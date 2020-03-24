Can you go for a drive during the Coronavirus lockdown?

BRITISH Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday announced new, tighter controls on citizens travelling in order to stop the rapid spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, which has now claimed 355 lives in the UK as of yesterday (March 23).

The tighter measures are a result of people flaunting social distancing measures at the weekend, with people heading to parks en masse despite government advice. The Snowdonia National Park Authority said that Snowdon had seen its “busiest day in living memory”.

The new guidance was announced last night by the Prime Minister in his daily broadcast from Downing Street.

The message in simple terms is clear: don’t leave the house except under very limited circumstances.

1 Shop for basic necessities such as food and medicine, as infrequently as possible

2 Exercise once a day, for example a run, walk or bike ride

3 Any medical need, or to provide care to a vulnerable person

4 Travelling to and from work, when absolutely necessary

However, the BBC said police have been inundated with calls asking for clarification on specific reasons for being able to leave the house. This morning members of the public have reported seeing as much, if not more, traffic on the roads than in previous days.

Is going for a drive allowed?

Unless it’s covered by one of the above four reasons, not really. If you want to exercise in a quieter, perhaps more rural area, this might be possible, though police officers now have the power to stop and question you regarding where you are going, and can fine you if your reason for travel does fit their understanding of the new measures.

The government has said that if you are a key worker, you are permitted to drive your children to school in addition to commuting. And if you are a separated or divorced parent of a child under the age of 18, you are allowed to give your children a lift to the house of their other parent.

You cannot go for a drive (or ride a motorbike) just to stop yourself from going stir crazy, or to blow off the cobwebs. Police numbers are predicted to drop by as much as 40% due to coronavirus, according to some estimates, and it is safe to assume that other emergency services are likely to take a hit as well. The government has asked former NHS workers to return to work, and St. John’s Ambulance is reportedly training thousands of volunteers to assist the emergency services.

I know that the coming weeks will be testing for our frontline police officers. I will do everything I can to ensure that they have the resources they need to keep themselves and the public safe. Their selflessness, compassion and commitment inspires us all every single day. — Priti Patel #StayHomeSaveLives (@patel4witham) March 23, 2020

Going out for a drive when unnecessary increases the risk of a collision which could add to the strain that the NHS is already under. The reason for these restrictions, said Boris Johnson, is to “protect the NHS’s ability to cope”.

And bear in mind that if you were in a road accident during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, not only would you be putting extra strain on the system but your chances of being attended to swiftly are greatly reduced and the possibility of contracting the virus while receiving medical treatment are greatly increased. Motorcyclists and cyclists, particularly those venturing off road, should bear this in mind, too.

Not going out for unnecessary drives also keeps the roads empty or those who most need them. That’s not just emergency services, but other key workers such as food delivery services, which the government has implored people to use.

What if you need to take your car for an MOT?

Garages are to remain open for now, in order to keep cars roadworthy, although MOTs for cars and motorcycles are under review. MOTs for larger, heavier vehicles are already suspended. Driving tests have been suspended for up to three months.

How drastic are the Covid-19 constrictions in the UK?

It is important to remember that, although these are the most severe restrictions on freedom seen in peacetime in living memory, the measures introduced are still not as drastic as those seen in other European countries.

“No prime minister wants to enact measures like this,” said Boris Johnson in his address. “I know the damage that this disruption is doing and will do to people’s lives, to their businesses and to their jobs.”

He added: “We will beat the coronavirus and we will beat it together and therefore I urge you at this moment of national emergency to stay at home, protect our NHS and save lives.”

Before then, your petrolhead urges will have to wait.

