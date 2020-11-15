Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher’s seven F1 world championships

LEWIS Hamilton has equalled Michael Schumacher’s record seven Formula One world championship drivers’ titles after a stunning victory at the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix.

The British driver won a wet race in Turkey, charging through the pack from sixth on the grid in challenging conditions. Hamilton was praised for his racing nous after overruling a late decision by his Mercedes team to change his tyres.

An emotional Hamilton said: “That’s for all the kids out there who dream the impossible. You can do it, too, man. I believe in you guys. Thank you so much for your support.”

Hamilton, 35, won his first F1 drivers’ championship in 2008, racing for McLaren. He moved Mercedes in 2013 and has won his subsequent six titles with the German team.

The Stevenage-born driver is one of the most successful drivers in the history of the sport and holds the outright records for the most wins (now 94), pole positions, podium finishes, points finishes, career points and points in a season.

Tweet to @wdron Follow @wdron