set to replace Dacia’s ageing Logan MCV model, in profile the Jogger looks similar to the Dacia Dokker, a small MPV and van not sold in the UK. Renault, Dacia’s parent company, last year unveiled a new passenger version of its similarly-sized Kangoo van.

The Jogger seems to bear distinct visual similarities to the Kangoo, particularly in profile. Coupled with the emphasis on the outdoors, the Jogger may be like a kind of “Kangoo Stepway”, with Stepway being Dacia’s moniker for rough-and-tumble “crossover” renditions of its vehicles.

Judging from the engine line-up in the Renault Kangoo range, it’s possible that the Jogger will feature a 1.3-litre petrol engine and the familiar 1.5-litre diesel. More likely, however, is the 90hp 1-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine seen elsewhere in the Dacia range.

Commenting on the name, Dacia broke from its no-nonsense brand image to say: “Jogger is a simple, modern name that anyone can pronounce and is universally understood. It represents dynamism, positive energy and the outdoor spirit.”

Despite their practicality, sales of van-based MPVs have been falling in recent years as people turn towards crossovers and SUVs.

As Dacia has axed the Logan MCV, the Jogger will potentially fill a gap in its product offering without cannibalising sales of its Duster crossover model.

Full details are expected on Friday, September 3.

