Watch as train smashes into semi-truck on Indiana level crossing

THIS WAS the moment a heavy goods vehicle was destroyed after a fast-moving train smashed into it on a level crossing outside Pendleton, Indiana.

The semi truck had beached itself on the steep gradient of the railway lines and was unable to clear itself. Construction crews were attempting to free it when the train hit the cab. The driver was later treated for minor injuries but had left the vehicle when it was struck on October 9, and no other injuries were reported.

The train was filmed ripping the truck away from the trailer and pushing it down the tracks. Both the truck and the train caught fire, according to the emergency services, who posted images and information to Facebook.

5:39pm – PFD was dispatched on a train versus semi in the 3300 block of Angle Road. On arrival crews found a train had… Posted by Pendleton/Fall Creek Township Fire Department on Friday, October 9, 2020

This pic taken as we arrived this evening at the train/semi accident on State Road 67 at Angle road crossing. No one was injured! Thanks to a passing motorist for the pic. Posted by Pendleton/Fall Creek Township Fire Department on Friday, October 9, 2020

“On arrival crews found a train had struck a semi cab with trailer at the railroad crossing at E Madison Avenue and State Road 67. The impact pushed the semi a couple hundred yards from point of impact,” the department said in a statement posted to Facebook.

“Both the train and semi caught fire, crews were able to fully extinguish the fire. The driver of the semi was out of his truck before impact and did not sustain any injuries and the train conductor was checked out by EMS.”

Indiana Department of Environmental Management was called to the scene for a hazardous materials cleanup but not further details were supplied by the fire department.

Video credit: Jason Asberry via Storyful

