Let's get quizzical: can you get 15 out of 15 in our quiz of the year?
Published 26 December 2019
By Sunday Times Driving

Designated quizzers

THIS YEAR has been a memorable one for motoring news. With major new car reveals, big industry announcements and significant on-track achievements, there’s been plenty to get your teeth sunk into over the last 12 months.

But how many of the year’s automotive headline grabbers do you remember? Put your knowledge to the test in our quiz covering some of the biggest stories of 2019, then share your result with friends to see if they can beat you.

Can’t see the quiz? Click here

Top 5 Star Wars-inspired special edition cars Red Bull Racing RB1 F1 car

Top five Star Wars-inspired special edition cars

Cars may be several hyperspace jumps away from Star Wars ships such as the X-wing and Millenium Falcon, but that hasn't stopped the world's auto
Published 19 December 2019
BMW M Vision NEXT’s exterior designer, Jose Alberto Casas Peña

BMW's next supercars: we meet the designer

BMW’s Vision M Next concept broke cover at 2019’s Frankfurt Motor Show. It’s a hint as to what future BMW M products will look like.
Published 16 December 2019
The Allan McNish formula: Audi's electric motor sport tech and how it trickles down to road cars

The Allan McNish formula: electric cars and racing

Driving.co.uk traveled to Formula E in Saudi for a chat with Allan McNish, former F1 driver turned Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler team principal.
Published 12 December 2019