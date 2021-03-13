MURRAY Walker, the motor sport commentator who was the voice of Formula One in Britain and beyond from 1978 to 2001, has died aged 97.

A statement from the British Racing Driver’s Club read: “It’s with great sadness we share the news of the passing of BRDC associate member Murray Walker OBE.

“A friend, a true motorsport legend, the nation’s favourite commentator and a contagious smile.

“We thank Murray for all he has done for our community. RIP our friend.”

Walker will be remembered primarily for his infectious enthusiasm and exceptional knowledge of all forms of motor racing, including F1, and he has been sorely missed by race fans since his retirement.

He was not immune to gaffes – in fact, some could argue they were part of Walker’s appeal. These included comments such as, “The car out in front is unique, except for the one behind it, which is identical,” and “Nigel Mansell is slowing down now – he is taking it easy. Oh, no he isn’t! It’s a new lap record!”

But it was his heartfelt emotion that connected with audiences, such as the time Damon Hill clinched his world championship and Walker declared, “I’ve got to stop because I’ve got a lump in my throat.”

“And I have to stop there as I have a lump in my throat” Energy, passion, emotion. Few have ever done it as well as Murray pic.twitter.com/YDJoMpeaNl — Formula 1 (@F1) March 13, 2021

Walker worked in the commentary booth with the late James Hunt, the 1976 F1 world champion, former driver turned circuit owner Jonathan Palmer, and Martin Brundle, another F1 legend who still commentates for Sky.

Brundle paid tribute to Walker on Twitter: “Rest in Peace Murray Walker. Wonderful man in every respect. National treasure, communication genius, Formula One legend.”

Jake Humphrey, who presented the F1 show for the BBC from 2009, said that he had spoken with Walker on the phone weeks ago: “He was in a residential home, hating getting older. However, I could hear the sparkle and pride in his voice when we spoke about @LewisHamilton’s 7th title.

“Murray set the standard. I’m honoured to call him a friend. RIP”

Speaking to the PA news agency, three-times world champion Sir Jackie Stewart said: “There will never be another Murray Walker.

“He is one of those people that will be remembered forever and not too many commentators could expect that to happen after their life.

“He was a gentleman of the sport, his command of the English language was huge, so too his excitement and his energy.

“It is a great loss. I spoke to him not that long ago. He was in a care home and we had a good conversation. There was no lack of Murray Walker.

“I don’t think many people knew he was not living at his home so I don’t think he had had too many calls. I was thrilled to get in contact with him.

“We are all at a certain age where we are seeing friends and colleagues slip away which is very sad, but in the case of Murray, he will never be forgotten.”

Walker commentated on other series in the UK, including the British Touring Car Championship, which without doubt helped raise the profile of the tin top series during its peak in the 1990s.

On Twitter, the BTCC wrote: “Murray was a true inspiration to us all, an icon and true motorsport legend.

“We are eternally proud that his infectious commentary was such a big part of the BTCC.

“Thank you… Rest in Peace Murray.”

Walker is survived by Elizabeth, his wife of more than 60 years.

