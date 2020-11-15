Subscribe to The Times
Home > News > Motor sport

Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher’s seven F1 world championships
Published 15 November 2020
By Will Dron

Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher’s seven F1 world championships

Excels in the wet to win Turkish GP and take title

Published 15 November 2020
By Will Dron

LEWIS Hamilton has equalled Michael Schumacher’s record seven Formula One world championship drivers’ titles after a stunning victory at the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix.

The British driver won a wet race in Turkey, charging through the pack from sixth on the grid in challenging conditions. Hamilton was praised for his racing nous after overruling a late decision by his Mercedes team to change his tyres.

Lewis Hamilton has now won more F1 races than any driver in history

An emotional Hamilton said: “That’s for all the kids out there who dream the impossible. You can do it, too, man. I believe in you guys. Thank you so much for your support.”

Hamilton, 35, won his first F1 drivers’ championship in 2008, racing for McLaren. He moved Mercedes in 2013 and has won his subsequent six titles with the German team.

Lewis Hamilton’s five best Formula One wins

The Stevenage-born driver is one of the most successful drivers in the history of the sport and holds the outright records for the most wins (now 94), pole positions, podium finishes, points finishes, career points and points in a season.

Trending on Social

Related Articles

BRM to recreate legendary Type 15 for 70th anniversary

BRM to recreate legendary Type 15 for anniversary

Historic F1 team BRM will celebrate its 70th birthday by constructing three 16-cylinder race cars based on the legendary Type 15 Mk1 BRM V16.
Published 04 November 2020
Extreme E delays beginning of season and replaces Nepal event

Extreme E delays start of first season to March

Upcoming electric off-road sport Extreme E has announced today that its inaugural season will begin in March 2021, rather than January as hoped.
Published 27 October 2020
Lewis Hamilton's five best Formula One wins

Lewis Hamilton's five best Formula One wins

Yesterday, Lewis Hamilton broke the record for the biggest number of race wins in Formula One history. Here five highlights from his 92 wins.
Published 26 October 2020