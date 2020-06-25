Those who pass driving test first time are safest drivers

NEW RESEARCH claims to have settled the debate about whether or not the best drivers pass their test first time.

A survey of 2,000 drivers by MoneySuperMarket has found that more than a third (36%) of those who pass their practical driving test on the first attempt have never had an accident, compared with 27% of drivers who passed on their second go.

At the other extreme, those who took their test six times or more have been involved in seven accidents, on average, suggesting a correlation between the number of times it takes to pass and driver safety.

More than half of first-time passers (53%) did not have a collision within three years of passing their tests. They also recorded the fewest accidents over their driving lifetimes, reporting an average of 1.6 incidents.

Those who passed their test second time also posted respectable stats, with over a quarter (27%) avoiding a single crash since their test, and over half (51%) having no collisions in their first three years of driving.

However, more than four fifths (82%) of those who took five attempts to pass their test had been involved in an accident, with just over a third (34%) racking up five accidents within their first three years on the road. The average number of crashes for someone who took five attempts to pass their test is five. The number is even higher for those who took six times to pass their test — 6.6.

The pass rate for practical tests between April 2019 and March 2020 was 45.9%, which is largely the same as the year before, although the number of tests taken dropped slightly, to 1.6m, according to the Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).

A shake-up of the practical driving test at the end of 2017 took away the possibility of being asked to do a turn in the road (a “three point turn”, as it used to be known) and reverse round a corner, but students are now tested on their ability to follow a sat-nav unaided and the average test time has been lengthened.

There were also variances in the research depending on gender and location. Women are, on average, safer drivers, with an average of 2.3 incidents over their lifetimes compared with 2.7 for men.

Londoners are more likely to fail their first test, with only 26% of respondents from the city passing on their first go. They are also, possibly due to the city’s abundance of cars, most likely to be involved in an accident, with residents reporting an average of four crashes since their driving test, more than double that of the next highest area — the north west, with 1.9.

According to the BBC, the most common reason for failing a driving test is observation at junctions. Second to that is a failure to check mirrors, and third is steering wheel control. Other reasons in the top 10 include road positioning, response to traffic lights and turning right at junctions.

Practical tests have been suspended due to coronavirus, apart from in the case of key workers, who can apply for an emergency test. No date has officially been announced for driving lessons to restart in the UK, due to concerns over social distancing.

This means thousands of driving instructors in the UK are facing financial uncertainty and are unsure of when they can return to work.

Ian McIntosh, CEO of Red Driving School, has urged the government for clarity: “Since the start of lockdown on March 23, virtually all driving instructors have refrained from teaching. They are mostly self-employed, and while some have been able to apply for support under the government’s Self-Employed Income Support Initiative, many have been excluded from this scheme.

“In normal circumstances, 4,000 driving tests are held per day, so it is easy to imagine the huge backlog which has now built up. The government is telling people to avoid public transport — in fact, the use of a private car is now being encouraged — and yet the testing regime for the general public operated by the DVSA is unlikely to be operational anytime soon.

“Covid-19 is likely to be with us for a long time. We all need to get used to new ways of working and travelling, and restarting driving lessons is the first port of call.”

Number of driving tests taken Number of accidents (on average) 1 1.6 2 1.7 3 1.9 4 2.8 5 5 6 6.6

Position Region % of drivers that passed their test first time 1 West Midlands 48% 2 Wales 47% 3 South East 46% 4 North East 45% 5 Yorkshire and the Humber 45% 6 Northern Ireland 43% 7 East Anglia 43% 8 South West 43% 9 North West 42% 10 East Midlands 42% 11 Scotland 41% 12 London 26%



Data: MoneySuperMarket

