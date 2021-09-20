Goodwood Revival 2021 in pictures — the celebrities, cars and outfits of the world's greatest historic racing festival

THE SUN has set on another fabulous Goodwood Revival, the UK’s most captivating historic motor racing festival — and fancy dress party.
We’ve pulled together a gallery of images showing the fashion, fun and fast cars on show this year, so strap in as we take a look back at some of the highlights of the 2021 Revival.
Sister act: Dressing up has always been part of the Goodwood Revival, and the variety of characters has grown over the years.
High roller: This year’s Goodwood Revival included Rat Pack-era Las Vegas-themed entertainment.
Fly guys and gals: As usual, aviation played a big part in the Revival, celebrating Goodwood’s past as a WWII base.
Chocks away: Goodwood was known as RAF Westhampnett and was used from 1938 to 1946.
All ages: Racing at the Revival wasn’t just the preserve of the grown-ups – the Settrington Cup once again saw children compete in classic Austin J40 pedal cars; his competitor donning Graham Hill’s famous helmet design.
Flying start: A grid full of J40s offered budding future stars the chance of glory in front of the huge crowds.
Speed in action: Formula One cars from Goodwood’s era as a grand prix circuit competed on track once again.
Ladies’ day: It’s not Ascot, but the need to wear period-themed attire at the Revival means plenty of effort is made.
General behaviour: Revival goers dressed as US military personnel, marking the circuit’s use by the US Air Force in the late 1940s.
Modern interloper: While not wearing a period costume in this instance, former F1 world champion Jenson Button made not only his historic racing debut, behind the wheel of two classic racing cars, but also his first appearance at the Revival.
Born to jive: Rock’n’roll dance displays kept Revival attendees entertained.
Carnaby Street cool: Revival celebrates cars and fashion right up until the circuit’s closure in 1966.
Early adopter: Car fans of all ages get into the spirit of the Revival’s nostalgia trip.
Lord of the manor: The Revival is the Duke of Richmond’s party, having established the Revival in 1998 as a celebration of Goodwood Circuit’s golden years.
Hot rod honeys: As well as racing of the period, the Revival also celebrates more general car culture from the 1950s and 1960s.
Seeing double: Period costumes are the order of the day, and fit in perfectly with the retro advertising in the paddock.
Test of endurance: As well as single seaters and other open-wheel machines, the Revival features ’50s and ’60s sports car racing.
Rocking rebels: Attendees go to town for the Revival, making sure everything — from the bikes and cars to the clothes and attitude — is period perfect.
Period repairs: Even the technicians who tend the classic machinery, such as this BMW touring car, are kitted out with overalls to match the era.
Chocks away: Revival celebrates the achievements of the post-war era. Top marks go to those with period facial hair.
Period disguise: The Grand Tour’s Richard Hammond was present at the 2021 Goodwood Revival, and looking very dapper indeed.
Rockin’ the neighbourhood: Live rock’n’roll bands accompanied jive and swing dancers, with some seemingly caught up in the festivities before they’d had a chance to finish getting dressed.
Tea’s made: It’s not just the posh folk who get into the spirit at Goodwood Revival; everybody gets dressed up for a fun time.
Show stoppers: Showgirls and Cadillacs brought Las Vegas-style glamour to the West Sussex countryside.
Competition for all: The Austin J40 race is now as important as any at Revival — and arguably the most fun.
Style showcase: The Revival motor show featured glamorous models on period-style stands.
That’s entertainment: Dancers strutted their stuff to big band music.
Period perfect: Great weather for the Revival weekend meant attendees could go to town with their looks.