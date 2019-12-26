Let's get quizzical: can you get 15 out of 15 in our quiz of the year?

THIS YEAR has been a memorable one for motoring news. With major new car reveals, big industry announcements and significant on-track achievements, there’s been plenty to get your teeth sunk into over the last 12 months.

But how many of the year’s automotive headline grabbers do you remember? Put your knowledge to the test in our quiz covering some of the biggest stories of 2019, then share your result with friends to see if they can beat you.

Loading…

Can’t see the quiz? Click here

Tweet to @ST_Driving Follow @ST_Driving