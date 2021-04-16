2021 F1 calendar, start times and how to watch in the UK
WITH PRE-SEASON testing now over, it’s “go, go, go” for the 2021 Formula 1 Championship. If you want to know race dates and TV schedules read on.
The F1 calendar 2021 has been shaken up by the coronavirus pandemic once more, which continues to affect both the schedule as well as well as the ability for spectators to attend the races.
What time is the 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?
The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix starts at 2pm on April 18th.
Practice 3 starts at 10am on April 17th and qualifying starts at 1pm.
F1 calendar 2021
Coronavirus-related disruption means that, as in 2020, we’ll see cars whizzing around tracks that don’t usually appear on the Formula 1 calendar.
These include Portimão in Portugal, which F1 visited last year for the first time in 25 years. The track delivered an exciting race for drivers and fans, so we’re looking forward to more of the same.
However, the season will also see the return of some races that weren’t possible last year, including many of the far-flung “flyaway” venues. These include Australia, America, Brazil, and perhaps most notably, Monaco.
March 28: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir (Start time: 16:00)
April 18: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola (Start time: 14:00)
May 2: Portugese Grand Prix, Portimão
May 9: Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona
May 23: Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo
June 06: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku
June 13: Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal
June 27: French Grand Prix, Le Castellet
July 2: Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg
July 18: British Grand Prix, Silverstone
August 01: Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest
August 29: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps
September 5: Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort
September 12: Italian Grand Prix, Monza
September 26: Russian Grand Prix, Sochi
October 3: Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay
October 10: Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
October 24: United States Grand Prix, Austin
October 31: Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City
November 7: Brazilian Grand Prix, São Paulo
November 21: Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne
December 5: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah
December 12: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina
How to watch F1 races in the UK this year
Sky Sports F1
You’ll be able to watch every race, as well as the qualifying and practice sessions, on Sky Sports F1, which costs £18 per month for people already paying for Sky TV, or £43 per month alongside Sky TV. As part of the package you also get exclusive documentaries and interviews from the Sky Sports F1 team, as well as historic races.
You can also watch using Now TV, which offers Sky Sports Day Passes for £9.99, or monthly passes for £33.99.
Channel 4 coverage
For those on a budget, once again there will be extended highlights of all F1 races on Channel 4, which will also show live coverage of the British Grand Prix in July. Highlights will also be available on the channel’s on-demand service, All 4.
Channel 4 will be showing 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying highlights at 6.30pm on Saturday, March 27, and race highlights at 7.30pm on Sunday, March 28. Once again, Steve Jones is joined by David Coulthard and Mark Webber for presenting duties and analysis.
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Also, don’t miss the third season of Netflix exclusive series Formula 1: Drive to Survive, which went live today on the streaming service. It’s a brilliant behind-the-scenes look at the sport, showing much more of the drama, tantrums and tears that are often unseen by the regular TV cameras. Just hearing F1 team members swearing was quite the revelation when the first series aired, but it makes the characters involved in the sport much more human.
The third season covers the shortened 2020 F1 championship, focusing on Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo and other top drivers as Covid-19 turned the world upside down.
