MOTOR SPORT is going to take a while to get going this season, with Coronavirus wreaking havoc in all facets of daily life. Although we all need escapism, holding sports events really can’t be a priority right now, as workers face unpaid leave or job losses, and foreign travel mostly on hold. Not to mention the increased chances for the virus to be spread among spectators.

With a lengthy period of self-isolation possibly on the horizon, however, it’s worth knowing if and when you’re going to be able to watch your favourite motor sport, whatever it may be.

Formula 1

The F1 season was due to kick off last Sunday with the Melbourne Grand Prix, but that was cancelled hours before it was due to begin when it was learned that a member of McLaren’s F1 team had contracted the virus. The McLaren team acted responsibly, with 14 people taking to self-isolation. It now reports that the team member who tested positive for Covid-19 is doing well and “free of symptoms”.

McLaren driver Carlos Sainz took to twitter to confirm that he had tested negative for the virus, but confirmed that he is to remain in quarantine and urged his legions of fans to follow suit.

💪🏼 Be responsible and stay positive these days!#StayAtHome https://t.co/YRlgN7j92B I also wanted to send positive vibes to @McLarenF1 team & all the members that stayed in quarantine. pic.twitter.com/zDWcXDC6Lt — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) March 17, 2020

Ferrari confirmed that its F1 team has also gone into self-isolation as a precautionary measure. The news came as the Italian giant shut down vehicle production in its Maranello and Modena factories until at least March 27.

The competition’s organisers are now working on fitting as many races in the schedule as possible. The Bahrain Grand Prix, which due to take place this week, was originally set to be run behind closed doors (without spectators) but it has now also been postponed, as have the Vietnam (which was to be the nation’s debut on the F1 calendar) and Chinese GPs.

In an open letter, Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey said that the organisers “cannot provide specific answers today given the fluidity of the situation. However, we plan to get the 2020 Championship season underway as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

Officially, at the time of writing, races are still due to to take place in the Netherlands on May 3-5, and in Spain the following week though F1 and the FIA have said they expect the season to get going is the end of May at the earliest, which would rule out drivers whizzing about Circuit Zandvoort and Circuit de Catalunya on the current time frame – it’s likely that the races will join Bahrain, Vietnam and China on the postponed pile later this week.

In an interview with Sky, managing director of motor sports and former Mercedes team principal Ross Brawn said that it was possible that the August hiatus would be waived in order to fit in some of the postponed races. He also said that teams may have to prepare for more double headers and potentially triple headers, warning that F1 teams are going to have to be flexible in order to fit in as many races as possible.

Brawn said that he was optimistic that 17 or 18 of the 22 races this season could go ahead. Optimists will hope that the season will kick off with the legendary Monaco Grand Prix on May 21-24.

Le Mans 24 Hours

It was only a matter of time before it was confirmed: the Le Mans 24 Hours 2020 has been postponed. Automobile Club de L’Ouest, which organises the legendary event, sent out an email this evening saying the 88th running, initially scheduled for June 13-14, has been postponed until September 19-20, 2020.

This was inevitable as France is currently in lockdown and travel restrictions are in place around the world to curb the spread of Covid-19. The ACO has decided, in conjunction with the Féderation Internationale Automobile (FIA) and the World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC), made the decision together.

There will be a knock-on effect for the WEC calendar, though new dates are still to be announced.

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, said: “Postponing the 24 Hours of Le Mans from the original dates in June is now the most appropriate way forward in the current exceptional circumstances.

First and foremost, I urge everyone to avoid putting themselves, their loved ones and others at risk. The most important thing today is to curtail the spread of this virus. Our thoughts go out to medical staff working relentlessly for the sake of us all.

He added: “The safety and quality of our events will not be compromised. Competitors, sponsors, fans, media, medical services and organisers – it is time to pull together, more than ever before.”

Formula E

The Formula E season is already well underway, with races having taken place in Saudi Arabia, Chile, Mexico and Marrakesh. The organisers of Formula E, however, made the decision to postpone the Rome E-Prix earlier this month, as Italy was hit with the outbreak of the virus — the country’s death toll today surpassed 2,500.

In the light of the seriousness of the pandemic, the FIA made the decision to temporarily halt races by two months, meaning that E-Prix in Paris, Seoul and Jakarta won’t go ahead as scheduled.

Alejandro Agag, the Founder and Chairman of Formula E, as well as its forthcoming sister sport Extreme E, said: “Right now is the time to take responsible actions and this is why we have decided to temporarily suspend the season and move forward with introducing measures to freeze races from taking place over the next two months.”

“Motorsport plays a major part in our lives and it is important, but what is more important is the health and safety of our staff, fans and their families, as well as citizens in the cities we race.”

Formula E drivers took to social media to show their support of the decision.

