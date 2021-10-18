James Bond No Time To Die exhibition opens at Beaulieu National Motor Museum

A NEW exhibition has opened at the National Motor Museum in Beaulieu, Hampshire, to mark the release of the latest James Bond film, No Time To Die.

The exhibition, titled Bond in Motion – No Time To Die, was opened on Friday, October 15, by Beaulieu’s custodian Lord Montagu. He drove a silver Aston Martin DB5, similar to Bond’s car, into the venue, before emerging dressed in a black tuxedo.

Lord Montagu later revealed the star of the exhibition, another Silver Birch DB5, this time a replica stunt vehicle produced for the filming of No Time To Die riddled with bullet holes and crash damage, and featuring sensor-activated machine guns behind the headlamps and a revolving number plate.

A range of other cars from the film are also on display including an Aston Martin V8 Vantage, similar to the one first seen in 1987’s The Living Daylights and used in No Time To Die as an homage to earlier films.

There’s also a more recent 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, driven in No Time To Die by MI6 agent Nomi (played by Lashana Lynch), as well as the Series III Land Rover owned by Bond himself.

A Triumph Scrambler 1200XE motorcycle and Royal Alloy scooter, both seen in the film, are also present.

Other non-automotive highlights include the submersible glider “Stealthy Bird” that hangs above the exhibition. It was designed by art director Tim Browning who was present at the opening.

Also present was the man behind the well-used DB5 replica, the Oscar-winning Special Effects Supervisor from No Time To Die and fourteen other Bond films, Chris Corbould.

“The Bond in Motion – No Time To Die exhibition sums up everything we did in the film,” Coubould said. “The original vehicles are all there in one place to see – from the classics to up-to-date and even state-of-the-art cars. It’s a wonderful collection.”

An Omega Seamaster Diver 300M watch replete with Q-branch enhancements is on display, too, along with costumes worn by Bond and villain Primo (Dali Benssalah). Visitors can read captions for all the exhibits on digital tablets.

The No Time To Die exhibition joins the On Screen Cars permanent exhibition at Beaulieu that features Mr Bean’s Mini, Del Boy’s Reliant van from the sitcom Only Fools and Horses and another Bond car, the modified Jaguar XK-R from Pierce Brosnan’s final 2002 outing, Die Another Day, among other vehicular screen stars.

According to Lord Montagu: “Exhibiting Bond cars in the National Motor Museum is a great way of combining our subject – the history of motoring right up to the present day – with one of the best-known themes from the world of entertainment.

“I am delighted that Eon [the production company] have given us the opportunity to stage this exhibition as I feel sure it will be very popular with our visitors.”

The exhibition at Beaulieu will remain open until November 2022.

