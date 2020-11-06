Mr JWW bespoke Aston Martin DBX features Valkyrie paint, bespoke badge

THE WORLD’s most exclusive luxury car brands are no strangers to bespoke requests from loyal customers, and most will accommodate those requests … for a price. Rarely do those bespoke models end up in production for other buyers to get their hands on, but if you’re a fan of YouTuber Mr JWW, have £199,950 (plus delivery) going spare and an Aston Martin DBX-shaped hole in your garage, then today’s your lucky day.

James William Walker, whose video blog about luxury cars has more than 900,000 subscribers and has more than 124 million views, was invited by the famous HWM Aston Martin dealer in Walton-on-Thames to create his dream DBX.

Collaborating with Q by Aston Martin, the company’s bespoke department, Walker visited Aston Martin HQ in Gaydon to meet the brand’s team of paint technicians before deciding on ‘Lennox Green Metallic’ and ‘Curtis Black Metallic’, which feature paint technology that is currently only available on the Valkyrie mid-engined hypercar.

The “DBX – Q by Aston Martin & JWW” is shod with exclusive lightweight 22in sports wheels and features an adapted version of Aston’s famous wing badge “hewn from an ingot of solid copper, stamped under 350 tonnes of pressure, fired to 800ºc and hand polished to unveil a timeless, raw patina” by Vaughtons, a 200-year-old jeweller that produces all of Aston Martin’s badges.

Changing the badge design is unprecedented and approval to had to come from the highest level within Aston Martin, according to the company. “It is a rare and enormous honour to be able to assign unique wings to the DBX,” it said.











Inside, the Mr JWW DBX is trimmed with sporty Alcantara material, which isn’t currently available on standard order DBX, and Bridge Of Weir leather hides with a contrasting Oxford Tan stitch.

The whole process was documented on video by Walker, of course, and the first video in a series about the design process has just been released on Mr JWW’s YouTube channel.

Aston Martin says that a “fantastic response from friends and [HWM] clients” meant that the DBX – Q by Aston Martin & JWW earnt its own production run, and the car is now available to order exclusively through HWM Aston Martin, Walton-on-Thames.

Walker said: “One of my earliest encounters with an Aston Martin was at my uncle’s engineering workshop, he specialised in the restoration of classic Aston’s when I was growing up and in turn gave me my first work experience changing starter motors on DB5’s.

“Needless to say that after years of being a fan of this incredible brand, it is an extraordinary honour to partner with Q and Aston Martin on a production series of this truly special SUV.”

