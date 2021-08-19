Goodwood Revival to play host to car boot sale next month

THE GOODWOOD Revival in Sussex, an event known more for its classic car racing and period costumes, will host its first ever car boot sale on September 19th.

Set against the backdrop of racing on the circuit, the car boot sale will give attendees the opportunity to browse a wide selection of wares from, according to Goodwood, “East End stallholders right through to vintage and retro specialists offering everything from fashion and accessories to furniture and homewares.”

The event, which will run alongside the usual proceedings at the Revival, is designed to be a tad more upmarket than the car boot sales most are used to.

There’ll be cocktails, classic cars in the paddock, DJs – spinning vinyl, naturally – and items for sale from celebrity wardrobes, including dresses worn by Annie Lennox.

Sale of the celebrity items has been organised by The Circle, a feminist organisation supporting women globally. All monies raised will go towards the charity.

Raakhi Shah, The Circle’s CEO said: “We’re delighted to be taking part in the first ever Revival Car Boot Sale. It’s a great way for us to raise money to support some of the most vulnerable women and girls across the world. It is also a great opportunity to showcase the work we do, work which fits perfectly with the Revive and Thrive ethos at the heart of this exciting event.”

Facilitating the ‘Revive and Thrive’ ethos of the Revival this year will be stylists and alterations specialists aplenty to make sure that buyers can get the very best out of their newly purchased second-hand clothes.

Queen of ‘thrifting’, fashionista Bay Garnett, will be judging the Best Dressed Car Boot Sale competition, a contest to find the best car-plus-outfit combination; think period costumes with old suitcases artfully arranged on retro roof-racks.

According to Garnett: “I can’t wait to get down to the Car Boot Sale on the Sunday morning of Revival and discover some hidden treasures. I love nothing more than wandering around a car booter – you never know what you might find – but I do know that I’m sure to find some gems at the Revival Car Boot Sale.”

One of the main attractions of the Goodwood Revival has long been its melding of fancy dress and motor racing, and there’ll be plenty of the latter too.

The Revival, which runs throughout the weekend of the 18th and 19th of September, will see everything from Edwardian monsters to motorcycles to alarmingly expensive racing cars from the 1950s and 1960s duking out on the track like they did in their own day.

Tickets for the event are still available, but they’re in demand, so book as soon as you can at the official Goodwood Revival website.