Global health > Motorsport Formula E is always a step ahead. We will never gamble with the well-being and safety of our fans and personnel. This decision was taken long ago and it is the correct one. We will come back stronger. Stay tuned. https://t.co/cthLzGCrOH — LUCAS DI GRASSI (@LucasdiGrassi) March 13, 2020

The next race scheduled to go ahead will be in Berlin, on June 21.

W Series

The new, bigger, eight-race W Series isn’t due to start until the end of May, which is when many motor sports are hoping to have their operations back up and running. Pre-season testing scheduled to take place in early May in Valencia, however, has been cancelled.

Catherine Bond Muir, CEO of W Series, said: “We are in uncharted territory, in a situation beyond our control. The need for social distancing, together with restricted travel, is tough for many businesses, including motorsport. We send support and love to all our drivers, staff, partners, fans and media in these difficult times.”

Because of its later start date, there’s not too much to report regarding the season just yet. It’s worth keeping an eye on as the first race in St. Petersburg gets closer, but for now it is scheduled to go ahead.

British Touring Car Championship

BTCC organiser Toca postponed the beginning of the 2020 series halfway through the launch day at Silverstone yesterday — which spectators were not allowed to attend due to the coronavirus epidemic.

For now, the first three rounds, which were due to take place at Donington Park on March 29, Brands Hatch on April 12 and Silverstone on April 26, have been delayed. Similarly to F1, Toca will hope to reschedule these races for later this year. The BTCC has a summer break in June and July, so it is possible that this will be shortened or cancelled in order to get the series back up to 10 rounds.

The current projection by Toca is to have the season begin at Thruxton on May 16-17, but, as is the theme at the moment, that is pending further developments.

A statement from Toca said: “Clearly the Covid-19 situation is ever-changing and incredibly challenging for everyone. Our firm intention is to run the full season of ten events and we will work closely with the circuits and our stakeholders in order to reschedule new dates for all postponed events. These will be confirmed and announced when there is further clarity regarding the eventual resumption of major sporting events.”

World Rally Championship

The World Rally Championship season has already started, with races in Monte Carlo and Sweden going ahead in January and February respectively.

The WRC race in Mexico went ahead at the weekend but the FIA brought forward the finish of Rally Guanajuato Mexico to Saturday 14 instead of the planned Sunday evening. This meant that over 75% of the race had been completed. Even the winner of the race, Sebastien Ogier, said after the race that it should not have taken place.

Yves Matton, FIA Rally Director said: “The decision to finish the event [on Saturday night] has been taken unanimously by the Rally Mexico organisers, with the support of the governor, the WRC Promoter and the FIA. We are all very sad that the rally has to end prematurely but due to the rapidly evolving situation and the various travel restrictions being implemented in the different parts of the world, the priority was to ensure a safe return home for the teams and personnel.”

The decision to postpone the next round of the competition, the SpeedAgro Rally Argentina, was taken after the Argentine Government announced measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 on Friday. The provincial government directed the rally to be postponed, with the full agreement of the event’s organisers and promotors.

WRC Promoter managing director Oliver Ciesla said: “We understand the priority of the authorities in Argentina to prevent the further spread of this virus in their country, in particular via events where large numbers of people come together. We regret the postponement and all parties will work closely together to identify a potential new date for the event.”

MotoGP

Coronavirus is affecting all motor sports, of course, no matter the number of wheels. The first four races of the MotoGP season have now been cancelled, meaning that the series will now (provisonally) start in Jerez, Spain on May 3. However, as countries continue to tighten travel restrictions, this is subject to change. Spain is one of the countries that has been worst affected by the virus.

The first two races, in Qatar and Thailand, were cancelled at the very start of the month, due to travel restrictions imposed on people from Italy. A large number of MotoGP racers and team members are from Italy, as are a significant number of fans. The Thailand Grand Prix has been rescheduled to take place at the beginning of October.

Organisers then announced last week that the Argentina Race, due to take place April 17-19, will now take place on November 20-22. The end of the season has been extended, and some are speculating that the races will go on until 2021 to fit in a suitable number — 13 races are required to constitute a championship. FIA president Jorge Viegas told La Tribune de Geneve that the governing body have no issue extending the competition until January.

Isle of Man TT

The decision was made on Monday to cancel the Isle of Man TT, which was due to take place from the end of May, lasting until June 13. This makes it a very bold decision, given other events are hoping to be back up and running by then, though the British Isles are only just beginning to feel the full grip of Covid-19, while other areas of Europe are hoping to see restrictions on events and mass gatherings ease by the end of May.

Laurence Skelly MHK, Minister for Enterprise, commented: “The decision to cancel has not been taken lightly and all options including postponement and delaying the decision have been considered in detail. Representatives from the Isle of Man government will now discuss the implications with all relevant businesses, stakeholders and individuals affected by this cancellation, which it recognises will be significant.”

Tweet to @KieranAhuja Follow @KieranAhuja