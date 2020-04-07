Dalek takes to Yorkshire street, orders people to 'self-isolate'

While the government’s instructions for Brits to remain at home during the coronavirus outbreak (except for one of four exceptional reasons) means our roads are a lot quieter than usual, some people haven’t got the message. On Saturday, 3,000 people gathered in Brockwell Park, south London, to enjoy the sunny weather, and police said they also had to move more than 100 people from Primrose Hill in London after they were found with “full picnics or blankets, sunbathing”. Some people have even been driving to remote locations for their daily exercise, leading police to clarify that this is “not essential” travel and people must “stay at home”, or risk a fine.

Residents of one Yorkshire village maybe more inclined to do so than most, though, after an extra-terrestrial intervention. A Dalek, one of the villainous beings from the TV show Doctor Who, was filmed taking to the streets with a simple message: “All humans must remain indoors; all humans must self-isolate. By order of the Daleks.”

The video has been reposted and shared widely, though it is unclear who is behind the creative stunt.

Dalek Decimus Facebook page attributed the original clip to Louise Parker on the same social media platform, with the message, “Other commanders following suit.”

Some social media users found the clip amusing, but it brought back scary memories for many fans of the long-running sci-fi series that introduced us to the Daleks.

One Twitter user wrote: “Am I the only one to feel a genuine shiver of fear watching this? As a child I would most certainly have been hiding behind the sofa.

“And if a Cyberman came marching down the road, that would be it, I’d be running for my life!”

Tayside police in Scotland shared the video, saying: “Our colleagues in Skaro division have deployed their Direct Action Local Enforcement Kops to ensure everyone is following guidelines about isolation and social distancing.”

Dalek Decimus made the news after posting a similar video to Facebook around two weeks ago.

The message with the clip said: “Dalek Decimus ensuring residents in Caerphilly remain in thier [sic] homes in curfew as instructed.

“Remember humans self-isolate, self-isolate, self-isolate.

“Don’t panic buy, stay calm and carry on self-isolating. Failure to comply and you will be exterminated.”

The Dalek included the hashtags #stayinside, #selfisolate, #socialdistancing, and #usingeviltodogood.

So if you’re planning to hit the road for any reason other than those allowed by the government, be aware that you could run into not only the police but also alien beings with the power to exterminate. Though there’s a fair chance you could outrun them.

