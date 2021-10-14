Refreshed Ford Focus gets front-end restyle, more tech and interior changes for 2022

FORD has updated its mid-sized Focus model for 2022 with a revised front end, refreshed interior and an upgraded infotainment system in order to keep it competitive with rivals including the Volkswagen Golf and new Peugeot 308.

Exterior changes

The styling changes around the front of the car are much like the one recently seen on the updated Ford Fiesta, with the blue oval badge moved from the bonnet lip to the grille and the nose raised slightly to provide, according to Ford, greater road presence.

Full LED headlights are now standard while the clusters have been restyled to make them slimmer and to integrate the fog lights.

As with the Fiesta, the styling of the grille and fascia will depend on the level of trim chosen from the base model Trend through to the Focus Titanium, sportier ST-Line and crossover-inspired Active variant.

Titanium models get a wider upper grille, horizontal bars, hot-stamped chrome finish to those upper bars, a gloss chrome surround and different vents; ST-Line cars, on the other hand, get a deeper, lower grille with gloss black honeycomb finish and bigger air vents. ST-Line models also get side skirts as well as a discreet rear spoiler and aerodynamic diffuser, which help keep the car stuck to the ground at speed.

The Vignale trim package can be specified across Titanium, ST-Line and Active models, adding minor styling cues including satin black finishes to the upper grille and side vents, as well as Vignale-specific alloy wheel options.

Interior updates

The changes inside are more extensive than those to the exterior.

The new Focus uses Ford’s latest Sync 4 infotainment system, accessed using a 13.2in touchscreen mounted on the dashboard. Rather than having separate buttons and knobs for the heating and ventilation controls, these are now accessed through the touchscreen, resulting in a less cluttered centre console.

Drivers are never “more than a touch or two away from any application, information or control they need,” according to Ford.

ST-Line models get more supportive seats while the boot in the Focus estate has been trimmed in easy-clean carpet material, and the use of dividers means that users can have a “wet-zone” part of the boot coated in a water-resistant liner for stowing wet umbrellas, boots and the like.

New infotainment and connectivity

The Sync 4 infotainment system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to allow for smartphone connectivity. Speech recognition technology means that drivers can access certain infotainment functions using voice control alone if they so choose.

Over-the-air upgrades are possible over time through Ford’s Power-Up system, and users with the FordPass smartphone app can check oil and fuel levels remotely.

The outgoing Focus already has a raft of driver assistance features such as active emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop-go capability and an active parking assistant that automates parking manoeuvres.

New to the upgraded model is Blind Spot Assist, which operates between 40mph and 124mph and will counter-steer if the driver attempts to move into the next lane on a dual-carriageway while there’s another vehicle there.

Intersection Assist — also new — can apply the brakes to help prevent collisions at junctions where the driver is crossing the path of another car.

Engine options

Changes under the bonnet aren’t extensive, the biggest being that the 1-litre EcoBoost Hybrid model, available in both 123bhp and 153bhp guises, now gets the option of a seven-speed automatic gearbox. The automatic’s economy figure of 47.9mpg is, however, a little down on the six-speed manual’s 51.4mpg.

There’s also a 1-litre non-hybrid option and a 118bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine.

2022 Ford Focus ST details

Aside from the mild exterior restyle and the addition of new 18in and 19in alloy wheels, the hot Focus ST model’s Recaro seats have been replaced by Ford Performance electrically-adjustable seats.

Beyond that, everything is mostly as is with the Focus ST retaining its 267bhp 2.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine.

New Ford Focus pricing and on sale date

Deliveries for the revamped Focus will begin in early 2022 with prices starting from £22,465, rising to £33,885 for the Focus ST.

