Subscribe to The Times
Home > News

Published 26 August 2020
By Will Dron

First ‘post opulence’ Rolls-Royce feature isn't quite as pared back as we'd imagined

Luxury manufacturer dials down the bling ... with 850-star illuminated dashboard constellation

Published 26 August 2020
By Will Dron

WHEN ROLLS-ROYCE announced last month that it was entering a new era of ‘post opulent’ design, eschewing bling and baubles in favour of ‘pared back simplicity’ beginning with new Ghost, fans of the marque waited with baited breath to see what this minimalist approach would look like.

Today, the manufacturer offered a first glimpse at the results, with the Ghost’s new dashboard fascia, and while it could be considered more subtle it’s certainly more than a slab of wood.

The illuminated nameplate and star cluster on passenger side of the Ghost’s dashboard took two years and 10,000 collective hours to perfect. Using 152 LED lights to illuminate 850 ‘stars’ and 90,000 laser-etched dots to bring to life the glowing Ghost graphic, the new twinkling fascia is intended to subtly echo the Starlight Headliner – Rolls Royce’s famous fibre optic constellation of up to 1,600 twinkling light painstakingly dotted into the leatherwork.

Lead bespoke designer Michael Brydon insists the fascia is in keeping with the new, simplified approach. “This elegant and minimal aesthetic is a specific response to the layer of clients who respond to Ghost: men and women who share a desire for a clean, pared-back expression of Rolls-Royce.”

The company today also announced a brand redesign, declaring itself not an automotive manufacturer but a ‘house of luxury’ with its key new colours being ‘Purple Spirit’ and a ‘foiled rose gold’.

Rolls-Royce Ghost hits new high in silent progress

Rolls-Royce ushers in ‘post opulence’ with new Ghost

 

Trending on Social

Related Articles

Volkswagen's latest EV goes into production

Volkswagen's latest EV goes into production

With the imminent launch of the ID.4 EV SUV, Volkswagen has signalled its aim to be a world leader in the production of electric vehicles.
Published 20 August 2020
A Lotus Exige, but not as you know it

A Lotus Exige, but not as you know it

It isn't hard to understand why the lightweight Lotus Exige is an attractive building block for a small, independent sports car maker.
Published 19 August 2020
2021 Porsche Taycan faster and smarter

2021 Porsche Taycan faster and smarter

Thanks to some very clever software upgrades, the 2021 Porsche Taycan should be even easier to live with.
Published 19 August 2020